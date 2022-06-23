Counter-Strike Global Offensive was launched in August 2012, which means that this game will be ten years old in two months. In these years, a large number of teams and players have passed through numerous tournaments around the world. But today we want to focus on cash prizes and bring you the top 10 players who have earned the most money throughout CS:GO.

Before moving to our ranking, we want to note that the cover.gg webpage has helped us to gather all the needed information for today’s article. The site is responsible for collecting the CS:GO data, including the earnings of all professional players.

1. Peter “Dupreeh” Rasmussen ($1,950,091)

Current team: Team Vitality

Team Vitality Nationality: Danish

Danish Player role: Rifler

Rifler Playing career: 2012-present

2012-present Kills per round: 65

65 Deaths per round: 65

65 Achievements: 4 Majors won (ELEAGUE 2017, FACEIT London 2018, ІEM 2019 Katowice, Berlin 2019)

4 Majors won (ELEAGUE 2017, FACEIT London 2018, ІEM 2019 Katowice, Berlin 2019) MVP medals: BLAST Pro Series Global Final 2019, ESL Pro League S7 Finals

At the top of the ranking, we find the Danish quintet that has been a trend in the most important tournaments, winning three Majors between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. We are talking about the 28-year-old Dupreeh player being the absolute leader of the table with $1,950,091 earned throughout his career.

Over 30 S-Tier CS:GO tournaments have been won by the Dane where he has been inside the shooter. Although he is one of the oldest players in this top 7, without a doubt Dupreeh still has many years in his playing career.

2. Andreas “xyp9x” Højsleth ($1,935,861)

Current team: Astralis

Astralis Nationality: Danish

Danish Player role: Rifler (support)

Rifler (support) Playing career: 2011-present

2011-present Kills per round: 66

66 Deaths per round: 61

61 Achievements: 4 Majors won (ELEAGUE 2017, FACEIT London 2018, ІEM 2019 Katowice, Berlin 2019)

4 Majors won (ELEAGUE 2017, FACEIT London 2018, ІEM 2019 Katowice, Berlin 2019) MVP medals: IEM 2017 Katowice

As in his time in Astralis, Dupreeh is accompanied by “xyp9x”, who is undoubtedly one of the best historical players in his role within CS:GO. The Dane has had a successful career in Astralis since the day of his departure to the competitive scene. Like Dev1ce, he has competed in such American organizations as Dignitas or Team SoloMid, but Xyp9x still surpasses his former teammate by $11,000.

At 26, he is more than able to bring his club to more victories, while increasing the legend of the Danish organization, which is already extensive.

3. Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz ($1,924,832)

Current team: NiP

NiP Nationality: Danish

Danish Player role: AWPer

AWPer Playing career: 2013-present

2013-present Kills per round: 68

68 Deaths per round: 61

61 Achievements: 4 Majors won (ELEAGUE 2017, FACEIT London 2018, ІEM 2019 Katowice, Berlin 2019)

4 Majors won (ELEAGUE 2017, FACEIT London 2018, ІEM 2019 Katowice, Berlin 2019) MVP medals: 19 trophies received in total

Dev1ce is the third CS:GO player, with dupreeh and Xyp9x, who broke the one million dollar barrier in revenue in 2018. The 26-year-old Danish AWPer currently finds himself playing for Ninjas in Pyjamas. However, being a part of Astralis for more than 5 years, he has won all the possible prizes.

Although he has also played for teams such as Dignitas, Copenhagen Wolves, or Team SoloMid, we should go to the 32nd tournament in terms of prizes to find one other than with Astralis. ($60,000 with Team SoloMid for the second place in ESL ESEA Pro League Invitational).

4. Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander ($1,798,752)

Current team: Astralis

Astralis Nationality: Danish

Danish Player role: Captain, AWPer

Captain, AWPer Playing career: 2010-present

2010-present Kills per round: 66

66 Deaths per round: 66

66 Achievements: 4 Majors won (ELEAGUE 2017, FACEIT London 2018, ІEM 2019 Katowice, Berlin 2019)

4 Majors won (ELEAGUE 2017, FACEIT London 2018, ІEM 2019 Katowice, Berlin 2019) MVP medals: IEM Beijing 2019

The Danish Astralis in-game leader has been in the game competitively since 2010, at least. At the age of 26, he has been part of Astralis since 2016, the year in which the club was founded. Next to him, other names such as Dev1ce, Karrigan or Cajunb entered.

Like his three previous teammates, their top 4 gains are the same since they shared a team for years. To the history of Gla1ve we can add the IEM Beijing 2019, where he was proclaimed the best player for his individual performance. During most matches of the event, he showed a high consistency with a rating over 1.

5. Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev ($1,545,925)

Current team: Natus Vincere

Natus Vincere Nationality: Ukraine

Ukraine Player role: AWPer

AWPer Playing career: 2013-present

2013-present Kills per round: 88

88 Deaths per round: 59

59 Achievements: 1 Major championship won (PGL Major Stockholm 2021)

1 Major championship won (PGL Major Stockholm 2021) MVP medals: 19 trophies received in total

The fifth player with the highest prizes on CS:GO is the Ukrainian current number 1 in the HLTV ranking Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev. S1mple comes from displacing the Danish “Magisk” for just $1,244,681.

The Ukrainian player has been part of Natus Vincere since 2016, with which he has earned the most money throughout CS:GO. The tournaments that have given away the most prizes so far are Intel Grand Slam S3 ($1,000,000) and PGL Major Stockholm 2021 ($500,000), among others. The 24-year-old AWPer has won 19 HLTV MVP trophies and has been proclaimed as the best CS:GO player of 2018 and 2021.

6. Emil “Magisk” Reif ($1,244,681)

Current team: Vitality

Vitality Nationality: Danish

Danish Player role: Rifler

Rifler Playing career: 2015-present

2015-present Kills per round: 67

67 Deaths per round: 64

64 Achievements: 3 Majors won (FACEIT London 2018, ІEM 2019 Katowice, Berlin 2019)

3 Majors won (FACEIT London 2018, ІEM 2019 Katowice, Berlin 2019) MVP medals: BLAST Pro Series Lisbon 2018, IEM 2019 Katowice

The 24-year-old Dane is considered as one of the youngest players in history with the most prize money earned. The player currently competes under the colors of Team Vitality. Although much of his fame and money has been achieved in the Danish organization since the beginning of 2018.

Without a doubt, his awards are based on four great achievements: FACEIT Major London 2018 ($500,000) or ELEAGUE Premier 2018 ($500,000), StarLadder Berlin Major 2019 ($500,000), IEM XIII Katowice Major 2019 ($500,000).

7. Jake “Stewie2k” Yip ($1,187,192)

Current team: Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses Nationality: United States

United States Player role: Rifler (support)

Rifler (support) Playing career: 2016-present

2016-present Kills per round: 55

55 Deaths per round: 73

73 Achievements: ELEAGUE Major 2018, FACEIT Major 2018

ELEAGUE Major 2018, FACEIT Major 2018 MVP medals: DreamHack Open Denver 2017, Masters 2017

Finally, completing the top 7, the legendary American player Jacky “Stewie2k” Yip, who currently finds himself playing for Evil Geniuses. Stewie2k is today the third youngest player who has earned throughout his career. At 24, the American is one of the biggest visible faces of CS:GO in the United States.

Its seventh position cements it with prizes such as: Intel Grand Slam S2 ($1,000,000), ELEAGUE Major Boston 2018 ($500,000), and ESL Pro League S9 Finals ($250,000).