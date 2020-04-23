Section 1: Introduction

Your swimming pool should be one of the most valued sources of recreation while at home. Setting a Swimming pool is quite an expensive process, and the facility should be well taken care of at all times. This is the main reason why one should buy a quality pool cleaner. A pool cleaner helps in maintaining the overall hygiene of a pool as it is used to remove moss and debris that form on the walls and floor of a swimming pool.

Pool cleaners can not be compared to salt and chlorine, considering they maintain the pool fresh and clean at all times. Pool cleaners occur in various types and models and choosing the right one can be an overwhelming task. Regarding this below is a complete guide to help you choose the best pool cleaner near you.

Section 2: Basics

Before you head out to buy pool cleaners, it’s essential to understand pull cleaners are divided into four categories; manual, robotic, pressure, and suction. Each of these operated differently and has unique advantages and limitations. One thing you can be sure of is that each type will get the job done effectively.

Section 2.1: Robotic Cleaners

If you want low maintenance cleaning, robotic pool vacuums are the best option. These pool cleaners are operated by electric motors and house their filters and pump. This means they are self-contained and self-driven depending on customer needs and wants. These pool cleaners motor their way up in your pool corners, walls, and steps. Once your pool is clean, the cleaner automatically shuts itself. There are a few pros and cons to using robotic cleaners, some of which include;

Pros

Easy to use and assemble

Takes no effort to operate as it can work alone without supervision

Effective cleans pool corners

Cons

More expensive than other pool cleaners

The electric cord limits reach area and movement

Section 2.2: Suction Cleaners

Suction side vacuum cleaners require to be attached to your pool’s skimmer to get the job done. These pool cleaners are economical compared to other types of cleaners. If you have an in-ground or an above-ground pool, you can go ahead to buy suction cleaners for the best results. This cleaner’s scoot around the pool surface scrubbing and cleaning every surface it touches. This type of cleaners does not have their filtration system, and instead, they pass the water through their hose to the pool’s filtration system for debris to be removed and filtered out. These cleaners are easy to set up and break down once the cleaning cycle is over.

Pros

easy to use and maintain

cost less than robotic cleaners

uses the power of your pool’s suction, so it does not hike electric bills

Cons

Requires to be set up and removed every time you use it

The Pool’s pump basket can fill quickly demanding cleanout

Section 2.3: Pressure Side Cleaners

Pressure side vacuums work using your pool’s water return port or a booster pump line. The booster pump line modes are automatic though one can set them to turn on and off at times. These systems have their bags to collect debris and floating fungi as opposed to using a pool’s filtration system. The pressure side cleaners and booster pump line modes operate through water that is pumped back into the pool across the surface.

Pros

Long-lasting

Rarely gets clogged

Clean pool surfaces well

Contain its filter bag

Cons

Some designs require their plumbing systems

More expensive than suction-side cleaners

Section 3: Tip/ Techniques to Improve

If you are a pool owner, there is no way you can survive without a pool cleaner unless you want the pool to seize being functional. Cleaning the pool surface is an exhausting task without the right pool cleaner. Now that you understand the different types of cleaners available in the market let’s look at major shopping tips to help you buy the best there is.

Hose length – it’s vital to choose a pool cleaner that has enough hose that can reach the other end of the pool from the skimmer. If your desired type does not have a long hose, one can go ahead to but separately at an additional cost for the best results.

– it’s vital to choose a pool cleaner that has enough hose that can reach the other end of the pool from the skimmer. If your desired type does not have a long hose, one can go ahead to but separately at an additional cost for the best results. Price – If you are running on a budget, one should also consider the cost of the pool cleaner.

– you are running on a budget, one should also consider the cost of the pool cleaner. Ability to climb walls – this is an important factor to look at considering some cleaners only clean the bottom of the pool. If you do not consider this fact, you may end up spending time brushing your pool walls to get rid of debris and algae

– this is an important factor to look at considering some cleaners only clean the bottom of the pool. If you do not consider this fact, you may end up spending time brushing your pool walls to get rid of debris and algae Durability – different pool cleaners are designed to last longer than others. A good point to start looking at the durability of the pool cleaner is the length of the warranty offered. The longer the warranty, the longer the product will last.

Section 4: Correcting common problems

When buying a pool cleaner, it essential to go for popular brands as most tend to last long and can be depended upon. To avoid buying substandard pool cleaners, make sure you carry research about the best brands before buying.

Section 5: Analysis of the best practices in the industry

Joel from The Pool Cleaner Expert recommends one to opt for the following pool cleaner brands for best results;

Dolphin

Polaris

Hayward

XtremepowerUS

Section 6: Tools one can use

For your pool cleaner o last long, it’s essential to take good care of it. Most don’t require a lot of maintenance but here are few handy tools you have;

Extension hose

Power source

Washing chemicals

Dry storage container

Section 6.2: Frequently asked questions

Which is the best pool cleaner to buy?

There are different types of pool cleaners available on sale which will clean your pool well if used properly. For best results, choose a robotic pool vacuum cleaner.

What’s the best automatic pool cleaner?

Robotic pool vacuum cleaners from Dolphin are the best.

Can you leave a robotic pool cleaner in the pool?

Yes, as robotic pool cleaners are automatic meaning, they power off when there is no dirt left.

Section 7: Final Thought

For safety and sanitation reasons for your pool, it best to have the right tools at hand to get the job done easily. Automatic pool cleaners are the best option, but you can go ahead to look at other available options based on your budget.

I hope this guide answered all your questions about pool cleaners.