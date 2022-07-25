Is your home in dire need of a makeover? One of the most affordable ways to do so is with a paint job. Painting your home can be a tedious task, but when done right, the results are spectacular.

If you’re on the hunt for a professional painter in Melbourne with experience and the credentials to guarantee their value, we’re here to help. The best house painter is not always the first one that you run into. It may take some research and a little bit of leg work to find the right person for your home, but it will be worth it in the end!

Let’s go over five steps to help you find someone amazing for your home.

Step 1: Search for a Service from Numerous Sources

A good painter should be easy to find. If you already know someone who has had work done by a professional, don’t hesitate to ask them who they used and how it worked for them. This is the best way to weed out bad or unqualified painters quickly, so there isn’t any time wasted!

If referrals are out of the question, the next best thing is online reviews. Looking on websites like Google, Yelp, or even Facebook can provide you with customer reviews for all credible painting services in Melbourne, which can help determine who is best for your home.

You should also check out their website and social media pages to see what kind of work they specialize in, how many years of experience they have, whether or not they are insured and licensed (this can save thousands down the line) and pictures and testimonials.

Step 2: Make Price Comparisons

Price comparisons are one of the most significant factors when choosing a painter. You don’t want to go through all this work only to find out that you are paying double or even triple what someone else would have charged for doing your home! Price comparisons also help you to find discounted prices for the same service.

It’s best if you set up an appointment with each candidate so that they can give you their quote based on your specific needs.

However, if you want to estimate their prices quickly, most painting services will have their company website up with a price chart. If not, don’t be afraid to ask!

Step 3: Understand Exactly What You Need

According to Sidepost, a home service company that provides exterior painting, it’s important to know what you need before you start looking for any service. If you’re selling your home and want to give a fantastic first impression, an exterior paint job will help boost curb appeal! A great exterior painter will know exactly how to properly prep your home for a fresh coat and know which colours and paints will look best with your particular climate and location.

If you’re looking for someone that does interior paint jobs, make sure they do the type of work that you need doing! Interior painting is very different from the exterior and can leave unsatisfactory results if not handled correctly.

Be sure to list down everything about your project, including dimensions (both length and width), the surface area, type of paint needed, and which rooms will be affected or used during this process. This can save time by not having multiple assignments done at once and ensuring that you get the best person suited to do the job right!

Step 4: Interview Your Candidates

Step four involves interviewing with potential painters so they have enough information to provide you with a quote. This step is very important since it gives them insight into what type of paint job you are looking for and how long it should take them to complete their work. You’ll also have an idea about whether or not they are capable of providing you with references, pictures or even a portfolio.

Credible painting services should be transparent about their work processes, including how many coats of paint they will apply and what kind of materials they use. If you’re not satisfied with their answers, ask them to give you a call when they have looked over your assignment and can answer any additional questions that may have come up since the initial interview.

Step five: Ensure Everything is Included in the Contract

Just because you are getting a great rate doesn’t mean that there aren’t hidden costs or fees to be expected! Make sure your painting service is fully aware of the services you want doing so they can give you their quote in advance with all additional charges included.

For example, if you have any window sills that need removing and sanding down before being repainted, make sure this will not cost extra for them to include in their price. This is one of those small details that could end up costing hundreds when it’s time to pay the bill! It’s also important to remember any unique requirements such as needing scaffolding or ladders at certain areas around your home since these items don’t come either.

In addition to hidden costs, a contract should include insurance certificates, a job completion ETA, guarantees, and a list of materials that will be used.