Passing DP-300 exam to gain the Microsoft Certified Azure Database Administrator Associate certification. This article answers the following questions:

Some key Benefits of Passing the DP-300 Exam for Microsoft Certified Azure Database Administrator Associate Certification.

Kind of Knowledge and Experience One Should Have to Become Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate.

Steps to Pass the DP-300 Exam for Microsoft Azure Database Administrator Associate Certification.

Ways to get Ready For the Exam DP-300: Administering Relational Databases on Microsoft Azure.

Some Key Benefits of Passing the DP-300 exam for Microsoft Certified Azure Database Administrator Associate Certification

Passing the DP-300 exam of Microsoft Certified Azure Database Administrator Associate certification validates skills of implementing and managing features of such cloud and hybrid-based solutions that are built with Microsoft Azure data services and SQL server. The Azure Database Administrator Associate certification enhances knowledge to utilize multiple strategies and tools to accomplish tasks. Success in the DP-300 exam is also beneficial as it proves abilities to use T-SQL to meet goals related to administrative management. The demand for talented data professionals is increasing because they have skills and knowledge to update relational Microsoft SQL Server databases.

People passing DP-300 exam gets the Microsoft Certified Azure Database Administrator Associate certification to become skillful data experts with certified abilities of migrating and administrating SQL databases of Microsoft on Azure. Passing the DP-300 exam for the Microsoft Azure Database Administrator Associate certification is beneficial for those having cloud databases knowledge. You’ll be valued more within an organization after getting certified. You will be more qualified in your business or organization as this certification validates skills of a database administrator.

Kind of Knowledge and Experience one Should Have to Become Microsoft Certified:

Azure Database Administrator Associate.

To apply for the Microsoft Azure Database Administrator Associate certification, you need to have clear concepts of Azure data Fundamentals. Passing the DP-900 exam will improve the basic knowledge of data that is implemented by utilizing Microsoft Azure data services. Gain foundational knowledge of non-relational, relational data and various forms of workloads like analytical to go through the DP-300 exam.

Audience for Microsoft Azure Database Administrator Associate Certification:

Data professionals are the major audience of Microsoft Certified Azure Database Administrator Associate certification. This certificate is also suitable for application developers, data architects who desire to attain knowledge of technologies that are available with Azure and data platforms. One should opt for it if they will work with these technologies.

Steps to Pass the DP-300 Exam for Microsoft Azure Database Administrator Associate Certification.

Step one is clearing your concepts covered in the Azure data fundamentals exam. You need to pass just one exam to receive the database administrator certificate. Following topics are important:

Planning and Implementing Data Platform Resources: This topic contributes 15-20% in the exam and includes sub-topics that are Deploying resources by utilizing manual methods, Configuring resources for scale and performance. Questions for implementing a migration or upgrading strategy for moving to Azure is also included.

Implementing a Secure Environment (15-20%): Implementing security for data at rest, security for data in transit, compliance controls for sensitive data are part of this topic. DP-300 exam tests your skills to Configure database authentication by using platform and database tools.

Monitoring and Optimizing Operational Resources (15-20%): Subtopics includes Monitoring activity and performance, Implementing performance-related maintenance tasks, Configuring resources for optimal performance, Identifying performance-related issues. Questions of configuring a user database for optimal performance are also found.

Optimizing Query Performance (5-10%): This chapter gives knowledge of Evaluating performance improvements, Reviewing database table and index design. Reviewing query plans are also part of this topic.

Performing Automation of Tasks (10-15%): You will get knowledge of Creating scheduled tasks, Evaluating and implementing an alert and notification strategy, Managing and automating tasks in Azure in this topic of Exam DP-300: Administering Relational Databases on Microsoft Azure.

Planning and Implementing a High Availability and Disaster Recovery (HADR) Environment (15-20%): For this chapter, you need clear concepts of Recommending a HADR strategy for a data platform solution, Configuring HA/DR by using OS, platform, and database tools. Questions about Performing backup and restore a database by using database tools, Testing a HADR strategy by using platform, OS, and database tools will also come.

Performing Administration by Using T-SQL (10-15%): Contains subtopics of Managing authorization by using T-SQL, Performing backup and restore a database by using T-SQL, Monitoring database configuration by using T-SQL. For this, knowledge of Performing backup and restore a database by using T-SQL, and Examining system health is needed.

Ways to get Ready For the Exam DP-300: Administering Relational Databases on Microsoft Azure.

To certify your database administration skills, you should definitely go for reliable study material. Before taking DP-300 exam questions or practice assessment, visit the official website of the Microsoft Azure Database Administrator Associate certification. Authentic information on exam topics, exam fee, exam guidelines, and prerequisite are available there. These come at the beginning of your preparation as it guides you towards success. Once done with official exam website, do preparation material. Most useful are DP-300 questions that contain comprehensive knowledge of the entire Microsoft Certified Azure Database Administrator Associate certification syllabus. These practice questions are also available in PDF format that allows you to prepare from any place, at any time via smartphone, laptop, tablet, PC. Print of these DP-300 PDF questions can also be taken in case of difficulty while using a digital device.

Professionals from CertsHouse suggest that candidates who have passed this certification, recommend taking the DP-300 practice test before taking the final Microsoft exams. Practice test provides a real exam-like environment good for self assessment, helps you counter stress, anxiety and confusion. Moreover, weaker areas of preparation are evaluated. It helps you correct mistakes and prepares you for success at first attempt. Windows and web-based DP-300 practice tests are available for self-evaluation. Official website in a nutshell provides exam information, helps prepare DP-300 practice questions then allows you to take practice tests to pass the Microsoft exam.