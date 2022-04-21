We live in an age where due to technological achievements, many health issues are now a thing of the past, as the medical system overall has advanced so much lately. Of course, certain medical achievements are yet to be fully adapted and tested, but the more we learn about nanotechnology, for example, and how to reduce the costs of using it for medical purposes, the closer we will get to a solution to many common illnesses from which many people still suffer. But, let’s leave nanotechnology for some other time and focus today on peptides because not many people are fully aware of their importance and how they can help your body fight bacteria and promote wound healing or muscle growth, but in order to do that, let’s first check what peptides are.

Their role and function

Let’s start from the basics as a peptide is a shorter chain of amino acids than proteins, and its bond connects each of the amino acids. Those ones from proteins are arranged in complicated structures, and they have many roles in the human body. They also form the foundation of several pharmaceuticals, and if you want to find out more or buy them from the leading authority in the field of research and lab use of peptides, then you should definitely check BiotechPeptides.

Types

In general, peptides may be grouped into three primary groups:

The number of amino acids determines the chain’s length: In contrast to polypeptides, oligopeptides contain a smaller number of these acids, and each of the three types of peptides has two, three, or four of them.

By their origin, whether it be an animal or a plant.

Based on the roles they play inside our bodies.

The Body’s Functions

Our body uses them in a variety of ways. As a hormone, Vasopressin is released by the hypothalamus, the area of the brain in charge of producing hormones that control our temperature, hunger, and heart rate, positioned near the base of the brain & is responsible for regulating water retention. Vasopressin has many purposes. It regulates the quantity of water in the fluid space surrounding cells, and it achieves this by causing the kidneys to absorb moisture. Essentially, it is a vasoconstrictor, which means that it narrows blood vessels and raises blood pressure when present in large amounts.

Oxytocin: The nine amino acids that make up oxytocin are synthesized by the pituitary gland (located in the brain). During labor, it tightens the uterus and makes the labor possible. Oxytocin is essential for the milk ejection reflex (also known as “put down”) during breastfeeding, and if it is not on a certain level, the mother wouldn’t be able to breastfeed the child. Because it is produced when individuals cuddle or connect socially, oxytocin is frequently referred to as the “cuddle hormone” or the “love hormone.”. They are antibacterial and aid in wound healing, which makes them important for the normal function of our bodies, and they are assumed to be produced by immune cells. The renin-angiotensin system includes angiotensins, which are peptide hormones, and sodium retention by the kidneys may be boosted by the production of aldosterone from the adrenal cortex.

Treatment of Cancer

We have already mentioned how they can be used for many purposes and in treating many illnesses, and the use of peptides in the treatment of many types of cancer is now being researched by scientists worldwide. Take colorectal cancer treatment as an example, as the research reveals that ANP (atrial natriuretic peptide) may be beneficial. There are existing cancer medicines based on peptides that have been licensed and are in use. For example, GnRH agonist medications (also termed LH-RH agonist pharmaceuticals) are utilized to treat ovarian and prostate cancer. It is good news for every patient with cancer since scientists are working on this all the time, and it is expected that they will find a way to incorporate peptides even more in cancer treatment.

Vaccines

Now, we all know how big of a role the immune system has, but it’s also of vast importance to learn more about all the things we can do to help and boost our immune system. Immunotherapy relies heavily on them as they have the ability to boost our immune systems and make the body fight naturally. Vaccines based on peptides imitate proteins found in pathogens (germs that cause illness), making it possible to mimic some of the body’s natural reactions with an artificial vaccination. It is a small number of germs injected into the body, so instead of causing illness, it triggers the body’s natural response to it and makes it immune to a certain type of illness.

Cancer patients may also benefit from peptide-based vaccinations, which can induce an immune response by delivering peptides from their tumor antigens to their T cells. It is still impossible to guarantee that the cancer vaccine will work because the spread of the cancer is difficult to predict, and each body and its response is different, but in some cases, it can be really helpful, and what’s perhaps most important, it will surely do no harm to try this type of therapy.

Vaccines based on peptides have a lot of promise, but they’re not without drawbacks. According to the medical and scientific communities, peptide-based Alzheimer’s vaccines have the potential to be more successful than vaccinations derived from inactive or weakened viruses. Vaccines based on pathogens often elicit a more robust immune response, resulting in higher overall protection from various diseases and conditions that seemed to be irreversible until now.

To summarize

Peptides are already used a lot in medicine, and they have a positive impact on our overall health. They can boost our immune system and trigger the immune reaction of our bodies to various diseases, which stimulates a natural reaction and help our bodies to fight without many different drugs. Many pieces of research show that they can even help us fight some illnesses that still do not have a cure, and it is expected that their usage will be even wider in the future.