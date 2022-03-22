Conducting a complete office refurbishment can be daunting because it is quite a costly and time-consuming project, but it is worth it in the long run. It leaves you with a highly productive workplace because it enhances the environment and makes it friendlier for employees. But first things first, planning is essential, and it can make the difference between a more manageable transition process and a confusing one. Here is a complete guide for a successful office refurbishment project.

Budget

The first important thing to start with is budgeting. You cannot undertake a complete office refurbishment without knowing how much you are willing to put into the project. If you have not undertaken such a project before, you might not have a clear budget. But depending on the refurbishment you want to make, you can estimate a rough idea with the help of an office refurbishment expert.

For instance, you will need a significant budget if you want to change the layout of the office, which means that some constructions and remodeling here and there might be needed. In contrast, a smaller budget requires a different approach to transformation.

Other aspects that come into play include furniture, air conditioning, a tea point, meeting rooms, and other features you want to include in your new office. Most importantly, ensure you have a budget to keep you in check and avoid unnecessary spending on the project.

Working style

The new workspace should facilitate and enhance the way your business works. The best part about office refurbishing is that it allows you to transform your working style to accommodate the evolution of your systems, employees, and goals. Evaluate your current work style and consider your ideal working style to know what you need to change.

The main reason behind office refurbishment is to create an ideal working space that enhances collaboration among teams and workflow efficiency. That means flexible working environments, access to technology, comfortable desks and chairs, storage facilities, and meeting points for your employees. For more information, click here and discover your business’s ideal working style.

Environment

Assess the current working environment before you start the refurbishment because one of your goals is to eliminate the current issues found in the workplace. For instance, a noisy office will require acoustic solutions for effective soundproofing. Darker office spaces will require appropriate light fixtures and other elements to brighten them up.

Typically, understanding the challenges of your current work environment will help you come up with solutions without even scratching your head to create an optimum working environment. Bear in mind that acoustic solutions and appropriate lighting are essential for an efficient working environment for your staff.

Furniture

Furniture is one of the most critical elements of an office, and some people say that furniture makes an office what it is. The benefits of choosing high-quality furniture for your office may not be apparent now, but they will in the long run. While your office furniture should be aesthetically pleasing, so much goes into choosing the perfect furniture for your office.

There are many benefits of ensuring that your employees are comfortable while working because it impacts their productivity levels. Choose the right type of furniture in terms of comfort and allocate enough space for the employees to move around comfortably. Ergonomic chairs are ideal for improving posture, and you should also incorporate modern desks.

You can welcome your employees’ ideas regarding their ideal working chairs and see if what they suggest is practical. At the end of the day, they are the furniture’s users.

Technology

Regardless of the industry, technology is vital in the workplace because it simplifies workflows and makes collaboration easier. Therefore technology is one of the things you should factor in when refurbishing your office space if you want your company to be competitive. Even if you are content with your technology, it still makes sense to research the latest technology options and see how you can incorporate them into your workplace.

Although advances in technology could mean a bigger budget, they are worth it because they will enhance the efficiency of your business and give you a competitive edge. With the way things are working in the digital era, technology is inevitable in the workplace.

Growth

Think about your future growth goals when planning your office refurbishment so that you accommodate them. For instance, if you have decided to refurbish your office space because it is small, you need to consider your growth potential before starting the refurbishment project.

Whether you choose a design that will allow you to use the current space efficiently or look for a bigger space, you need to consider your growth potential. Keep in mind that there is only so much that a crowded workplace can take, and over time it becomes toxic for the employees.

Space

You don’t necessarily have to rent a bigger space to create an efficient workplace. You may find that you have enough space, but the problem is the design or layout. Therefore you should engage an office refurbishment expert to assess the current office space and see how you can further utilize it to achieve maximum efficiency. Office refurbishment experts can identify an underutilized space and discuss the available options.

Restrictions

Some aspects associated with your office space may restrict your office refurbishment. For instance, if other tenants occupy the building and you may have to do the work outside working hours, that would extend the project’s timelines. Also, the architecture can restrict the refurbishment options because the internal space dictates how the area will be used.

If the building has a concrete thermal mass ceiling, it would have to remain exposed, restricting the ability to incorporate a hanging ceiling, impacting the choice of light fixtures and acoustic solutions. Therefore you should assess any restrictions beforehand with an expert and discuss how to make the most out of them.

The takeaway

It is best to engage an expert early when you decide to refurbish your office space. They can advise on the best way to improve your workplace to address the current challenges that you wish to eliminate.