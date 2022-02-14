Money management is what we all deal with, at least on a monthly basis, when we create a budget, and even though, for many, this is a tiresome process, it simply needs to be done. The main reason why this is a must is simple, to avoid spending too much on certain things, or in gambling terms, bets. Having full control over your bankroll may seem like a difficult and even dull thing, but, at some point, it will save you from both losing nerves and money. Of course, this is just the beginning, as just knowing how important it is doesn’t mean much if you don’t know how to actually do it, so now, let’s focus more on that, as we will provide a few tips on for better online casino bankroll management.

First of all, set a limit

This one is probably the most common thing, as everything about online gambling is so entertaining and fun that one can easily be drawn to and spend much more time and funds than they first intended. So, the best way to fight with that is by creating a budget and, of course, sticking to it. Now, setting a limit is the first step when someone decides to start gambling because it is the only way to avoid losing too much money. Once we set a limit and stick to it, we will have control over the funds we are spending in an online casino.

Many casinos offer the option for setting limits for people who are not able to do that on their own, and if they decide to use it, they will not be able to gamble anymore for a certain amount of time once they reach the limit. Some may ask why casinos would do that, as isn’t their intention to make money? Well, yeah, the whole point is about profits, but don’t underestimate the value and power of user experience, and in this highly competitive market, it really means much. It is not enough to set a limit only for losses, and we need to be careful even when we win because things easily change, and we can lose all the money in just one hand.

Do not chase losses

Yet another frequently used phrase but still one mistake players often make. Winning in your favorite casino game is great, but it is impossible always to win, so you need to be prepared for losing and learn how to deal with it. Many people believe that they need to continue gambling if they are on the losing streak, and they will eventually stop it and get onto the winning streak. Well, it is only partly correct, and the losing streak must end once, but the problem is that no one can know when it will happen, and if you decide to chase losses, you can end up without any funds on your account. To better explain this issue, let’s compare it to the famous gambling strategy called the Martingale system. The whole point of this system is about doubling your next bet each time you lose, and at some point, you will have to win. Yes, just like with chasing loses, this one too can work, but no one can guarantee whether that will be after one, two, or after 20+ ball rolls in roulette, for example. Because of that, it is much better to stop playing, relax and try again later, or even better some other day, when the luck is on your side.

When to withdraw

We simply cannot talk about money management and not mention when is the right time to withdraw funds. What you want to do when you start winning is to set a limit for winnings, but a realistic one, and as soon as you reach it, withdraw that sum. Now, don’t make that margin a too low one, as you will lose more on transaction fees that way, which is why you need to be honest with yourself and about your gambling skills. Take Blood Sucker slots, for example, and even though they are great in terms of fun and potential winnings since they have a high RTP ratio, make sure to set a limit and know when to withdraw your money. For those not familiar with these slots, their great bonus feature, and wild bet range, find more info about them on the website GambleUSA.

Use the advantage of bonuses

Many people are afraid to use bonuses because they think that they will need to pay for them eventually. That is not true, and bonuses and promotions are a part of a marketing strategy of online casinos to attract new players and keep the existing ones entertained and willing to play. We can use them in various ways, and the most popular one is to try and learn how to play some new game without losing any of your money. Besides trying a new game, we can use bonuses to play longer and even win some money if we are lucky enough and have the necessary skills. It is the same with the promotions, and although in most cases we need to pay for chips, if we use a promotion, we will get much more of them.

Control the emotions

Acting upon emotions can lead you to ask out your high school crush but will definitely not contribute when it comes to bankroll management, especially while playing games of chance. That is mostly because players often let their emotions lead their actions when they lose and lose big. It is difficult to control your emotions while gambling because it is not easy to stay indifferent while losing a lot of money or winning some huge amounts, but it is the only way to gamble responsibly. Being emotional can affect your wagers and make you invest more than planned, which can easily result in losing all instead of winning some. Gambling should be fun, not stressful, and if it becomes too overwhelming, it is time to stop and relax.