With Bitcoin adoption at an all-time high, more and more online casinos are accepting this cryptocurrency. While this increased selection is great, it leaves one major question – how do you know where to find the best Bitcoin casinos?

If this is an issue you’ve been struggling with, don’t worry – we have you covered. After extensive research, we’ve identified the top Bitcoin casinos, which are detailed below.

Ready? Let’s begin!

Best Bitcoin Sites For 2022

1. Bitstarz – Best Overall

As far as Bitcoin casinos go, few options compare to Bitstarz – an all-in-one gaming hub that boasts one of the largest collections of slots and casino games around.

Since its inception in 2014, the site has become one of the most popular one for US players. It has gained a reputation for offering impressive bonuses, frequent slot tournaments, and a blend of convenient crypto and traditional payment options.

Some of its advantages are:

3,000+ slots and table games

Several crypto-exclusive titles

50+ provably fair games

Attractive welcome bonus

6 cryptocurrencies accepted

2. mBit – Best for Deposit Bonuses

Up next, we have mBit, a cryptocurrency-only gaming club that’s served gamers since 2014. The site is stacked with attractive deposit bonuses and is no slouch regarding game selection and variety.

Some of its advantages are:

2,600+ slots and games

39 software developers featured

Attractive Bitcoin bonuses

Lightning-fast withdrawal speed

Daily slot races with $5,000+ prize pots

3. 7Bit Casino – Top Bitcoin Gambling House for Game Variety

You can’t cover the top Bitcoin gaming without mentioning 7Bit, a well-established outfit that calls itself the paradise of online Bitcoin gambling.

Some of its advantages are:

1,200+ slots games

Instant withdrawals on most banking options

Daily slot races

No max cash out limit on first deposit bonus

4. CloudBet – Best Bitcoin House for Sports Betting

If sports betting is what you’re after, you can’t go wrong with Cloudbet – a popular Bitcoin gambling club with tons of live and eSports betting markets to choose from. Of course, the site isn’t just for punters, and if you prefer slots and table games, there’s no shortage of that.

Some of its advantages are:

In-play betting options for live action and eSports

60+ eSports betting markets

Thousands of Bitcoin slots

Generous welcome bonus

Dedicated Discord forum for members

5. Red Dog Casino – Best for Live Dealer Games

Rounding out our list of the best bitcoin house is RedDog, a fairly new outfit that opened its digital doors in 2019. Although the site may not be the most well-known online club, it’s still a great option, especially if you like to play live dealer games.

Some of its advantages are:

13 live dealer options

245% welcome bonus for Bitcoin

Several high RTP slots

Excellent mobile support

Highly intuitive interface

How We Choose the Best Bitcoin Gambling Site?

Game Selection & Variety

The first thing we check with all Bitcoin sites we review is the game selection. We move on if the site in question doesn’t offer a decent selection of crypto casino games.

Bonuses & Promotions

We strongly favor online slots that offer attractive deposit bonuses for both new and existing players. Besides size, we also take a moment to review wagering requirements and max cash-out limits.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

Being able to quickly and easily fund your account is an important part of the gaming experience. As a result, we strongly prefer Bitcoin casino sites that offer instant deposits/withdrawals.

Reputation

There’s no shortage of shady gambling sites, and because of this, we only recommend those with a solid reputation among gambling enthusiasts.

Know more about the best online casinos here.

What Advantages Do Crypto Gambling Sites Have Over Traditional Ones?

Online crypto houses offer several advantages over traditional gambling sites, the most notable being:

Larger Bonuses

The average crypto deposit bonus is significantly larger than you’ll get when depositing via fiat currencies.

Fast Transaction Times

Most crypto sites offer instant deposit and withdrawal options. By contrast, most fiat currency casinos require up to 5 days to process a transaction.

Larger Selection

The standard crypto house boasts a much larger game library than traditional fiat online casinos, whether slots, poker, or live dealer games.

Are Bitcoin Gambling Sites Safe And Secure?

Yes, so long as you use a trusted Bitcoin casino, you can feel confident that all personal and banking information you provide to the online casino is kept safe. If you’re unsure, always check to see that the site is properly regulated and protected by 128-bit SSL security.

Furthermore, always make sure the Bitcoin site in question works with reputable game developers known for providing a fair gaming experience. Some top names include NetEnt, Microgaming, BGaming, and Evolution.

How To Get Started At A Bitcoin Gambling House?

Sign Up For A New Account

Firstly, click the “sign-up” box in the upper-right-hand corner of the website. Next, you’ll need to fill out any requested information (including an email address) and hit continue.

Check Your Email

Secondly, you’ll need to check your inbox for a verification link. If you don’t see an email in your “primary” folder, be sure to check your “spam” folder before requesting another email.

Once you’ve found the link, click on “Confirm Your Account” to verify your registration.

Make Your First Deposit!

Finally, you’ll need to make your first deposit in order to take advantage of your generous deposit match.

Click on their wallet, and deposit your preferred form of crypto.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to online crypto casinos, there’s no shortage of fakers and shady outlets. Because of this, if you want the great online gambling experience possible, you have to stick with the best.

No matter which option you choose, you should only sign up with a Bitcoin online house if they can offer what you prioritize the most in your online gambling experience. That said, we’d recommend giving any of the sites on this list a fair shot.

Most importantly, remember to have fun and wager responsibly!