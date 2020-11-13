Whether they are just looking for some fun or an easy way to earn extra money, a lot of people enjoy playing online casino games. These have been around for a while now and the fact that this is a multi-billion industry says something about their popularity. However, to have a completely positive experience, you shouldn’t throw your caution to the wind. As with everything that happens online, you need to be a little bit careful. There are tons of online casinos out there, and you should carefully choose a site to play on. Not all casinos are safe and trustworthy. In fact, there are a lot of those that have been launched just for the sake of scamming someone and stealing their information. Nevertheless, this fact should not discourage you from having some online fun and testing your luck and skills. With these several tips in mind you can play online casino games safely.

Make sure everything is in order

Have you updated your antivirus lately? How about your computer’s operating system? Before you engage in some casino fun, make sure you have backed up most data to the cloud. In addition, when you go online and are in the process of creating your account, make sure you set a strong password. Keep in mind that “123456” or the name of your pet is not a strong one. Of course, these measures won’t stop a skilled hacker from getting your info, but it will protect you from various spammers, unwarranted adware, and viruses. Make sure that you are using an antivirus on your phone, not just your computer. Also, be careful when you are online and do not give out your personal data to strangers.

Do the research

When you wish to buy something online, you probably spend time reading about it, checking out reviews and scrolling through the comment section. This way you know what you can expect and make a better decision. You should do the same when choosing a website to play on. Take time to read reviews and find top five legit gambling sites. For example, on CasinoBros you can easily find a list of trustworthy sites. Afterward, narrow down your list by choosing the platform that offers the best bonuses or stands out in some other way. Speaking of bonuses…

Avoid weird bonus adverts

Most companies use ads to draw in new clients, and online casinos are not different at all. You have probably crossed paths with a number of those advertisements. Some of them offer tempting bonuses, some promise that they will process your wins on a daily basis. However, only a few of those ads will actually lead you to a genuine company. Others are there to promote sketchy platforms that cannot be trusted. Therefore, think twice before you click on an ad that offers unending rewards. Instead, read the reviews and see what other users have to say about the website. Learn from the mistakes of others, instead of making your own.

Keep your eyes open for phishers

These people are known for sending messages that look harmless, at least on the surface. These often offer invites to amazing sites where all those cash prizes are waiting for you. However, when you click on the link that a phisher has sent you, you are directed to a spam website where you unsuspectingly download malware. What is even worse, these scam artists can even infiltrate your computer with ransomware, manage to track your banking data and use it to blackmail you. True, you can protect yourself with a good anti-malware program, but it is better to prevent such things from happening in the first place. Therefore, do not click on links strangers have sent you, usually nothing good comes out of it.

Don’t ask just anyone for help

When you are playing a game online and you experience a problem, don’t just advertise your problem on random forums, hoping that someone will have a solution. This way you will only attract scammers who will gladly promise you everything you are looking for (in exchange for payments) and then disappear the moment you send them money. Instead of going through this unpleasant situation, ask for help on the same platform. A lot of casinos have customer service where you can ask for assistance. The only time you should turn to somebody else is when the casino refuses to pay you. When this is the case, you should contact its license provider and request assistance.

Look for licensed casinos

Legit casino websites need to have a casino license to run their business legally. There are several types of these licenses and MGA and Curacao are the most common ones. If a casino is not licensed, don’t play at it or you might end up losing your money or your personal information. When a website has a license it is obligated to provide safe payment methods, responsible gambling tools, and fair games. Only on these platforms, you can have fun without worrying that you will end up getting scammed.

Consider using e-wallets

Most online casinos offer a wide range of payment options such as cards, e-wallets and bank transfers. Some even accept cryptocurrencies. Instead of submitting your credit card information, choose to make a deposit via the e-wallet. By using platforms such as Neteller, Skrill and PayPal you are able to protect your valuable data and make a quick deposit or withdrawal.

Read the terms and conditions

Yes, we all overlook those and one day someone is going to knock on our door asking for a kidney we promised them when we clicked ‘skip, skip, skip, I agree’ without actually reading a word. However, when you are gambling online it is important to read the casino’s terms and conditions. Here you will be informed about withdrawal limits, which games you can and can’t play with bonus funds, and more.

Gambling in an online casino is a great way to earn some money, have fun, and kill some time. However, make sure you are taking necessary steps to protect yourself, or your game will easily turn into a life lesson.