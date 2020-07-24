Millions of people around the world enjoy playing games at a local casino. Today, the option of playing those same games online has opened up an entirely new world to individuals who are unable or unwilling to visit a brick and mortar casino. It is now possible to play these games from virtually anywhere. Sit in the comfort of your home on your couch to login and play in your pajamas if you want. Sit on a beach under your umbrella and play your favorite games from your phone. Imagine winning at blackjack, craps or slots while doing virtually anything from anywhere. Online casinos and mobile devices have made this a reality for anyone in the world.

The odds are the same, meaning that real money can be won. This is a great form of entertainment that can effectively pad your bank account at the same time. If you are wondering what you can play at such a venue, here are some of the more popular games currently available online.

Craps

It is just something about the throw of the dice and the anticipation of the numbers that come up that has turned craps into one of the most popular games played around the world. So many people get into this games because of the excitement everyone feels when a play starts to go on a run. Everyone starts to win and it’s up to each player to employ a responsible strategy to win as much as possible while mitigating their losses.

That same excitement can now be experienced online. You will find that craps is actually a lot less stressful to play online because you do not have to worry about people watching you throw the dice. You do not have to fret about the rules of the table either. The computer will take care of all of those logistics for you, so you can just sit place, place your wager, and watch the results.

Blackjack

Commonly referred to as 21, this continues to be one of the most popular and well known card games. The rules are simple. You need to come closer to having 21 in your hand than the dealer without going over in order to win. There are some special betting rules thrown in there for good measure as well. Playing against the dealer is a lot of fun. Some online casinos will also enable you to play blackjack with live dealers and other individuals at the table as well. There are also a number of tournaments offered from time to time that you may enjoy entering.

Roulette

Roulette is one of the most popular games for both beginners and advanced gamblers. You will bet on a marble landing on a certain color or number. The simplicity of the game is what makes it perfect for an online setting. There are many different types of bets that you can play, so you will enjoy the game even more as you learn the ropes.

Find a highly reputable online casino to lay your cash on the line and win. In roulette it’s important to use sound bankroll management strategies to ensure you never lose more than you are willing. Set a baseline amount that if you hit it you exit the game. This way you maximize winning without ever losing more money than you can manage.

Poker

Playing poker online is great for beginners and advanced players alike. If you are just learning the game, you can take it slow online without the pressure of a table full of players staring down on you. Poker has become the most played casino game in the world. With the World Series of Poker’s popularity there have been millions of new poker players around the world over the last ten years. It’s also built fortunes for top tournament players and weekend warriors alike.

There are many different varieties of poker offered online, which only adds to its popularity. This is a game of skill, so you could theoretically win more money as you become proficient in the various strategies associated with it. It’s always a good idea to start by playing low stakes or free online games to learn and get better. The more hands you play the better you will get. Here are some strategies you can use to get better at poker:

Use ranges and not hands to evaluate odds of winning. Instead of trying to pinpoint what another player specifically has in his hand, top players will identify a range of hands that the player can possibly have and give frequencies to each possibility. Using this strategy over time gives you the best chance of coming out on the positive end of chip count.

Don’t have a “favorite hand.” Some players have won in the past with a hand like 5 and 9 of diamonds. Just because it’s won in the past doesn’t mean it will win in this situation. This goes hand in hand with using odds to determine what other players might have. You need to evaluate your hand against the other players to give yourself the best chance to win a specific hand.

Video Slots

There are thousands of different video slot games to be played online. Each one has a different theme and storyline to it. This is a great way to be entertained and possibly win some money with each spin. Look for progressive jackpot slots to gain a chance of really bringing home some serious cash.

These five games are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to available options at online casinos today. You will find a number of games, many of which can be played for free. That is a great way to learn the rules and develop a newfound enjoyment for games that you may not have known even existed. Enjoy the world of fun that online casinos have to offer you.