Magento — is one of the most popular eCommerce platforms, and though it offers plenty of SEO-optimized features out of the box, you should constantly run the SEO audit and follow the latest search engine optimization trends.

In particular, have you heard about rich snippets that allow you to “highlight” your website among the other search results and improve your ranking? How much do you know about the importance of the Open Graph Data markup for your website traffic?

Sounds complicated and time-consuming? You could make it simpler with the Magento 2 SEO Suite Ultimate Extension that offers you 6 plugins in 1, more info find at https://magefan.com/magento-2-seo-suite-ultimate-extension

Why do you need SEO Plugin for Magento 2?

Search engine optimization is always a long-term strategy you can’t expect to implement just once. SEO trends change. So do Google and other search engines’ requirements. Learning, testing, and implementing all of the best practices is going to take a while if you decide to improve the SEO of your website on your own.

You might be thinking there are plenty of agencies that offer SEO services, and you’re right. However, this way is not faster, but rather a bit pricey.

That drives a conclusion that SEO plugin for Magento 2 is the most cost-effective and easy-to-manage solution. So next we’re going to review a solution that will change your views or the search engine optimization for Magento — it ca nbe easy.

Benefits of search engine optimization plugin for Magento

Now that we can both agree SEO plugin is the best option for you toimprove your website ranking, you might still be hesitant. That’s justified. So, let’s dive into the benefits of the Magefan SEO Suite Ultimate Extension to see if it’s worth it.

SEO automation

As specified before, improving SEO is a tough call for those who’ve never worked on website optimization. It may seem too technical or just complicated but in reality, a lot of SEO ranking factors could be covered in a few clicks if you use the SEO plugin for Magento 2.

The SEO Suite Ultimate Extension allows you to automate all of the SEO-related processes in a matter of minutes.

You can easily set up rich snippets, configure canonical tags, enable redirects and automate internal linking on your own. Magefan provides easy-to-follow, step-by-step configuration for each SEO-related feature. So, you don’t have to be an SEO expert to improve your website ranking.

Better click-through rates

How your website appears in search results significantly influences your website traffic. Even if you do manage to get it near the top you still might not get all the clicks you want.

To improve that you just need 2 things 一 rich snippets and meta tags templates.

Rich snippets are small pieces of code that provide additional information about your page for search crawlers that pull it out in search.

Those are reviews, rating, price, availability, breadcrumbs, and much more. They drive attention and make your page stand out among other search results without rich snippets markup.

Rich Snippets example in search results

Same as meta titles and descriptions.

Meta tags are a vital part of the search engine optimization for Magento. They help search engines to rank your pages in search and customers 一 to evaluate whether your pages fit their query.

Meta tags templates examples for product and category

With the SEO Suite Ultimate Extension, you can set the mask for meta titles, descriptions, and keywords so the module generates metadata automatically for all product and category pages.

Improved website visibility

You may create valuable content and offer unique products and services, but still not receive enough traffic. It usually happens not because your content is not good enough, but because some pages are not being crawled or indexed.

Canonical and hreflang tags play a main role in this.

And here is why.

Canonical tags not only help you fix the content duplication issues. They help you to define the main version of the page as a series of paginated pages or content in different languages. At the same time, hreflang tags help you to define the language of the page, or sometimes the country you’re targeting.

Canonical tags configuration options in the SEO Suite Ultimate extension

Both canonical and hreflang tags help search engines to provide more targeted and personalized results to customer queries. However, these tags also ensure all of your website pages are discovered, indexed, and ranked.

Hreflang tags on Magento category page with 2 store viewes

With SEO Suite Ultimate Extension for Magento, all you need is to enable a few options and correct implementation of canonical and hreflang tags is guaranteed.

Better website navigation

Once you get people to visit your website, you have to make sure they stay. Since the first thing customers do when they land on your website is search for relevant products, improving website navigation is a top priority.

HTML sitemap, unlike XML sitemap, is something you can see. And it helps to have one if you do search engine optimization for Magento 2.

Magefan SEO plugin helps you to create an HTML sitemap with no technical skills. You just need to define what pages and how many of them you want to be displayed on the HTML sitemap page.

Magento HTML sitemap on storefront (with search)

What is more, HTML sitemap helps not only customers to find products and other website pages faster. It improves indexing for search robots since they can discover and crawl pages in the HTML sitemap faster.

Automated internal linking

Another important navigation feature is internal linking. How fast can you add links on the same keyword across all of your website pages?

Don’t even start to count.

It takes a lot of time since all of the internal links are added manually. This SEO plugin for Magento 2 allows you to add a link to one keyword on multiple pages of your store.

List of places where it is possible to apply a cross link

It saves you tons of time. But, most importantly, it allows you to improve internal linking and distribute the link juice among multiple pages with effort.

Optimized social media tags

If it’s not the search engines you get your traffic from, then it’s social media. If you guessed nothing could be easier than posting something on Facebook and Twitter, I have bad news for you.

Open Graph Data markup holds a special place in the search engine optimization for Magento.

It helps you to drive more traffic to your website, improve page ranking in search results, build reputation, increase engagement, grow your social media presence, and much more.

The list can go on and on. But it doesn’t get down to just posting.

That’s fine if you’ve never heard about Open Graph protocol. The main thing you need to know about OG tags is they make your social media posts, visible, engaging, clickable, and shareable since they tell the social network what content to display while you share content online.

Open graph tags on product page in Magento

To add the Open Graph Data markup you need to edit the code of every page you want to share. But not with the Magento SEO Suite Ultimate Extension.

All you need to do with this SEO solution is just specify the title, description, and image for OG tags and they will automatically appear in your source code.

Straightforward SEO plugin

Though SEO optimization seems too complicated to do alone, it is not in reality. With the right tools like the Magefan SEO plugin for Magento, you will be able to easily navigate through the options of all 6 plugins and set them up in a few clicks.

All SEO-related features are neatly organized and go with the comprehensive tooltips and easy-to-follow configuration guides. You don’t have to be an SEO expert to improve your website SEO, you just need SEO Suite Ultimate Extension.

More targeted traffic

The ultimate goal of every business is to increase traffic and boost conversion rates. Taking all of the small steps with the Magento 2 SEO extension you get closer to that goal.

With better website visibility, more engaging metadata, “richer” search results, and better navigation you will be able to not only generate more targeted traffic but create a user- and SEO- friendly environment for your customers.

As long as you are generating more valuable content and improvising your website SEO, your traffic and revenue will grow.

Can SEO extension cover all SEO needs?

Even though SEO trends and best practices change over time, some industry standards are being a valid ranking factor for quite some time. SEO Suite Ultimate Extension is a robust solution that covers all and even more of what you need to create an SEO strategy that works.