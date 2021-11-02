Play is the most pronounced form of children’s activity, it is spontaneous and voluntary, and its importance is reflected in their physical and socio-emotional development. Through play, the child acquires new knowledge about himself and his environment, and is relieved of tension, and satisfies children’s needs to feel like an adult. In addition to the various didactic toys and methods used in the proper development of children, one stood out, and that is paint by numbers. We are all already familiar with the benefits of coloring books.

Coloring is a simple and fun children’s activity that helps children develop cognition, creativity, imagination, and other mental processes.

They are also important because they improve motor skills, which especially refer to fine motor skills, ie the proper development of the muscles of the fingers, hands, and joints. In addition, coloring books are often an integral part of preparing children for school and improving concentration. Although many believe it offers ready-made solutions because the sky is blue, the grass is green, and so on, coloring books encourage creativity and develop a creative spirit in children. We come to a combination of numbers and coloring books, and this is reflected in paint by numbers. These are coloring books that have marked fields of drawings by numbers. Below or above the drawing is a color next to each number. The child’s task is to color the drawing using the colors listed next to the number.

Read below how this method of coloring affects a child’s development.

Positive impact on motor skills

We mentioned that coloring encourages the development of fine motor skills in children. In addition to affecting the proper development of the muscles of the fingers, hands, and joints, it also helps with the skills of writing and manipulating small objects. Over time, the child will master the precision of coloring and will not cross the line, which again speaks of improved motor skills.

Development of graphomotor skills

The development of fine motor skills includes smaller and more precise movements and includes graphomotor skills. Graphomotorics usually begins at the age of 18 months and lasts until starting school. In addition to development, graphomotor skills can also be practiced, and one of the activities that help is certainly writing and coloring. The children’s daily activities are also very important, such as putting on shoes, getting dressed, unbuttoning and buttoning buttons, putting the jacket on the hanger, self-feeding, unwrapping candy, tying shoes, leafing through a book, wiping cutlery with a cloth, etc., but they are very important for the proper development of the child.

Of course, keep in mind that it is not good or violent to force a child into this type of activity, and if the child refuses, try other activities such as stacking puzzles, making paper balls, chopping and gluing paper, pouring water from one container to another and so on. So, even the simplest games can be very useful.

Learning numbers

Children usually start learning numbers and letters just before starting school. Scientific research has shown that children learn best through play and remember visually. If you offer him several coloring drawings in which the blue color is marked with the number 1 on each, the green with the number three, and so on, children will memorize those numbers very quickly. Of course, later you move on to the next step, which is changing the numbers and colors, to encourage the child to think further. Paintbynumbersonline.com is a great way to entertain the whole family.

Stress relief

Children are also very often under stress. Adults and children deal with stress in different ways – while adults talk about it, children are often unable to recognize what is bothering them. Help in processing feelings, frustration, and emotions are more than welcome. What may sound harmless to us is very important to them. Coloring book manufacturers claim that coloring is a technique that can reduce stress and negative emotions and increase relaxation and improve attention.

Improving self-confidence

In life, we all need self-confidence and faith in ourselves and this is built on the ability to perform the tasks assigned to us. Regular coloring and completion of drawings encourage the child’s sense of achievement and pride in their work.

Developing creativity

With classic coloring books, the drawing you need to color is already clear at first glance, but with paint by numbers, you have to concentrate and focus on the drawing itself, ignoring the numbers. This is exactly the way children improves concentration using a visual approach.

Attention development

As the child grows, so does attention control. For example, a toy can distract younger children from watching cartoons on television, while an older child finds it quite difficult to distract from that action. Younger children will focus on significantly more unimportant aspects and will therefore be less successful in solving the main task, and the coloring book will help them direct their attention exactly where it is needed.

Final thoughts

A child learns to read and write in school, but preparations begin long before his literacy process. It is important to emphasize, however, that the child should begin to acquire written language after mastering the spoken language. It is positive to encourage the child’s ability to recognize letters and numbers. However, these activities should not be confused with the process of learning letters and numbers. Therefore, it is advisable to use symbols for recognition.

A child is born with certain abilities that he further develops and improves. You need to know that there are periods or times when a child needs to know and be able to do something, and it is important how it works. Coloring books for children are a type of didactic toy that you can’t make mistake at any time. They will learn about colors, will improve concentration, visual perception, and logical thinking.