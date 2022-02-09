Being the life of the party is no easy task. But if you’re seriously considering spicing things up, a photo booth is right up there as one of the best party entertainments.

Party photo booths have skyrocketed in popularity. After all, what better way to preserve the memory of the event than by allowing guests to take pictures throughout the night?

But how much does it cost to have a photo booth at a party? Chances are, you won’t buy one for one specific party. Instead, you’ll be renting it. So that’s why we’re here to give you a rough estimate of the costs of renting a photo booth. With plenty of businesses out there providing this unique service, let’s jump right in and determine how much it costs to have a photo booth at your next party.

Photo Booth Renting Types

Before you go out of your way and find the right business to accommodate your needs, it’s important to understand the types of photo boots that exist.

The reason why businesses provide different types is that some are better for specific events such as weddings. The industry is so big that specific photo boots exist solely for parties. But let’s not jump ahead of ourselves and instead explain the types there are to choose from.

Selfie Mirrors

By far one of the best options when it comes to arranging parties, a selfie mirror is fun, cool, and millennials love it. Selfie mirrors are also called party mirrors. Since their ideal use is for parties, it makes it a no-brainer decision to go for one.

But what most of you are unaware of is the fact that selfie mirrors come with all kinds of personalization options. You can add emojis and effects before printing out the picture. This makes selfie mirrors quite versatile. You can even add your company logo.

Selfie mirrors are fun, customizable, and guests can take a picture with them.

Enclosed Curtain Booths

This particular booth is private and intimate. It allows guests to enter the booth and take a picture without anyone looking at you. Ideally, up to eight guests can enter the booth and take a picture.

Depending on the technology, you can even make a gif by taking multiple pictures. But one of the best reasons why an enclosed curtain booth is right for your party is that you can customize the photos and even enter your email address for instant delivery.

Simply said, they’re convenient and fun.

Open Booths

You’ve probably seen this one a dozen times. It’s just a normal booth. But one inherent benefit of this particular option is that you can take a picture with more guests. Namely, it can fit up to fifteen people in one picture frame.

While initially quite simple, it’s also the option that most go for. It’s less expensive than others and gets the job done.

While these three options are the most common ones, it’s safe to say that there are plenty of others out there. Businesses that provide this service understand the importance of giving people more options. If you’re looking for a photo booth hire in Melbourne, make sure to give lavishphotobooths.com.au a visit.

What You Need To Take Into Account Before Renting One

To determine how much a photo booth costs, you need to take into account several factors. The type is the first one that comes to mind. Some types will cost you more, while others cost less. It’s pretty safe to assume that an enclosed booth will cost more than an open one. That’s why open booths are usually the most popular option.

Since people aren’t necessarily interested in features, they go for the least expensive option just to add some extra life to the party. They’re very simple with a camera on top of it. As we said earlier, they can fit up to fifteen people and even add a background.

Enclosed booths are more expensive since they give you privacy. They’re more playful and intimate. This means guests can do all kinds of shenanigans and get wacky as much as they like. As a general thought, they’re more entertaining and make more memorable pictures.

So naturally, they cost more in Melbourne or any other city across the world. So how much money are we looking at?

How Much Does A Photo Booth Cost?

Well, most companies that look to book this service should first understand how the market works. Photo booths operate at an hourly rate. Most businesses rent the booths for a minimum of three hours. Most guests would have taken their pictures by then, but it’s not uncommon for guests to continue using the booth throughout the night. So some companies even have a five-hour package.

Since they operate on an hourly rate, you should expect a rate anywhere from $120 to $200. This largely depends on the type of booth and features. But most businesses also charge extra for features. Some even increase the cost if you surpass the three or five-hour threshold.

It’s also not uncommon for some companies to charge a flat fee. If you’re a good negotiator, you can even get the company to add certain features. But extra features do cost extra money.

To clarify what extra features mean, here is a brief rundown of what the most popular add-ons include:

Prop box

Guest album that will add every photo taken in

Personalization features such as strips, effects, emojis, etc.

Custom background such as a custom image, texture, etc.

Instant social media upload

Gif capabilities

Instant delivery via email

These are some of the most popular add-ons that party-goers expect from a photo booth at your next party.

Conclusion

With all that said, renting a photo booth can be quite expensive. But the price you’ll pay is worth it. Not only will you make the party more interesting, but you’ll also make it more memorable. Choose the features wisely and determine the type of booth that will captivate your guests the most.