Some people say that having children is the hardest thing they have ever done. When kids are small, it’s far easier to keep them on the right path, but as they get older, it isn’t always so simple. All you can do is try your best to guide and teach them and hope that they feel comfortable enough to come to you when things get tough.

There are some fundamentals that we should all try and speak to our kids about when the appropriate time comes. Here are 4 things all parents should discuss with their teenage children.

Financial matters

Many adults have no idea how a mortgage works, what the base lending rate is, or how to get the best return on investment. Get them a bank account with a debit card and a savings account and teach them how important it is to save, budget, and account for every penny. If you can teach day to day finances to your kids from an early age, it could prove invaluable when they become adults. An understanding of the above points will hopefully lead to a more serious and individualized approach to their financial concerns. Once an adult’s relationships and finances are a well-oiled machine, they can better weather the financial storms that society throws their way.

Education and career

Many teenagers won’t have a clue what they want to do when they leave school, so it’s a good idea to have discussions about careers and education from time to time. If your teens are nearing an age where they will be leaving school in a year or two, discuss whether they see themselves going to university or college. If attending university is of interest, establish which may be the best options for their chosen subjects and see how they fare in the world rankings of best universities – you can do so at universitycompare.com. Perhaps they would prefer to go to college or get into a trade and work their way up the career ladder. Whilst you might want to push for them to get a degree, you need to remember that it has to be their decision. All you can do is offer experience and guidance.

Teach your children the difference between right and wrong, both in school and in the home.

Sex

Yes, it’s the one that most of us dread – the sex talks. Whilst your children will have learned the basics from school, it’s a good idea to let them know that you are open to discuss anything they might want to know. Not only can this help them feel comfortable talking about any sexual issues at a time when they are open and comfortable about their bodies, but it can also help you respond in a way that is supportive.

Granted, you might feel odd about it, but it’s far better than your child feeling confused or vulnerable. Keep it light-hearted and make sure they are aware of how important it is to be safe should they decide to become sexually active.

Bullying

Due to social media, cyber-bullying is at its worst these days, and so it’s extremely important to let your teens know that they can talk to you should they ever feel helpless or threatened. Many teens have been so badly bullied it has led to them taking their own lives, so it’s something you must keep an eye on. Many parents check their kid’s phones or tablets regularly to ensure their safety. If you do go down this route, it’s a good idea to let your teenagers know it will be happening. If you don’t, it could lead to them feeling that their privacy has been invaded and a host of other issues further down the line.

