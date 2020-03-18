Have you ever deleted a folder by mistake that had the photos of a trip you took with your family years ago? Or maybe your hard drive failed after years of use, and all your files, images, and videos are gone with no chance of recovery? Keeping backups of your memories is a good habit to make, but it can be tedious and time-consuming. This is where ThePhotoStick comes in; it stores all your videos and images, so you can have the peace of mind that your memories are always going to be safe and secure.

What is it?

On the surface, ThePhotoStick is a USB drive but with custom firmware. Once it’s plugged in, it will flash to let you know that it’s working. A pop-up window will appear, and you just need to click on “Go.” The device will scan your computer for all images and videos and back them up. You can even customize the settings further to scan and back up music or documents too. Depending on the number of files on your computer, it can take anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes.

Is it better than a cloud service?

A cloud service is handy and convenient, but it has its limitations. Google drive dropbox, and any other cloud service provides users with some storage space for free and higher capacities are all based on a monthly subscription plan. You also need a constant internet connection for a cloud service backup to work, not to mention, downloading all the files if you switch computers or buy a new one. All these extra steps might also be too complicated for an average user. This little device is a remarkably simple and efficient tool; it does all these things with minimal input from the user.

Not just a USB drive

In addition to scanning and backing up all images and videos on your computer with a single click, it comes with a whole range of useful features.

Keep it connected, and it will automatically backup your images and videos every week.

Recognizes duplicates and will only save one copy of images or video.

Automatically organizes all your images and videos.

It can be customized to find and backup other kinds of files like music or documents.

ThePhotoStick can be plugged into a different computer to access the saved files.

Variants and pricing

It comes in three different sizes to fit your needs:

8GB – Saves up to 3,500 photos and videos. ($34.99)

64GB – Saves up to 30,000 photos and videos. ($49.99)

128GB – Saves up to 60,000 photos and videos. ($79.99)

You also get 40% off on each additional unit that you buy.

One stick to save them all

In a world where time is scarce, spending hours organizing and copy-pasting files aren’t something anyone wants to do. According to this website this is a true one-time investment that saves you time, money, and effort.

It is an amazing gadget for those who have dozens of pictures saved on their computer, digital cameras, phones, or social media networks. Anyone who has saved up so many pictures and videos is very likely to suffer the misfortune of losing a few of those photos. The images might have been accidentally deleted or got corrupted due to a computer virus. Due to all this, some cherished memories might be lost forever. It is here that ThePhotoStick comes to your rescue. This handy little device solves the problem of pictures getting lost in your PC or laptop.

How does it work?

Assuming that it will work as a flash drive would be partially correct. This gadget looks pretty much like a flash drive. It has a USB port and will work on any port on a computer. Once the computer is running, the gadget can be inserted into one of the ports. After a few seconds, a pop-up window will appear on the computer. The pop-up window will have a button in the center with “Go” written on it. On pressing the button, the tool gets permission to access the hard drive.

A full scan of the hard drive takes place. The software will search for videos and pictures and will create a backup of the files. This backup can be accessed on other devices if the device has a USB port. The gadget can also be used to retrieve important files and documents.

Features of ThePhotoStick:

The gadget is designed to find the hidden and scattered images and videos on the device.

It has a huge capacity to store data. The amount of data that can be stored depends on the model that you choose. The basic model, 8GB, can store up to 3500 pictures. The 64GB model can store approximately 30,000 photographs. The largest model offers 128GB of storage space and can hold an impressive 60,000 images.

It will help you to search and delete all the duplicate files.

The gadget is compatible with all media formats. Be it MP3, PNG, or JPG; all forms can be saved by it.

The image backup is automatic and fast.

An internet connection is not required for the gadget to function. It works offline, as well.

Technical know-how is not required to use the gadget.

How much does it cost?

With all the above features, any gadget would become invaluable. The basic model of ThePhotoStick is available for $34.99 only. For the 128 GB variant, one might have to shell out around $79.99. For what it does, the price for the gadget would seem less. This device is recommended for anyone who wants to preserve precious memories affordably and easily.