Vaping came on the scene initially as a coping mechanism for smokers attempting to cleanse their lungs from the carcinogens and tar built up in their lungs from their smoking addiction. It gave them an intake of nicotine without all the nasty additives.

Nicotine in and of itself is not as incredibly toxic as one would assume unless consumed in large quantities and consistently. Some would venture to argue that it is viewed as a stimulant which offers some characteristics beneficial for the body. But it is not a carcinogen and will not induce tumors according to clinical studies.

Many experts, such as those from cloudridevapor.com, will agree to there being reasonable safety of vaping without nicotine as compared to using the tobacco counterparts with the goal of smokers to break free of the substance entirely.

The technique suggested for achieving this accomplishment is gradually decreasing the nicotine level in the vape juice until it’s possible to go with the variety containing none of the substance. There are genuinely many users enjoying nicotine-free e-juices who have never tried nicotine products of any kind.

Nicotine VS Nicotine-Free

Nicotine’s (deemed a ‘mild drug’) effects are primarily thrown out of proportion causing the substance to be held responsible for the reputation vaping developed to this point. Of course, experts concur the safest option will always be nicotine-free products. But nicotine as an element on its own is minimally dangerous unless you ingest it in substantial amounts regularly where it then becomes poisonous to your system.

Claims suggest the quantity and concentration of the element in e-juices, including the more potent varieties, is not sufficient to bring harm dissuading the alleged risks associated with those products containing the substance.

In saying that, the concerns stirred up over how safe vaping is without the compound are genuinely not warranted.The effects are definitely less toxic than their counterparts, which some indicate are not so much in themselves.

Nicotine-Free Vaping Is Safe

For people who do have concerns over the safety of e-cigarettes with ‘tobacco,’ experts concur that it is wise to indulge in the products free of these elements. Tobacco can prove addictive, whether it be smoking or vaping; however you choose to inhale. And breaking free of that habit is tough.

Smokers attempting to break the cycle can have an especially challenging struggle. Trying to do so too fast can often result in self-defeat. It should be a gradual process beginning with the stronger e-juices and slowly backing down in an effort to reach the goal.

For those who have never indulged in tobacco, engaging in products containing the potential for becoming habit-forming might encourage a leap into addiction where you engage your tastes in a higher concentration with real-time cigarettes.

‘Zero’ options are safer for many reasons. It may take smokers a while to get to that point, but there’s reason to stay once they arrive.

No Habit Here: Many of the vape juice brands comprise PG/VG, flavoring, water, and nicotine, which is the only component found to be ‘addictive.’ The other elements create no excitation to the nervous system where people would otherwise develop a craving, thus making them non-addictive. In eliminating the habit-forming component, the entire product will lack that characteristic.

Unfortunately, Food and Drug Agencies responsible for regulating the products require vape juice labels to indicate ‘tobacco’ or ‘potentially addictive’ in an attempt to dissuade vaping despite their non-addictive traits.

Nontoxic In Comparison: The tobacco plant comprises nicotine as a ‘toxin’ used as a defense against predators such as bugs and other herbivores who become nauseous after snacking on the leaves containing the substance. In chemical terms, it is toxic at a certain level when consumed by humans and is a stimulant.

A major fear for parents is children getting hold of cigarettes or even vaping with tobacco. These are not concerns with the ‘free’ products because the elements in these items are ‘food-grade’ with claims suggesting they are harmless. In saying that, responsible parents should still be mindful of leaving anything of this nature lying around for small children to grab.

More Enjoyable Flavorings: Eliminating the tobacco taste allows the user to get a more intense sense of the flavor because nicotine can be quite bitter, disallowing the other components to come through.

Without that harsh taste in your throat, you can experience the various flavors offered with the product lines for which there are many e-liquid recipes to enjoy.

Employee Hiring Tests: Employers are beginning to test potential recruits for tobacco use and will no longer be hiring those who test positive. Some companies across the country are no longer hiring smokers or doing business with those who engage with nicotine.

Employers find this to be a cost-saving venture in the way of employee insurance premiums, work performance and productivity, and workplace safety. And it doesn’t stop on the work front. Insurance carriers are charging higher premiums for health insurance for those who smoke or engage in the use of the substances they deem ‘smoking.’ The only way to avoid all of these concerns is to go tobacco-free.

Good For The Dieter: Claims suggest that the flavorings will help those who choose to count calories. With the many flavors available, mimicking ‘sweets’ people feel like they’re cheating on their diets and don’t find themselves snacking on foods otherwise bad for their health.

Minus the bitter taste of the nicotine, the flavors are much more potent, allowing the users to experience the sensation of ‘sugary snacks’ without the actual indulgences—it kind of tricks the mind, in turn, resulting in healthier habits and overall improved wellness.

Regardless of the conflicting information on either side of the debate, nicotine is a drug with side effects for the body, both physiologically and psychologically, as there is potential for a habit to develop. No one can agree on a clear cut statistic as far as the substance in its own right.

Despite using products that are zero in the compound, there is a stigma that comes with smoking, e-cigarettes, vaping in our society with presumptions made that each of these are tobacco products. There is little tolerance for ‘smoking’ today as most are abiding clean lifestyles and employing more stringent wellness regimens.

For those who enjoy vaping without tobacco, it takes educating those not informed. As the nicotine-free vapes become popular and people see them as harmless, the stigma might begin to fade. As with anything, people react with fear over things they can’t comprehend.

Final Thought

Vaping without the use of tobacco might be a safer alternative. But it’s vital to thoroughly factor the reasons why you want to start using e-cigarettes at all. The dangers are not necessarily in the substances comprising the products but the type of personality engaging in the use.

If you’re a smoker used to high concentrations of these elements, you will need to start on the highest concentrations of e-juice and allow yourself time to come down slowly. Some smokers can cut off without any gradual break. But some have a tough time. You may need to go back and forth a few times, but it’s crucial to be patient with yourself.

For people who have never smoked or engaged in tobacco products, it’s curious why you would want to start vaping e-cigarettes – what effect you may be hoping for. For some personalities, it could entice you to try the tobacco products – from there habits form.

In either scenario, vaping with or without the use of tobacco is less dangerous than smoking a cigarette. Vaping without nicotine is less hazardous than vaping with tobacco. Vaping is a personal choice and one that you should consider carefully.