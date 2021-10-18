Personality tests are becoming more and more popular these days, and many companies have implemented them in the recruitment process. If you are interested in doing that in your place of business, you are probably wondering how you can benefit from them, and on the same note, if there are going to be some unpleasant surprises that you need to be aware of. Keep on reading if you want to know more about the advantages and disadvantages of personality tests for employment.

Why you should implement them?

First, we are going to list some of the reasons why you should opt for this process when hiring new people, and how these exams will help you make sure you are making the right choice.

1. You will choose the right candidate faster

The number one reason why owners and HR teams choose to go with this process is that it shortens the time to find the right candidate. With a personality test, you will be able to learn more about the people you will potentially work with. You can learn more about their traits, what they are good at, what they may see as an obstacle, and you can even access if they would be a good addition to your work environment.

2. You will know if they are better off as a part of a team, or if they will thrive working alone

In some places of business, the company will greatly benefit from employees that work better in teams, and individuals who are willing to put differences aside to work together for one big goal. On the same note, there are some positions where people should know how to finish their tasks without relying on a team or someone else. Depending on what you are looking for in your next hire, you should have them take the exam, and see if the person you want to hire is going to perform better in a group or as an individual.

3. You can find out any potential flaws that they have

We are all flawed, and that’s what makes us humans and good workers. We work every day on ourselves, and we try to become better people and better employees. Even though you should give everyone a chance, some people may not be the right choice for your brand. For example, some may not be interested in having active social interactions, and if you are looking for a person who will deal with clients daily, you need someone with a bubbly personality and an individual who will want to communicate all day. According to TestGroup, you can access the potential the candidate has, and how likely they are to advance in your company and become better.

4. It is a great way to save money

One of the biggest problems large companies have is the turn-around process. You don’t want employees to walk away after just a few months of working for you, and we know that nowadays, many individuals don’t stay with a business for more than six months to a year. If you want to ensure that the person you hire is going to stick with you, you should have them take a personality test, and see if they are going to quit as soon as things get rough.

Why should you steer away from them?

Now that you know more about the benefits, let’s look at the drawbacks. Keep on reading if you want to find out why implementing a personality test for your employees may be the wrong thing to do.

5. They may not be too accurate

If you are expecting a miracle and to be able to get the most accurate data about a potential hire, you should know that this is not possible. No matter how good the questionnaire is, it will never be as good as talking to a person face to face and spending time with them. Sometimes, the analysis may be wrong, and you may even lose a perfect person for the position only because you blindly trusted a personality test.

6. You will need to put money into it

Remember that the good tests do not come for free, and unless you want to create one on your own, spend time with the research, and then spend time with the analysis, you will need to put some money into it. Depending on what you are looking for, you may even end up spending dozens or even hundreds of dollars per one test. Because of this, you need to be ready and willing to invest, and you should know that good things don’t come for free.

7. You will need to plan for the additional time

Know that when you choose to go with this process, the whole hiring time will be extended, as you will need to do all the interviews, plus plan for when the candidates are going to take the exam, and then plan for the time while the results are getting analyzed. This may mean that you will need to add a few more days to the hiring process, and maybe even a few weeks depending on how many candidates apply for the job position.

8. They may not give you all the information you require

Depending on the platform you choose to go with, you may need some help and scalability when it comes to the questions and the responses. Sometimes, the candidates will not form the answers in the way that you want them, and you may not be able to analyze them with ease. That is why you need to be careful about the platform you choose, and the way the questions are formulated.

As you can see, there are good and bad things that come with this process, and ultimately, you should see if your business can benefit from it. Thousands of companies all over the world have already implemented it, and it can be beneficial for both large corporations and small businesses. Make sure you choose the right platform, and not rely just on the questionnaire itself.