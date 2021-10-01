Stress is a normal part of daily life, but experiencing more of it is unhealthy. Severe stress can lead to a whole host of health conditions including sleep problems, heart disease, and even depression. What’s more, it can also affect your appearance.

If you find yourself under constant pressure at the office, you could suffer from uneven skin tones, dehydrated skin, graying hair, and dark circles around your eyes. The good news is that you can do something about stress and how it affects your appearance. Follow these tips to look your best no matter how hectic life can be:

1. Take some time off

Stress can take a toll on your body, but you can reduce its effects by making a conscious effort to manage the pressure you are under.

It’s important that you get your stress under control. If the pressure is too much, learn to take a breather every once in a while. Say no to doing any favors when you are dealing with something urgent. Your time and energy are as valuable as anyone else’s, so be mindful of your own needs.

Once you have learned how to manage stress at work, its effects will become less complicated to deal with. If you are about to burn out, leave your desk, cool down, and learn to unwind.

2. Schedule your time

Time management is important to managing stress. That’s because anxiety often sets in if we know we have a ton of work to do at the office. When you have multiple meetings and mountains of paperwork to deal with, you are more prone to feeling stressed out.

The obvious solution to this is pacing your work rhythm. You can start by finishing high-priority tasks first before you proceed to other matters. If you have an assignment that takes a long time to complete, chunk it up and work on it bit by bit.

It also helps if you use productivity apps that will help keep track of all your work and help you focus on the most important activities. You can also block out certain hours of the day where you can relax without interruption.

Managing your time is a crucial step to unloading the pressure you are under. As the load gets lighter without sacrificing any “you” time, you can lessen the effects of stress on your appearance.

3. Do slow breathing exercises

Anyone can tell you that deep breathing helps your body relax and provides immediate relief to anxiety. Still, there’s more to this simple stress management technique than meets the eye.

With slow breathing, you improve the delivery of nutrients and optimize cell health. That’s because when we breathe, we increase our level of oxygen which, in turn, helps lymph fluid deliver nutrients and promote cell health. As a result, skin cells get a good boost if you spend around 10 minutes deep breathing each day.

During the time you spend away from your desk, look for a peaceful location and take deep breaths. You can also listen to instrumental music to help you relax further.

4. Eat the right kinds of food

Your tolerance to stress is also tied to your eating habits. It’s important that you pick food that can reduce the effects of stress on your face instead of amplifying them.

It’s best that you look beyond what you call comfort food. If your way of coping with stress is to eat unhealthy amounts of sugar and sodium, you might want to slow down or stop eating altogether. Sugar, for one, can make it difficult for you to relax and accelerate the effects of aging. Sodium, on the other hand, can increase your blood pressure. This is not something you need if your stress leads to an anxiety attack.

What can you eat to manage stress better? There’s a lot, starting with antioxidant-rich food. This will include whole grains, fruits with fatty acids like avocado, and nuts. You can also add fish to your diet. In case you have a sweet tooth, consider swapping your favorite sweets with bits of dark chocolate.

It’s important to know that antioxidants are the secret weapon to fairer and more radiant skin. You won’t have to look hard for food that contains these substances.

5. Take supplements

To boost your body’s response against stress, consider taking supplements that can improve skin health. There are many organic supplements to choose from, so make sure to find one you are not allergic to.

Vitamin E is a good start. This nutrient helps repair skin cells and protect them from high amounts of UV radiation. It’s also great for nourishing and repairing your skin. As an antioxidant, vitamin E is effective against free radicals that accelerate cell damage.

To boost vitamin E levels in your body, consider taking supplements like Pycnogenol 100 Mg from sites like www.nhc.com. This supplement also helps improve vascular functions.

Getting ample amounts of vitamin D is also helpful. Synthesized through sunlight, Vitamin D is known to have a positive effect on mood and performance anxiety. If you are worried about handling a certain task or responsibility, take a vitamin D supplement each day. Not only will it help you manage stress, but the calcitriol in vitamin D can also delay skin aging and improve cell repair.

6. Stay fit and active

Exercise is known for its mood-enhancing effects. When you work out, your body releases endorphins that can make it easier for you to maintain a positive mindset throughout the day.

Endorphins can also cause cortisol (also known as the stress hormone) to decrease. With lower cortisol levels, your skin maintains its elasticity and prevents the outbreak of acne.

If you need extra motivation to commit to a workout program, look at how exercise can tone your body, make you feel confident, and put an end to stress.

Stress has a significant impact on your appearance. If you want to keep looking your best at the office, make these six tips an essential part of daily living.