Basketball or the NBA more specifically is one of the most famous sports in the entire world. The National Basketball Association is made out of 30 teams and all of them come from the United States while one comes from Canada. Even though the NBA is only hosted in the US and the teams are only coming from the US and Canada, it is still believed to be the most famous league in the entire world for this sport. So, even though it is only for US teams, there are still hundreds of millions of fans around the globe.

These fans from all those different countries are what keeps the association afloat. Those who watch the NBA through pay-per-view, on TV, and those who purchase NBA products directly support the industry. Out of all those different NBA products, jerseys are being constantly sold to millions of fans. Anywhere you travel, you will probably be able to spot several people wearing a jersey of an NBA player, especially in these last couple of years.

But, which of those jerseys is the most popular one in 2020? Well, if you are asking yourself this question, you are in the right place and I am going to tell you which ones are the most popular.

1. Lebron James – Los Angeles Lakers

Lebron James is currently one of the most popular basketball players on this entire planet. Not only he is popular, but he is currently considered to be one of the greatest players in this industry. Yes, even when compared to Michael Jordan. Some would even say that he is better than MJ. He has earned dozens of different gold medals including four times NBA MVP award, two Olympic gold medals, and several Finals MVP Awards. It is apparent that this man is truly a legend in the sports game which is probably why his jersey is so popular.

Currently, he is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. The LA Lakers has been one of the most popular basketball teams around the world which also contributes to the popularity of Lebron James’ jersey. Even when he was in the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2018 and when he was in Miami Heat from 2010 two 2014, people were still buying his apparel by bulk. Those items that were barred pre-LA Lakers are probably sold now for 10 times the original price.

2. Stephen Curry

Stephen or Steph Curry is also currently an NBA favorite, but he came on the scene a little bit later compared to Lebron James. Lebron first started out in the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 while Steph first started out in 2009 as a point guard for the Golden State Warriors. Curry combined with his team has managed to grab three different NBA championships. He acquired the title of an MVP multiple times and has been awarded quite a lot of other awards. Some even claim that Stephen Curry completely changes how basketball works in the NBA world. He has been the inspiration to hundreds, if not thousands of people that are in love with this sport.

After all of this, it makes sense for his jersey to be so popular. What makes his merch even more popular is the fact that he is loyal to the Golden State Warriors for more than 10 years. This is something that rarely happens in this industry, especially with legendary players. Every team wants a piece of the prize, but Steph Curry believes that the Golden State Warriors are his home.

Of course, if you want something even more exotic from Steph Curry, you have the option of looking for limited-edition releases of his jersey such as the one where his handwritten letter to a female fan assuring her that he will start selling his shoes in women sizes is on the back. This one is quite popular and can still be found for a good price on websites such as Onephyle.

3. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant, age 31 is another player in the NBA industry that has been awarded several MVP and All-Star awards. As a power forward or small forward, he has managed to bring his team to different championships. He first started out in 2007 playing for the Seattle Supersonics and the Oklahoma Thunder and stay there for almost 10 years. In 2016, he was placed together with Steph Curry playing for the Golden State Warriors.

During his time playing for the Golden State Warriors, his jerseys were always in the top three. Between 2016 and 2019, the fight for the most sold was always between Lebron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant.

However, in 2019, Kevin was transferred to play for the Brooklyn Nets. This is when he lost a bit of popularity, but his jersey is still in the top 15 sold in the NBA. I think that is still very impressive and Kevin probably still has tens of millions of fans across the globe.

4. James Harden

James Harden has been in the game since 2009 and has proven to be an excellent player in the oncoming years playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He started getting quite the popularity then, but his real fame came when he was transferred to the Houston Rockets in 2012. Since then, James Harden managed to grab the MVP award, eight different All-Star awards, and many other rewards that show just how excellent this player really is.

Obviously, as his fame started to rise while playing for the Houston Rockets, this is when the fans start purchasing his jerseys. Currently, he holds the fourth place for the most popular NBA jersey if the world. While James Harden is getting older, it seems like he is getting better with his age. His MVP award King just two years ago. And in 2020, he is still performing better than most of the legendary players in the NBA industry.

There are probably thousands of other players in the NBA that have millions of fans across the globe, but I believe these for are they the most legendary ones currently and that is why their jerseys are so famous.