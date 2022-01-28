Weddings are all about traditions. This includes traditional diamond wedding rings, engagement rings, and much more. But following the traditional path like your parents is not compulsory, especially when you have an alternative non-traditional engagement or wedding ring of your choice. Let’s break the conventional chain and explore the authentic non-traditional engagement rings for your special day.

Moissanite Engagement Rings

Moissanites stone may be the best option for those who desire the look of a natural diamond but don’t want to pay too much or have environmental concerns. Moissanites cubic zirconia has been two of the most well-known simulants for diamonds. These lab-grown simulants are free from ethical problems such as the ecological destruction caused by mining and worker exploitation.

Cubic zirconia and moissanite have a clear color that resembles a diamond. It isn’t easy to distinguish these from real diamonds, and only a professional can tell the difference. A moissanite or cubic zirconia can be an excellent choice for those with smaller wallets. They are a fraction of what an actual diamond costs.

Both are durable stones that can withstand extreme heat (moissanite is Mohs hardness ranked at 9.5, and cubic zirconia 8.5-9), but they may lose their shine over time. They might need to be polished. To know more about Moissanites, check MoissaniteCo.

Morganite

Morganite has been growing as a centerpiece for engagement or wedding rings. It is considered a semiprecious stone usually found in pale pink or orange-pink color. Morganite is a brilliant stone that reflects light well and offers advanced brilliance. Morganite looks best when paired with rose gold settings which emphasize its pinkish shade. However, if someone wants contrast, then silver-colored metals will give the authentic subtle hues of the gemstone. The hardness rating of Morganite lies between 7.5 to 8. It can get cloudy over time, but it is easy to clean, durable, and great for everyday wear. This makes it an excellent selection for an engagement band.

Tanzanite

Tanzanite is a rare blue-violet gemstone that is found only in Tanzania. It was discovered in the late 1960s. Tanzanite is a rarer stone than diamonds, and a carat can cost more than $2000. It is likely that tanzanite will become more rare and expensive as it is mined less. It has a beautiful sparkle, but its most striking feature is its captivating color. These tanzanites in dark blue are very sought-after. Tanzanite is the centerpiece of an engagement ring and exudes elegance and class.

The tanzanite is much more attractive than sapphire, and the hardness level rating is less. It ranks between 6.5 and 7. This rare stone is magical and can be used to make a blue ring. This stone should be protected from hard-knocking and rough use if worn daily.

Sapphires

Sapphires are a popular alternative, and they are often associated with royalty and class. This stone ring is the perfect stone for unconventional couples who want to exude style, sophistication, and dignity.

The white gold halo setting is the most common setting for blue sapphires. This setting can be customized in many ways. You can choose a simple setting with a blue sapphire and a slight halo of transparent white diamonds. You can opt for something more extravagant, both side stones or a more spectacular setting for a unique ring statement.

Ruby

Ruby engagement rings are trendy because of their deep red color. With a hardness rating of 9, a diamond is durable and will not fade over time.

White gold is the best choice for rubies. It’s often surrounded by tiny diamonds to add sparkle. Rose gold, which is a perfect match for the ruby, can create a vintage look. It’s not true that red and pink can’t be combined, you should try this combination.

You only need one small ruby to impact significantly, so a bit of ruby is enough. Like sapphires and rubies, they are rare to find inclusions. They are also naturally flawless. Although rubies can be expensive, they are well worth the price.

Emerald

There are many hues of green available for emeralds, and you can find light, dark, and a little bluish. However, the most sought-after emeralds are the ones that are bluish to pure green.

The emerald has a hardness rating of 7.5 and is durable. However, it would help if you cared for it. It is not easy to find a flawless emerald. Inclusions are standard and often accepted. To enhance the look of emeralds, they are usually set in white gold and white diamonds: pair emerald and yellow gold for classic contrast.

Opal

An engagement band featuring brightly colored stones might be a good choice. Although opals are more expensive than diamonds, they are still very affordable and can be a stunning choice for anyone looking for a unique ring.

Opal is a classic stone that pairs well with white and yellow gold. This stone has one drawback, It ranges between 5.5-6.5 Mohs Scale. This means that you will need to have more precautions to prevent damage.

Wood Engagement Ring

Wooden rings are becoming more popular due to their simplicity and love towards nature. The tree symbolizes strength, endurance, dedication, fortitude, and power. The wooden ring embodies all these qualities. They are eco-friendly and have natural glam. You can find many attractive and unique designs in wooden rings. You can inlay them with different designs or even have a gemstone inside if that is what you want.

Wooden rings are not easy to maintain. You should not leave the ring in direct contact with water, such as while swimming or washing dishes. The ring would need to be re-varnished now and again to keep it looking its best.

Bottomline

Non-traditional rings are different from traditional styles. They come in many unique and customized designs. Perhaps you are drawn to the romantic and royal gaze of the crown-shaped engagement ring. You might love the heart-shaped design with a stunning and unique gemstone. You will have a lot of design metal and stone options to choose from. This style of ring is genuinely endless.