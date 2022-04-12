Understanding the psychology of shopping requires learning to recognise the mental processes and motives that customers go through and experience as part of their customer journey. This is true from the moment people detect a need until they make a purchasing decision (buying or not buying), and even after they receive their package.

Porch pirates are stealing Amazon deliveries left and right, and you may be the next victim. Follow these steps if your Amazon delivery is stolen or missing.

Online shopping has never been easier thanks to Amazon, but a lost or stolen Amazon package may be a real hassle. And as online shopping becomes more prevalent, your chances of becoming a parcel theft victim increase. According to a survey, roughly one out of every five Americans has complained about missing Amazon packages.

As one might expect, the number of porch pirate victims has risen considerably as more people purchase online throughout the epidemic. If your Amazon shipment has disappeared or you fear it has been stolen, here’s everything you need to know about tracking it down, filing a claim, and hopefully getting your money back. Furthermore, frequent online shoppers should be aware of what to do if an item is broken, how to get a refund, what a brushing scam is, and what happens to undelivered mail with no return address.

More information about tracking down a stolen or Amazon missing parcel that appears on your account as delivered can be found under “Your Orders” on Amazon. You can take the following steps to get started:

Verify that the shipping address is accurate. It’s conceivable that your Amazon account’s cargo was delivered to a different address.

Look for a notice stating that a delivery attempt was made. If you requested a signature upon delivery and no one was available, the package may have been sent to a nearby location for pickup.

Keep your eyes peeled for a photo of the delivery. Amazon delivery drivers may occasionally leave the box in a difficult-to-find position.

Even after this if you’re still unable to locate it, you should file an Amazon missing parcel complaint.

How can you track down Amazon packages that have gone missing?

Amazon packages without tracking information are rare, but they do exist. You can take the following measures if your Amazon delivery is stolen and you don’t have a tracking number.

Inquire with your neighbors to see whether they accidentally got or accepted the Amazon missing package on your behalf.

If the shipment was delivered by the US Postal Service, contact your local post office. The delivery cars of the United States Postal Service are equipped with GPS, which may provide additional information on the delivery.

Check any security cameras that surround your home to discover if the package was stolen.

If your Amazon package does not arrive within 48 hours, you should contact Amazon for a refund. To report a problem, you must first contact the third-party vendor directly. Before registering a claim on Amazon, customers must first contact the vendor.

Here’s how to report missing Amazon packages from a third-party seller:

After logging in to Amazon, select “Your Orders” from the drop-down menu.

From the top of the screen, select “Amazon Pay” from the navigation bar.

Next to the lost or stolen item, click “Details.”

Choose “Where is my stuff?” from the list of possible issues to report.

If you haven’t received your items, Amazon will tell the seller right away. You can change the message to provide any additional information that the seller might need.

Click the yellow “Send to merchant” button to send a message to a merchant. The vendor will, in most situations, investigate the missing package or provide a replacement.

If the seller does not respond within 24 hours, you can file a claim with Amazon. If the item in question contains a gift, you can file a claim with Amazon right away to find out what to do.

How to File a Claim for a Missing Amazon Package

Fortunately, Amazon’s A-to-Z Guarantee protects your order if it is stolen or lost during delivery. Simply submit the claim within 90 days of the purchase date, or it will be denied. The methods below are for a desktop computer; they may differ somewhat if you use the Amazon app on your phone.

Go to “Your Orders” after logging into your Amazon account.

After you’ve found the order, click “Problem with Order.”

Select the option that says the item hasn’t arrived when prompted to choose an issue.

Select “Request Refund” from the drop-down option, type any additional information (if desired or requested) in the text box, then click “Submit.”

You can seamlessly track the progress of your claim under the Amazon Pay tab. You will be refunded for your original payment method if your claim is approved. You may only obtain a partial refund or no refund if you return items that are damaged, opened, or were received more than 30 days ago. If you don’t get a refund, the next time you shop, try one of these stores with the best return policies.

In addition, there are a few things you can do

You don’t have to go to Amazon to report a “Amazon package stolen” occurrence. If you’ve exhausted all of the aforementioned possibilities, you could want to contact the cops, the delivery company, and your credit card company. It is advisable to pay for online purchases with a credit card because many credit card companies have purchase-protection features that reimburse the cost of lost or stolen deliveries.

How can you be sure that future Amazon deliveries are safe?

Stowfly is a quick and easy way to get packages delivered to a nearby location. If you frequently deal with Amazon missing shipments or things that have been stolen or misplaced, set up a spot and have your online orders delivered there for you to pick up whenever you like. There’s no need for you to queue at the post office or wait for your re-delivery to be booked any longer.