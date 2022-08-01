If you’re an avid sports watcher or even love participating yourself, then the chances are you’re always on the lookout for new sports to watch or play.

There’s a good chance that your favorite sport is not on TV all year round, so you may find yourself with a gap in your calendar to discover something new.

The same can be said with playing sports. Some sports are only played in specific seasons, so maybe you’re looking for a new game to fill those quiet months.

In this article, I’m going to discuss ten sports you will have heard of but probably haven’t considered watching or participating in until now.

Tennis

You’ve probably heard of the US Open and Wimbledon, and you likely already know who Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are. But have you ever considered getting into tennis yourself?

Tennis rules can seem a little complicated on the surface, but learning how the game is played is not too difficult.

A good reason to get into tennis is that it’s played nearly all year round. Top players will pick and choose which tournaments they wish to participate in, but there is always tennis to be found on TV.

Soccer

Soccer is actually the most popular sport in the world. However, it is nowhere near as popular in the US as it is in Europe and South America.

The top leagues across Europe, such as the Premier League, usually take place between August and May.

However, the MLS takes place through the summer and ends in the winter. This means there is soccer on TV all year round if you want to watch both US and European soccer.

Soccer is also incredibly easy to play yourself, especially as you only need a ball, some friends, and a large playing area. It’s also a great way to keep fit due to the amount of running that is required.

Football (American)

Football (American football to Europeans) is the most popular sport in the US.

The NFL is one of the most-watched sporting leagues in the world, and for a good reason. It is physical, action-packed, and never boring.

The Super Bowl event itself is enough of a reason to start watching football, and it’s always easy to find a televised game.

With the NFL branching outside of the US and playing official games in places like England, Germany, and Mexico, there has never been a better time to get into the sport.

Basketball

If you’re looking for a fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled thrill ride, then basketball is the sport for you.

The NBA is the most famous basketball league in the world, but that hasn’t stopped the sport from growing in popularity in countries such as Croatia, England, Spain, and France.

Most countries now have their own local leagues that you can go and watch yourself, meaning you don’t have to worry about US time differences.

You don’t have to be 7 feet tall to play basketball yourself, either. Most gyms and leisure centers have basketball courts, so find a small group of friends and shoot some hoops!

Baseball

Baseball was once known as America’s national sport. Although it’s dropped in popularity in recent years, there’s still nothing better than a day at the ballpark with your family.

Playing baseball is also one of the most fun sports you can participate in.

Golf

Suppose you’re looking for a more relaxed viewing experience or even a relaxed sporting experience. In that case, golf is the sport for you.

You don’t need to be in top physical condition to start playing golf. Some people say there isn’t a better day out than completing a good golf course with your friends on a sunny day.

Surfing

Unfortunately, surfing isn’t a sport that anybody can just simply start doing today. If you are lucky enough to live close to a beach with suitable waves, though, then what are you waiting for?

Even if you don’t want to participate in surfing on a sporting level, it’s still a really fun activity to get involved in.

It’s also incredibly exciting to watch live.

Bowling

Another sport that is fun to participate in is bowling. Much like golf, you don’t have to worry about being at a peak level of fitness to play bowling. It’s also a really fun way to play a sport with friends.

Although bowling isn’t known for being a great spectator sport, there are some elite tournaments around the world that you can watch if you wish to do so.

Volleyball

If you’ve ever sat down to watch the Olympics, then there’s a good chance that you’ve seen a game of volleyball.

It’s not just during the Olympics that you can watch it, though. Tournaments are happening all the time.

And if you live close to a beach, why not try beach volleyball?

Cricket

If you enjoy baseball and want to watch something similar during the off-season, why not try cricket?

Cricket is an incredibly popular sport in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England, and it is not too dissimilar to baseball.

Playing cricket requires purchasing a lot of gear, but many cricket enthusiasts will tell you it’s worth the effort.

Where to find good information about sports?

It is important to be well informed before starting a sport. This is because you will know exactly what to expect and what it takes. Even more experienced athletes are still learning and finding out new things every day.

So do you want to start a new sport? Then do some research and decide if this sport suits you.

The following website contains informative sports guides that can help you learn more about your favorite sport or the sport you are interested in.