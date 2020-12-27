How many times have we blamed our failures on bad luck? It doesn’t matter where we have failed, was it back when we were kids in school and the teacher asked us that ‘one’ question we didn’t go over or when we missed our job interview because we were stuck in traffic and ended up late. In both these instances, you could argue that you were just unlucky – the teacher could’ve asked a different question or we could’ve taken another route. However, would luck be a factor if we’ve studied harder or left our house 10 minutes earlier? Probably not.

Let us ask you this – is gambling solely based on luck? Many believe that it is, but we strongly disagree. In fact, we’re so certain that the luck isn’t the only, nor the main factor, we’ve decided to make a list and try and prove that when it comes to online gambling – it isn’t only about luck.

Now, there are many things that make up online gambling and we’ll do our best to involve all of them. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

1. There’s No Algorithm For Luck

If you’re someone that enjoys playing slot or poker machines online, chances are, you’re always blaming luck for not being there to give you a little nudge. More often than not, it seems like that’s the only thing that’s separating you from the jackpot. In reality, luck has nothing to do with it. Every slot or poker machine you play online or in-person for that matter is nothing more than a piece of hardware and software. Just like your computer. It’s just a piece of tech. It’s made of thousands and thousands of lines of code and a physical shell and a screen. That’s all there is to it. You can’t code ‘luck’. There’s a certain pre-programmed chance of winning and losing and that’s all there is to it. Whether it’s your lucky day or not has nothing do to with it.

2. It Takes Skill

Sometimes an online game doesn’t necessarily have to be against the computer. You could be playing an online poker game with several other players. The program will generate the deck of cards, each of you will get your cards and then it’s up to you. You can’t blame the program or the luck if you go all-in on a bad hand just because you want to bluff your opponent. That decision is yours and yours only. You could argue that you weren’t lucky enough to get good cards, but then again, nobody’s forcing you to play a hand. You can fold and wait for those pocket aces in the next round.

3. You’re Trying Too Hard

One of the most common problems of people that like to gamble isn’t bad luck – it’s not knowing when to stop. Trying to make up for your losses almost guarantees you’ll end up losing more. You could be on a bad streak and telling yourself ‘Oh, it has to stop some time’, but in reality, it doesn’t. Being calm both when winning and losing is what makes the difference. Learn to be satisfied with your wins and content with your losses. Don’t try and win more or cover for your losses – that’s just bad decision making, not bad luck.

4. You’re Not Playing At The Right Casino

Do you remember when we’ve said you’re playing against software, a line of code? Well, sometimes those lines are written so you win rarely or never. There are a lot of scam sites whose only goal is to take your hard-earned money. That’s why it’s important to find reliable sites. Many successful and reliable casino websites like www.bandar7.com take pride in their security measures and scam-protection protocols that ensure safe, fun and fair experience.

5. You’re Being Impatient

A lot of players want to win big and they want to win now. For a vast majority of players, it’s not about having fun and spending a few hours in an online casino – it’s about getting rich quick. We hate to be the ones to break it to you, but there’s no such thing as getting rich quick. Going all-in every single time or placing bets that are too high only so you could potentially win big – only makes you lose money faster. Once again – bad decision, not bad luck.

Another form of online gambling is sports betting. Let’s take a look at that as well.

6. Your Fate Is In Someone Else’s Hands

This sounds way too dramatic, but that’s just the way it is. How can luck be a factor if you have no impact on the end result whatsoever? You’ve decided to bet on a few games and you’ve correctly guessed all of them but one. Let’s say you’ve guessed the match to end in a draw and one of the teams had a penalty in the 90th minute and because of that they’ve won. Sure, that seems really unlucky and we’ve all been in similar situations. But, if we’ve learned anything so far is that there’s not bad luck, only bad decisions. The same thing applies here. A player made a bad call and fouled an opposition player in the penalty area and because of that, his team lost.

7. You’ve Bet On Too Many Matches

Once again, it’s a case of bad decision-making. We know it’s tempting to bet on 20 matches on a single ticket because the winnings are life-changing. You could probably buy a house if you we’re to win a 20-match ticket. However, chances of that happening are slim to none. There are just too many variables. Sport is unpredictable anyway. You’re only lowering your chances by pushing your ‘luck’.

You have to be smart when you gamble. Play the numbers, understand the odds. Once you realize it’s all just a game of numbers and that by utilizing the right strategy you can probably win over 50% of your bets, you’ll come to realize that luck doesn’t belong in this conversation. Be smart and responsible, that’s all there is to it.