Are you interested in playing Japanese online casinos? Then this article would be rather helpful. Finding a suitable casino in Japan is not an easy issue, but still in all the variety of casinos you will always find the one suitable for you with any of the most popular games – Bingo, Baccarat, Poker, etc. Despite not having a very friendly attitude to gambling in Japan, the game like Pachinko is not only allowed, but also very popular and believed to be among Japanese favourites. But if you are not into spending money, we will give you information on how you can use special pre-paid vouchers.

Table games

Top10casinosguide is a Japanese online casino which offers different types of table games for gamblers. If you are a Poker fan, you will find its different versions there. This is a high house edge game for skillful players who use strategies. For newbies it is recommended to start with a low stakes level and only increase your wagers after you’ve gained some experience.

Japanese gamblers can easily play online casinos in foreign countries. As for Japanese casinos, they accept numerous payment methods, including local currency – yen, and for example, eWallets like PayPal or Neteller, or prepaid cards. And now more and more online casinos start accepting cryptocurrency. Anyway it won’t be a waste of time if you look through reviews and search for necessary information.

To begin gambling in Japan, first of all, you need to confirm your identity by presenting your photo ID and a document with your address. For more convenience you can upload mentioned documents via live chat or a special tool. After the verification process is over, you are ready to gamble.

An important thing you have to notice about Japanese online casinos is the house edge. As an example, one of the most popular games in Japan is roulette. This is a game with a high house edge, thus gamblers are expected to place their bets prudently. Be sure you have a bankroll and you know when to stop to prevent losses.

Baccarat

Baccarat is one of the most famous games in Asia, especially live baccarat. This type of baccarat gives gamblers new genuine experience and is always a top choice in Asian casinos. Mostly its popularity is determined by superb daily promotions and welcome bonuses.

Despite the fact that online gambling is not allowed by the government, it’s possible to play Baccarat online legally. Needless to say that online games require a responsible approach. As with roulette, you should start with lower wages and with the experience you gain you can place higher bets. Fortunately, Japanese online casinos offer a variety of options.

There are mainly three versions of baccarat in Japanese online casinos: mini-baccarat, speed baccarat and live dealer baccarat. Sometimes gamblers can be offered zero commission baccarat. One of the biggest international gambling websites is OnexBet that has a Japanese language version of the site. It’s important that deposits and withdrawals are available in Yenas. Nevertheless, sometimes casinos don’t allow the same withdrawal methods as deposit methods.

Before playing baccarat we highly recommend looking through terms and conditions in order to gather information about bonuses. Although most online casinos offer similar welcome bonuses that are equal to the first deposit. However as well the amount of bonuses might be different and so are the rollover requirements.

Bingo

The game of bingo is basically easy. The game is available all day round and while playing you can communicate with other players through online platforms, chats and messengers. The biggest advantage of online casinos is that you can play your favourite games from the comfort of your home anywhere around the globe.

And, of course, there are different rules in playing bingo. You should learn the game rules and starting with an auto play version might be a great option as some of the variations might require additional purchases. And additional costs might result in decreasing your payroll. For instance, you can try Pachinko 3 if you are into high wagers. But there’s also a version with extra tickets in order you are playing for amusement only.

Gambling in land-based casinos in Japan is restricted, but Japanese gamblers can play their favourite games, such as Bingo, online.

JackpotCity is known as one of the best casinos in Japan. It offers a great variety of games and provides deposits and withdrawals in Yenas. Moreover, it has a convenient mobile application.

Pre-paid vouchers

There are so many online casino games to enjoy in Japanese casinos, for example, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, slots, video poker, and video poker. In addition you can find sports betting sites, lotteries and live casino games. With such a variety it’s so simple for gamblers to find the one they prefer.

If you are thinking about gambling at Japanese online casinos you should try using pre-paid vouchers to deposit your account. These vouchers are a secure alternative to cash. They can be bought at retail centres or online. By the way, Japanese casinos often provide good first deposit bonuses and they are transferred to your account in a form of bonus for placing bets in the future. First deposit bonuses can vary from 100 % to 200 % so it might be a great deal.

In order to find a reputable and safe casino you should get to know the payment methods that are offered. The sign of the best Japanese casino is when you can choose your preferable type of payment among a big variety. Although the methods of payment can depend on the region and may vary and some can be available in particular countries.

In case you would like to continue playing at Japanese casinos, you can choose a company that specialises in providing online casino services without domestic options. Obviously these web sites accept payments in Japanese Yenas. Such big and reputable companies provide a great variety of casino games, starting with latest versions of games to live dealer sections.