Shopify is said to be the number one eCommerce platform in the world, and there are more than two million people all over the world that visit it every day. There are also almost two million stores on this platform, and this can sound pretty challenging and scary for new store owners. When you know that your competition is in the millions, and when you realize that the customers can just choose to take their business somewhere else, it may sound like opening your own store there is a losing battle. However, you can easily become one of the most popular sellers there, and there are just a few things you need to pay attention to. Here, we are going to give you some tips for opening and marketing your store on Shopify and we are going to tell you how to quickly climb the ladder of success.

1. Create an account and add information

The first thing you need to do if you want to open your first shop on the platform is to create an account. The process is extremely simple and easy, and you just need to follow the guidelines that will take you through all the steps. You just need to add information about the store, what you want to sell, and add other information about you and your business.

Keep in mind that doing this process you will also need to choose a name for your brand and a domain name. If you already have it, and if you want to just extend your business on this platform, great, keep with the same name. however, if it is a new store, and if you want to start from scratch, then you need to be smart about it. Choose something unique, catchy, and something that will be remembered by users.

2. Pay attention to the storefront and the products

Once you have the basics set up, the next thing you need to do is choose the theme. This may seem like an easy task, but it is actually tricky, and you can make a mistake here. You don’t want to confuse your customers, and you don’t want to make their lives more complex. You want to help them find what they are looking for with ease, and you want the storefront to be neat and easy to navigate. Choose a theme that will help you achieve that, and keep in mind that there are premium themes that you will need to pay for, as well as free ones. Once you do that, you will need to list your products. Have high-quality images of them, and don’t forget that the description is going to make a huge impact on your success.

3. Don’t forget about the refund and return

It is recommended to add the important bits right from the start, and that includes the frequently asked questions. You can check other stores or businesses about this part, and you can see what your competitors have added in these sections. You need to allow your potential customers to find answers without having to contact you, and you can do it all just by filling out the FAQ section. The most important question that everyone is going to have is if they can return the goods and if you offer refunds. Think about your policies and how they are going to help you. Add this information even before your brand goes live.

4. Use the right plugins

When you create the store and if you want to help yourself with the marketing from the start, you need to utilize the right plugins. There are so many things that you can utilize that are going to make your life easier.

As you can see on Xmgseo, you can use the plugins to help you with the promotion, conversion rates, shop decoration, order and shipment and so much more. You don’t have to have them all in your store, but you definitely can benefit from a lot of them.

5. Create the right content

To be successful, you need to have the right content. This starts with search engine optimization in every part of your store, up to blogs, articles, posts, videos, and everything in between. You can choose to do this on your own, or you can hire a professional to help you out with it.

Keep in mind that the most important part of marketing is content, and if you don’t have content to advertise, your store will not be as successful as it can be. Yes, the products are the ones that are going to keep the users coming, but for you to start and increase your sales, you need to show off your goods. The way to do that is to attract users to see you and get interested in you. You can do this directly on the platform, or you can explore the possibilities you have with social media platforms, as well as a separate blog where you can publish articles that will be linked to the goods you sell.

6. Be present on social media

Finally, you want to be present on social media if you want to be successful. All the social platforms combined have more than 4 billion users, and that is more than half of the world. If you want to be noticed, and if you want to get customers, then you should be active and present. Create a strategy, test it out, appeal to the right audience, and you are going to direct people to your brand. There are many things that you can do with ease, and once you start creating the right content, you can easily sell your products without doing direct marketing.

You may not become the most popular brand on the platform within a month, and you may not have the biggest revenue in the first year, but that does not mean that you cannot make huge profits and become successful. You need to strive to market and sell your products in the right way. You need to make sure that you offer better things than your competitors, and you need to do everything you can to make your customers happy. The fame and the cash will come later, and when they come, they will take you even higher than you wanted to go.