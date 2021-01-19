Often utilized, telemarketing is one of the most effective business tools. It is more than suitable for companies of all sizes and levels of success. Its purpose is to identify and bolster the next generation of potential customers or improve the existing relationship amongst the existing ones.

Unfortunately, this method has been misused quite often in the past and people have grown tired of it. Many would overuse and misuse this rather effective tool, which has led many people to steer clear of it while also alienating the customer base. Luckily, this method is still very effective and valuable when used in the right way, so many companies still turn to it more often than not. The truth is – it brings results. In a lot of cases, when done properly, this can help your business grow in more ways than one.

Should You Outsource?

With all that being said, there’s a question that needs to be asked. Should a company invest in its own telemarketing team or outsource these services? We would advise the latter. If you quickly put together a team to do this, you may end up with bad results. As we’ve previously said, there’s a risk of doing this the wrong way and instead of drawing in potential customers – you end up alienating them.

We would strongly advise that if you do decide to utilize strengths of telemarketing, you do so by outsourcing a professional, experienced service. This way, you have experienced professionals doing what they have to do, while your company continues doing what they do best. Not only will you be able to focus on your day-to-day tasks, but outsourcing also has numerous other advantages.

Advantages of Using Outsourced Telemarketing Services

1. Cutting Costs

Being successful at what you do and saving money while doing it go hand in hand. For instance, are you familiar with a ‘true cost’ of an employee? The salary is not the only thing that counts – try double the salary. Aside from the paycheck, you have to cover a few of the additional expenses that easily add up to the salary total. That’s one of the main reasons that if you’re deciding whether to create an in-house telemarketing department or hire an outside one – you should always do the latter.

In this particular case, you would save a ton of money by outsourcing. Skill differences and invested time aside, because we’re only talking financials here – for an in-house team, you’d have to provide desks, telephone, computers, licenced software, put together a management structure and so on. None of those things come free. On the other hand, you don’t have to worry about anything other than paying for provided services if you hire an outside agency.

2. Time

You could easily argue that time is the most important asset for any business, especially for small to medium ones. With an outsourced telemarketing agency – you’re saving a lot of time and resources that you can allocate in some other, useful way.

Think about this for a second. If you’re a small start-up and you’re the ones doing the sales calls – you’re kind of wasting your precious time. You could use that time to focus on other areas of the business and grow in different ways.

3. Insight Into Customers’ Mind

According to copenhagentelemarketing.dk, any business can greatly benefit from gaining an insight into their customers’ minds. What we mean by this is you can have direct feedback from your customers on how they feel about your brand, service and products based on the conversations they have with a telemarketer. That information can be used in various ways to improve your business. You could connect with your customers more easily once you know their needs and how they feel about your business.

4. Better Service

In general, how people feel is – anyone who can talk over the phone and read a script can be a successful telemarketer. However, that is anything but true. The idea of it being true came from misusing the service and approaching it from a wrong standpoint. It’s by no means enough to give someone a script and make them follow it blindly. That is precisely why people started disliking this method.

Modern telemarketing services have long moved on from that. What you can expect nowadays is a group of highly skilled and talented salespeople, who’ve specialized in selling over the telephone. It’s a subtle art to make a man interested in the product he didn’t even know he wanted in the first place and that’s what you can expect from a well-trained, highly-motivated group of individuals you would hire.

5. Building Brand Awareness

In the process of generating leads, you are also building your brand awareness. When a telemarketer speaks to a potential customer on the behalf of your business – the name of your brand is mentioned, sometimes even more than once. Even if the conversation is cut short by an uninterested party – the name is already heard and embedded in that person’s brain. If you take into consideration the sheer volume of people reached, it’s hard not to recognize the positive impact it makes to your brand’s awareness and recognition. If you pair this up with other forms of marketing, you could be well on your way to taking over the market.

6. Flexibility

You need the ability to control the volume of calls to make the whole process more efficient. Luckily, that’s pretty easy to do when you outsource an agency. Whether you want to increase or decrease the activity, you can just ask to do so. The agency then will adjust the number of telemarketers accordingly. On the other hand, if you were to invest in your own department, you could easily decrease the activity, but any increase would require either additional callers or over-time – none of which are a great option.

As you can see, there are more than a couple of advantages to outsourcing a telemarketing agency. Hopefully, we’ve managed to successfully highlight those advantages to you, so you can make the right, fact-driven decision when the time comes.