Outdoor living is a trend in 2023 for most people looking for spaces to relax and spend time in. This explains why most modern homes have wide doors that blur indoors and outdoors. However, unlike before, where outdoor installations were specifically meant for weekend parties and summer events, current outdoor spaces are designed for everyday use.

A big percentage of homeowners currently depend on and use outdoor spaces as additional living spaces and a way of connecting with nature. Well-designed outdoor spaces also allow homeowners to engage in several activities, ranging from work, cooking, and entertainment to relaxation. The following outdoor living trends can accommodate these ever-changing homeowner needs.

1. Multi-zoned Outdoor Spaces

Multi-zoned outdoor living areas are certainly the biggest trend in outdoor living for 2023. Outdoor spaces have morphed from single-serve spaces into multifunctional extensions of homes, with specific zones designated for specific activities, such as entertaining, dining, and exercising.

Besides designating outdoor spaces into unique zones, homeowners should also find ways of improving comfort and style using furniture and accessories. While homeowners can choose from different installations, gazebos are a favorite for many because of their privacy. However, you should work with an experienced gazebo builder to enjoy its benefits.

Regardless of your preferred installation, you should consider the following when planning a multi-use outdoor space.

Functionality – you should categorize your outdoor space according to function. Create different zones for different activities, such as cooking, dining, exercising, or relaxing. While at it, consider the flow of outdoor activities. For instance, positioning your outdoor dining area close to the indoor kitchen is good for convenience.

Aspect – you should plan your zones accordingly. For instance, if it is a relaxation area, there should be maximum sunlight.

Circulation – you should also consider the entrance and exit points of your outdoor installations. However, this depends on whether your outdoor structures are directly connected to your home. If that is the case, consider the external doors that open into the outdoor space.

2. Outdoor Workspaces

With remote work becoming the new norm, work-from-home environments are slowly evolving. Makeshift workstations, either beside the bed, dining tables, or the couch, were common during the pandemic. Homeowners have gone beyond creating designated home offices to shifting their workstations outdoors.

Creating an outdoor workspace is beneficial in many ways. Besides being a better office environment, the outdoors has better lighting, décor, and health benefits. Spending time outdoors in nature also improves problem-solving, mood, and creative thinking. This explains why outdoor office setups are becoming popular, even after the pandemic. Below are a few tips for creating a productive outdoor office space:

Section off your workspace – If your kids, pets, and other family members also share the backyard, section off enough workspace. You can use potted plants, screens, or other boundary markers. Sectioning off helps create a transition into work mode.

Block distractions – Endless distractions is certainly the biggest drawback of working from home. If your backyard is close to the road or next-door neighbor, expect distractions from traffic, kids, and other sources while struggling to answer work emails. You should block distractions as much as possible. You can put up screens or use noise-canceling headphones.

Build a shade – You’ll need protection from harsh sunlight to work outdoors comfortably. Besides creating an outdoor office away from the full glare of the sun, investing in a garden umbrella or sun shade can protect your workstation from sunlight.

Invest in a comfortable and ergonomic setup – You should mind your posture and comfort outdoors, just like indoor offices. Your outdoor office should mimic an indoor setup.

You should also prioritize proximity to electrical outlets, boost the Wi-Fi signal, and prepare for unexpected weather changes.

3. Stylish Seating Setups

Stylish outdoor seating arrangements are also increasingly becoming popular in 2023. Trendy textures, curvy furniture, and other living room designs are slowly making their way into the outdoors. There is an increase in demand for bistro and egg chairs, a sign that homeowners are moving away from basic patio and deck furniture. Below are a few trends that define stylish seating setups for outdoors:

Light frame colors – Neutral and natural finishes are the biggest trend in outdoor furniture. They give outdoor setups a modern and sophisticated appearance. Popular tones like gray and white can make your small and large outdoor spaces look inviting. These colors are also excellent for outdoor accessories, such as pillows and cushions.

Large dining and seating setups – Outdoor spaces were traditionally reserved for small groups or specific activities. However, with socialization and multi-use zones becoming popular, large dining and seating setups are becoming a norm. For instance, armless chairs can provide additional seating space, making your outdoor space inviting and comfortable.

Modular furniture – Modular furniture is also becoming a popular option, especially for homeowners looking to optimize their comfort and convenience outdoors. These furniture designs have excellent functionality and versatility, as they can easily be rearranged.

Sustainable furniture – Homeowners looking for reliable furniture pieces for their outdoors should consider sustainable options. Manufacturers and furniture brands currently use sustainable materials that have minimal environmental impacts.

4. Outdoor Fireplace Trends

Outdoor fireplaces are a long-standing trend in outdoor living spaces. Nothing beats the joy of gathering around the fire, especially during summer. However, instead of the traditional outdoor fireplace, homeowners are shifting to:

Fire pits – they are an affordable alternative to traditional fireplaces. Fire pits can also easily integrate into the patio, deck, porch, or courtyard. The sculpture-like designs and alluring flames make fire pits a focal point in your outdoor lounge.

Fire tables – Fire tables are another perfect option for two main reasons. They accommodate small plates and drinks and are very portable. They are available in different styles, sizes, and décor.

Endnote

The desire to invest in outdoor areas remains high, even after the pandemic. Homeowners are continually looking for ways to recreate indoor spaces in their outdoors, installing comfortable furniture and making their outdoor spaces ready for all-year use. These upgrades also improve property value. You should consider these trends when planning your outdoor space makeover.