Properly packaging the items and products you have is essential for a safe and uneventful delivery of your items. Packaging, however, is by no means an easy task. Depending on how much you are used to it, your packaging can be either perfect or really bad to the point it might break apart during delivery and damage the items inside it.

No package sender would ever want this to happen, especially if the item they are sending has emotional and monetary value. Buying good packaging products that have excellent quality and durability is essential. Cheaping out on these components can create a very makeshift package that may break apart with ease. You don't want that and neither does the delivery service who is delivering the package.

That’s why it’s necessary to pack your package meticulously so that you don’t end up with an improper package for your products. But how can a beginner who is not experienced with packaging know when a packaging is good or when it is bad? Well, there are clear telltale signs that are indicators of that. Many individuals aren’t aware of these signs and thus don’t know if their package is packaged properly.

To resolve that, in this article we’ll be extensively going over these clear signs that people often miss. We recommend you read the article till the end so that you don’t miss out on any crucial detail.

Your packaging box is over-exceeding your needs

One of the most common mistakes many beginner package senders are guilty of is buying an overly large box for their items. Imagine this – the only items you need to send are a notebook and a file, but you bought an XL-sized box for them to ensure their safety. You filled it up as much as you can with filler material but realized halfway through that you are wasting too much filler in it.

Consequently, you leave a lot of space in the box which allows the items inside to stumble from one side to the other when they are getting transported. This can not only damage the items but also leave them so broken that they become beyond usable. This is not at all an ideal scenario wanted by anyone looking to send their packages.

That’s why it’s crucial that you don’t buy a box that over-exceeds your needs. If you are only going to send a few items, then a small box is more than sufficient for that. If your item quantities are large, only then is it advisable to use a large box to package them. Using a large box for your package that leaves out a considerable amount of empty space not only wastes filler material, but also creates a window of vulnerability for the items inside the package.

Many delivery services would be more than glad to help you out with a box size when you ask them, but it is advised that you know ideal sizes beforehand when you are packaging. This saves a lot of time and effort and also eliminates the risk of damage.

Your filler material is occupying more space than your objects

Filler material is essential to the protection of your items. They act as insulation for your items, inhibit their movement, and absorb the kinetic force when the box stumbles or moves in the journey. Not using filler material, especially for long journeys, automatically means that your product is bound to arrive more in a damaged condition than normal.

Looking at such a damaged product would dishearten any receiver unlucky enough to get it. That’s why you should copious amounts of filler material to absorb the damage on your product’s behalf. However, there is a limit to the quantity you should use them in.

For example, if you are already using a small box, stuffing lots and lots of filler inside it would leave no space for your other items. This is a clear and stark sign of bad packaging and also how your packaging is a poor fit for your products. To avoid this from happening, only use standard quantities of filler so that it leaves considerable space for your items to be placed in.

However, there is an exception to this rule. If you are sending an item that is extremely expensive and valuable, then you should use large packaging and tons of filler to protect your precious item. You want to minimize, and if possible, completely eliminate the amount of damage your precious cargo faces, and using lots of filler is an excellent way of doing so.

Your packaging material is easily getting torn or damaged

When your packaging box is getting overloaded by items and products, you may not see the results immediately. But when you lug the package around or move it slightly, it might immediately get torn at the corners or the sides. This is one of the most major issues your package can suffer from and you need to ensure that you resolve it immediately.

How do you do that? Simple, buy a box just a size larger so that everything fits nicely. Yes, you may need to use extra filler and take the efforts of purchasing a new box but they are well worth it. Ensure that your box has a double perforated coating, your tape is adhesive and won’t come off, and that your filler is not easily compressed.

You are packaging fragile pieces in normal boxes

If you are packaging fragile items with several pieces like cups, glasses, or pottery, then you need to ensure that you buy a slotted box for them. Cramming them into a normal box and filling the rest of the space with filler may give you the surety that your items are safe but this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Even after sufficient filler, if items like glasses move even an inch or two repeatedly, they can easily break apart. That’s why there are special boxes with slots for carrying fragile pieces and you should definitely consider using them.

Conclusion

There are various signs that your packaging is not the optimal fit for your products and you as a sender should always be on the lookout for these signs.