Jessica Dean, J.D. is a decorated legal professional and a founding partner at the Law Offices of Dean Omar Branham Shirley, where she specializes in asbestos exposure litigation. After graduating cum laude from Boston University and the University of Texas School of Law, Jessica Dean began practicing law in 2003. She has successfully represented clients who have battled mesothelioma due to asbestos exposure.

Dean is dedicated to assisting people who have been harmed by big businesses in the past. She has an analytical mind and is able to find a solution to any issue that comes her way. As an advocate for underrepresented individuals, Jessica Dean is committed to giving each client the specialized attention they deserve, so we thought to ourselves – who better to give out advice on how to beat big companies than her.

Let’s see what she has to say!

1. Have A Reason For The Lawsuit

As an individual, you have to be able to explain to the court why you are suing the company. It can’t just be because you’re angry. There has to be a legal basis for your claim.

If you’ve been treated poorly, wrongfully terminated, or whatever the case may be, you have to have evidence to back up your allegations. This is where having a good lawyer comes in handy. He or she will be able to help you gather the necessary documentation and build a strong argument.

2. Know What You’re Asking For

It’s not enough to simply say that you want justice – you need to be specific about what you’re asking for. Do you want to be compensated for lost wages? Reinstated at your job?

If you don’t know what it is that you want, the court won’t either and they’ll likely rule in favor of the company. So, sit down and figure out what it is. And, if you know what you’re after, who knows, you may just end up with 18.5 million dollars in your pocket just like the family of man that Jessica’s firm represented in 2019.

3. Find An Attorney Who Specializes In Your Type Of Case

If, for example, you’re someone that battles mesothelioma due to asbestos exposure at work, a perfect attorney for you would be none other than Jessica Dean. We’ve mentioned why, in the intro, but you can read more about Jessica Dean and her expertise in this field if you want and see for yourself.

Anyway, the same principle applies in other situations. Whatever the case may be, look for an attorney specializing in your type of case. It’ll be easier for him or her to navigate the system and, more importantly, they’ll likely have a higher success rate.

4. Don’t Wait Too Long To File A Claim

There’s usually a statute of limitations on how long you have to file a lawsuit.

For example, in the case of injuries caused by asbestos exposure, you generally have one to years, and in rare cases up to six years to file a lawsuit. In some other cases, for example, if you break a leg, you have to file a claim personal injury claim within a year from the accident.

Of course, rules are different in almost every state and they also differ from case to case, so it’s best not to wait too long before taking legal action. The sooner you do it, the better your chances will be.

5. Gather Evidence

If you want to win your case, you need evidence. This is something that your attorney will be able to help you with, but it doesn’t hurt to start gathering everything related to your case on your own.

This includes things like witnesses, pictures, documents, and anything else that can support your allegations. In the case of personal injury or wrongful death claims, you’ll need medical history and records, as well as proof that workplace exposure has led to the disease.

6. Learn Courtroom Manners

If you’re taking on a big company in court, you need to be on your best behavior. This doesn’t mean that you should be a pushover – far from it. But, it does mean that you need to know how to act and what to say in court.

For example, always address the judge as “Your Honor.” Stand when you’re speaking. Be respectful to the other attorney, even if he or she is being a jerk. Don’t interrupt when someone else is talking.

The list goes on, but you get the point – learn courtroom manners and stick to them. It’ll make a good impression on the judge and it may just help you win the case.

7. Listen To Your Attorney And Be Prepared

Your attorney is the one that knows the law best, so you should always listen to him or her and take their advice. If they tell you to do something, do it. And, if they tell you not to do something, don’t do it.

It’s also important to be prepared for everything. This includes being prepared for depositions, court appearances, and, of course, trial. If you’re not prepared, it’ll show and it may just cost you the case.

8. Be Honest

This one should be a no-brainer, but we’ll say it anyway – always be honest. Don’t lie to your attorney, don’t lie to the court, and don’t lie on the stand. If you get caught in a lie, it’ll ruin your credibility and it may just cost you the case.

What’s more, if you lie and the other side finds out, you could be charged with perjury, which is a serious crime. So, just be honest from the start and you’ll save yourself a lot of trouble down the road.

9. Tell Your Story

Finally, tell your story and convince people why you need to win the case. This is something that you’ll have to do in court, but it’s also something that you should be doing every chance you get – whether it’s in an interview, on the stand, or in closing arguments.

Your story is what’s going to win people over and it’s what’s going to convince the jury to rule in your favor. So, make sure you know it inside and out and that you’re telling it in the most effective way possible.

10. Final Tip And Closing Argument – Have Faith In Your Representation

Winning a lawsuit against a big company is no easy feat. It takes time, energy, and money. So, you need to be patient and have faith. The process is long and it’s often frustrating, but if you follow these ten tips from Jessica Dean, you’ll improve your chances of winning.

And, even if you don’t win the case, you should be proud of yourself for taking on a big company and standing up for what’s right. So, don’t give up and keep fighting the good fight!