There are over 305 million accounts registered on PayPal in 2020. They are all active accounts which solidify PayPal has the most popular e-wallet used worldwide. A few words about its history, the company was founded in 1998 under the name Confinity. From the very beginning, PayPal was a part of an online banking company led by Elon Musk. Later, in 2002 it was acquired by eBay corporation.

Since then PayPal has been operating as a publicly-traded company. In 2019 Paypal acquired GoPay and Honey which was their biggest acquisition to date. The company is focused on expanding its reach internationally, and as of 2019, its market capitalization was valued at over $127.58 billion.

PayPal in Gambling

There are lots of payment options available on gambling sites these days, but Paypal is ranked at the top as the easiest and fastest way to deposit or withdraw your winnings. Paypal has a very quick verification process so you can start using it as soon as you register.

The most popular and trusted Candian gambling sites always have Paypal as a payment option. Paypal has become the payment option of choice for most Canadian gamblers. Therefore, it's pretty clear why casino sites would want to accept PayPal deposits. But there are plenty of benefits for players too.

Benefits of PayPal

For more than two decades PayPal has consistently built a reputation for safety and reliability. What users find most attractive is the convenience it provides. With a quick registration and verification process, all your online payments can be done in just one click. PayPal deposit casinos are unbelievably easy to use and free too! You simply log in to your account and confirm the transaction in a matter of seconds. The money will be deposited immediately into your casino account with zero wait time, and there is no charge or fee to make a deposit. Also, PayPal casino withdrawals are relatively quick, usually within 24 hours.

The transaction time and efficiency have made PayPal one of the biggest online payment methods in the world. When it comes to security, PayPal has a very good record. There are several security features in place to protect your money, and they are very strict about the kind of sites they’re partnered with. Both online casinos and gamblers can be comfortable knowing PayPal takes care of their transactions every day. PayPal has a range of industry-standard security features and bug bounty programs to eliminate bugs before it’s too late. PayPal also stores your data on encrypted servers to prevent hacking and data breaches.

We all know that getting your money out of a casino is a lot harder than putting it in, but PayPal changes all that and gives you access to your winnings whenever you need. PayPal is light years ahead of other payment options when it comes to withdrawing your earnings. The reason for this is PayPal’s rigorous vetting process for companies they partner with, which requires them to be secure and fair or they will lose PayPal’s stamp of approval.

PayPal’s Popularity

Many people are unaware of the online gambling industry and its propensity of being a cash cow. Amongst the variety of online casinos today, we know sites that bring us joy with the ease of online games, and which ones allow sports lovers to bet on their favorite teams. However, some sites combine both experiences. These so-called one-stop shops have everything Vegas has to offer from the comfort of your home.

According to Market Research Reports, Corporations such as International gaming technology, GVC Holdings, Bet365, Science Games, Paddy Power Betfair, and William Hill are largely leading the global online gambling industry.

Most of the known online casinos are run by these corporations. These corporations value their relationship with PayPal and constantly remind customers about the payment option. Some sites even offer bonuses for using PayPal.

Control over the market

Some people enjoy playing games and betting on sports on different sites. Thus, players have to use different payment options offered by the sites they use. Since PayPal is offered on most sites this is not a problem. All your accounts can be managed through PayPal. Another benefit PayPal has over other payment methods is that it doesn’t charge a fee for deposits or withdrawals.

PayPal has been paying more attention to the online gambling space and especially the issue of gambling addiction. In 2019, The Guardian reported that PayPal has become the payment option of choice for both regular players and problem gamblers due to its ease of use. PayPal addressed the claims of facilitating problem gambling by implementing policies that took effect October this year where it initiated a regulatory policy that will see to it that each individual vendor establishes the legality of any given transaction.

They have also implemented a new feature that allows players to set a limit on how much can be spent in a day. This measure is voluntary so we cannot tell how effective it has been or will be. However, giving consumers the ability to monitor and manage their spendings is a step in the right direction.

Final thoughts

If you want to have the best experience gambling we suggest you use PayPal. The e-wallet service also allows you to track and manage your gambling expenses. We can use the convenient PayPal tools to moderate our gambling activity. Remember, be responsible with your transactions and always gamble safely.