Olympics are a sacred day for athletes and fans from all over the world. Athletes get to participate in their disciplines. At the same time, fans can watch some of their favorite athletes compete against other ones and win in their respective disciplines. Whenever some of them participate in these games, they are expecting to broke some of the records that were established by the biggest athletes of all time.

We are talking about people like Carl Lewis, Usain Bolt, Florence Griffith Joyner, and Michael Phelps.

It needs to be said that Tokyo Olympics 2021 was rather strange. For those who don’t know, the games were scheduled for spring 2020. However, the global pandemic of COVID-19 had prevented them from happening. That’s why we are watching these great competitors in 2021. It is always fun to witness some record being broken. Therefore, we would like to provide you with a list of records that were broken during the Tokyo Olympics so far. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of them.

1. Ryan Crouser

We are going to start this list of ours with an Olympics veteran, Ryan Crouser. We are talking about a shot putter who comes from the United States. We’ve mentioned that he is a veteran in his discipline. He won a gold medal at the Olympics held in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Also, he managed to win a silver medal at the 2019 world championships held in Doha. Before that, he has one gold and one silver medal in World Youth Championships.

In 2021, a 28-year-old has managed to set a new world record, by breaking an old one who was active for more than 30 years. In his fourth attempt, he managed to cover a distance of 23.37m. The previous record was set in 1996 when Randy Barnes set a record at 23.12m. While this may doesn’t sound like a big alteration to those who are not familiar with the discipline. Believe us, it is a significant change.

2. Elaine Thompson-Herah

The next broken record we would like to talk about was set by a legendary Florence Griffith Joyner. She set a record 33 years ago in women’s 100m. An athlete that managed to broke that record is Elaine Thompson-Herah who comes from Jamaica. She was able to cross a line in just 10.61 seconds. At the same time, she broke a legendary record and she managed to defend the title she reached in 2016.

It needs to be said that Thompson-Herah managed to beat her biggest rival Fraser-Pryce. To make things even more interesting, she was faster by just 0.13 seconds. Since Elaine comes from Jamaica, many fans compare her with a legendary Usain Bolt. She is 29 years old, and there are still many great results she can reach in the years that come. We will see her at the next Olympics in 2024.

3. Sydney McLaughlin

One of the greatest achievements of the current Olympics so far is the achievement set by Sydney McLaughlin. She managed to broke a record set by Dalilah Muhammad. For those who don’t know what discipline we are talking about, it is a 400m hurdle. The result McLaughlin managed to score is 51.90 seconds. Also, it needs to be said that Dalilah’s record was only two years old. But that doesn’t have anything to do with how good McLaughlin was at this competition.

What is exceptional about this result is that Sydney McLaughlin is only 21 years old. As you will see in some other entries on this list of ours, the younger generation of athletes has managed to set a foundation for their future successes. Plus, many people don’t know that McLaughlin was in Rio de Janeiro where she reached the semi-finals. However, she didn’t have a good result to reach the finals. Without a doubt, there is a bright future in front of this young athlete.

4. Emma McKeon

Now, we will talk about the breakage of a different kind of record. We are talking about Emma McKeon, who has managed to win four gold medals in a single Olympic competition. As you can see, this is an Australian record. She won medals in the following disciplines 100m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle, and 4x100m mixed medley. Also, she won a bronze medal in 100m butterfly.

When you calculate these with the ones she won in previous years, you will see that the number of medals she won is 11. Surely, you will agree that this number of medals is something truly exceptional. It needs to be said that McKeon is just 27 years old. She is from Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia. Since she is one of the most popular athletes in Australia, we are she will be even more successful in the future.

5. Erriyon Knighton

Last but not least, we would like to talk about a rising star, Erriyon Knighton. Maybe you have heard about his recently-given nickname “The Wonder Kid”. We are talking about an athlete who has managed to broke Usain Bolt’s record a couple of years ago. A young athlete has managed to earn his spot at Olympics by achieving the best result of his career, 19.84 seconds on 200m.

However, this is not an end to his great achievements. A couple of days ago, he broke another Usain Bolt’s record at the Olympics when he was better than 19.39 seconds on 200m. As you can see, this is the second time he passed someone who has been considered to be the greatest sportsman of all time. Therefore, it’s no wonder that so many people expect even better results from him in the future.

The Conclusion

As you can see, the number of records broken in 2021’s Olympics is exceptional. We cannot wait to see what will come in the days to come.