The Advent of Online Banking

The first systems that made it possible to remotely view and manage bank accounts appeared as early as the mid-1980s in the United States. They were called Home Banking and allowed you to use your phone to connect to a bank computer and perform the most basic operations. The system itself appeared as a response to the restrictions, which at that time were legally imposed by the state on the banking business – credit institutions could not open branches in other states. A little later, the development of Internet technology has pushed to improve the system of online banking. In 1997, also in America appeared the world’s first virtual bank – Security First Network Bank. And in 2001, the depositors of the famous Bank of America were able to go to a personal account on the website of the bank, check the account, and perform simple operations – certificates, payments, and transfers.

Online banking is a system for managing bank accounts via the Internet. Any client of a credit institution who has registered in the system and received his login and password (which for security reasons must not be disclosed to third parties) can perform various banking operations from home: pay for mobile communications, utility bills without a commission fee, analyze your expenses… All he needs to do is have a laptop, tablet, or smartphone connected to the World Wide Web.

Moreover, with the development of technology, the usual money transactions, which can be done remotely, will in time be supplemented by others. So, soon the Internet bank will be able to give a signal to the light bulbs in your house if something goes wrong with your account.

The Benefits of Online Banking for Your Business

The online banking services of leading credit institutions have similar functionality. Among them are:

Control over your account: you can always check the balance and track the movement of funds. Ability to pay for services (taxes, fines, Internet, digital TV, mobile communications). For the convenience of payment (in order not to waste time on filling in the requisites) you can create templates in the service in order to quickly make the same payments. The system will independently deduct funds from your account for you. This way you will save even more time. The Possibility to open new accounts (deposits). Transfer of money from one account to another, payment of credits and credit cards, replenishment of electronic wallets. Transfer of funds to accounts of other bank customers and third-party financial institutions. No fees or special charges. Most lending institutions do not charge extra for using online banking.

Disadvantages of Online Banking

Do such institutions have disadvantages? Those that only have online banking have some disadvantages.

Online services do not have their own ATMs, therefore, they need to use ATMs of other commercial organizations, in which case a small fee will be charged to the client. Some ATMs can provide services for free, but they are very difficult to find. It is important to consider all the disadvantages of online banking.

The second disadvantage is the placement of money in the account itself. If you do this frequently, it can be inconvenient. With traditional banking, you will just come in and deposit money into the account, in the case of online banking you need to make transfers from other accounts or through the mail.

Although online banking sites are heavily encrypted, it is difficult to rule out “hackers” who can gain access to bank accounts in an evolving technology regime. Online banking is an industry that is growing regularly and very rapidly. For the modern, perpetually busy person, it will be a great option for doing business, moreover, the system will help you make the right schedule for the day, in which you will save your precious time! Day by day online banking provides new opportunities, services, they become more accessible and profitable. It should be emphasized, there can be many fraudsters in this area, due to this, users need to be careful.

Risks of Using Online Banking for Your Business

Failure to follow the necessary security rules when using online banking can be fraught with money loss. In this regard, it is necessary, when conducting any financial transactions online

Check whether the connection is established with the bank’s server (if there is https prefix before the web address of the organization’s site) to avoid fraudulent resources;

Use the licensed versions of antivirus protection systems, protection against unauthorized access, against spyware

Not to leave the computer unattended;

Always log out of the system and close the browser window with the bank’s interface when you have finished using the Internet Banking system;

Do not leave your login and password on the computer and do not disclose them to anyone;

Every two months, you have to change your Internet banking system password;

If possible, avoid working via public Internet access points and do not work with the online bank via unprotected access points;

You should regularly monitor your account statements (to avoid fraudulent debiting of small and large amounts).

As a result, online banking is an example of an electronic surge in all areas. In the increasingly competitive environment surrounding the delivery of banking products to the customer, online banking effectively provides a competitive advantage for other banking institutions in this market. Banks are making it easier for customers with minimal effort and time by providing all the benefits of banking services done from anywhere in the world, with 24/7 Internet access. Internet banking is becoming a more important part of customers' entire banking experience.