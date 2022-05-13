Low wagering casinos are becoming more and more popular as the vast majority of players want more bang for their buck when playing on online casinos. When looking around for the best low wagering requirement casinos, you may stumble across some expert ratings, but how exactly are these casinos rated?

In today’s article, we take a look at how online casino experts create a rating of low wagering requirements for casinos and casinos in general.

How do Online Casino Experts Create a Rating of Low Wagering Casinos?

Most casinos online are valid and genuine and if everything went smoothly, are likely to be rated highly by anyone. With this being said, casinos, in general, can be hard to justify and rate as some negative feedback could be down to losses to gambling. This is why casino experts are brought in to evaluate, and provide fair and consistent feedback based on a number of factors. Online casino experts create a rating based on these factors.

Licensing and Regulatory

Casinos without any valid licence from a legitimate casino body (such as the UK Gambling Commission, US Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority etc) should not even be considered for a rating as these are known as illegal casinos. You can often tell as, at the bottom of the casino, no badge for a commission or authority, or ID is present.

Security and Trust Factor

Similarly to licensing and regulatory factors, if a casino is not safe and secure – it should also be either not rated or rated poorly due to not being able to protect players and games. Having valid SSL encryption as well as a good reputation from other players is paramount to a casino rating.

Game Variety

Having a good variety of games is also super important to a casino rating, as no one would want to play in a casino with only a handful of games. Having a wide range of games and variety for players to play on is critical to the rating and is often a good score to have when comparing casinos to ensure you don’t get bored whilst placing bets or playing games.

Jackpot Variety

Just like the game variety, most online casinos should also feature jackpots. Not having a jackpot in the casino or the game you’re playing feels quite poor from a playing perspective as you can’t have a chance at winning those insane jackpots. Having this is another scoring reason that experts use to determine if a casino is rated highly or not.

Bonus and Offer Options

Moving into the player loyalty and bonuses, bonuses should be provided at any well-rated casino. This is because to keep player loyalty and morale high, having extra, out of the blue bonuses can be a great feature and one that shouldn’t be overlooked when finding the best casino.

Wagering Requirements

As we’ve covered bonuses and offers already – another massive factor when rating a casino from an expert point of view is what you’re able to do with that bonus you receive. Most casinos have wagering requirements, which does affect the ranking of the casino as an expert may see it as unfair.

Not only this, but low wagering casinos often score higher when a casino evaluates and rates them, as it gives more back to the player, making them happier and keeping them entertained for longer – all whilst having the option to win a substantial amount of money.

Game Software Providers

Although casinos have their brands everywhere, most of the casino games you play (such as slot games) are not actually owned or even created by the casino themselves. If there are no reputable game providers, then the rating will plummet as there is no reputable source for gaming.

Banking Options

All casinos operate a deposit and withdrawal method for their players and having substantial, fast and effective deposit and withdrawal methods can contribute highly to having a great casino rating. For example, having a wide range and an equal range of both deposit options and withdrawal options can be the difference between a great casino, and an average one.

Customer Care

You are the customer of a casino. They should be looking after you and making sure that you feel welcome and happy when playing on their casino, all whilst enjoying yourself and playing safely. Customer care is a massive factor when rating a casino as this can be a make or break for its reputation.

Mobile and Desktop Optimization

With more and more people using mobiles to play on their favourite low-wagering requirement casinos, having the right optimization to make sure that games play well and function effectively as if you were playing on a laptop can make all the difference to an expert who is rating the casino.

What if the Ratings Change over Time?

We know from historical events that if a casino changes owner, or if the reputation of a casino is tarnished that these ratings can change. Although uncommon, if a casino does change its behaviour, then an expert may be able to re-evaluate and move to strike the casino off the list of reputable low-wagering casinos.

This could also swing in the other way, where if the casino has improved since the last evaluation and rating – then the rating could also increase allowing more players to find information about the said casino, making them more reputable to players such as yourself.

Conclusion

Overall, with low-wagering requirements for casinos, you may be shopping around for quite a while without the assistance of a site such as ourselves.