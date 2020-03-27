Better regulatory measures for a better gambling nation. Great thanks to the Advertising Standards Authority of New Zealand who has introduced the Gambling Advertising Code, which is meant for explicitly advertising Gambling and Gaming. That has been put essentially to protect the children and other vulnerable persons against harmful advertisements brought about by the gambling companies in the efforts of meeting their fans.

This advertising code shall act as a filter of harmful gambling products that may sneak into the market illegally. It shall be renewed and updated more often due to the dynamic nature of the advertisement, making it active all through to serve its purpose.

Goals of GAC

The Gambling Advertising Code has brought more benefits on board than any other form of advertisement. That Code has played a pivotal role in regulating the nature of the advertisements.

Gambling Advertising Code has a regulatory role of ensuring the vulnerable groups are well protected from the harmful advertisements which may contain information related to gaming and gambling. The Code further provides that Gambling advertising is done in a manner that demonstrates a high standard of social responsibility.

Social Responsibility

That is one of the principal goals of the GAC. Social responsibility involves the production of goods and services that has no harm to the consumers and society at large. The gambling advertisements are not supposed to target the children at any point or other vulnerable groups for that matter. That means that while playing at Kiwi gambling sites for real money on sites such as Casino Deps, there has to be no harm to the gambler.

The gambling advertisement needs to follow the given criteria to market the products effectively and efficiently with little harm to society and other customers to be socially responsible. The requirements follow a keen look at the nature and intent of the advertisement if it is appealing to the children or not and that the ad is meant for the right age of children

Children and young people

The children and young people face severe challenges of problem gambling across the UK market. The vulnerable group needs control of the type of advertisements they receive, and the content needs to be restricted in that product, which may result in severe misconduct among the children. According to Code restrictions, the content needs to be appealing. The advertisement needs to show care to the audience and control the type of casino children visit.

Gambling harm

Gambling advertisement has been associated with the damage that has negatively affected many of the players in different gaming destinations. The gambling code, therefore, restricts the publication from several vices that have been briefly discussed below.

That advertisement should not be a means of improving someone’s financial difficulties or promise some unrealistic outcome. It also should not be a misrepresentation of the information in the ad, creating a false urgency, misleading the customer of the relationship between gambling and sexual relationship success. Although there are a lot of organizations aimed to help problem gamblers, this issue still exists.

The Code equally restricts encouraging peers to engage in gambling, exaggerates the connection between the gambling activity and the use to which profits may be attached, and finally targets the vulnerable groups. All these have been listed as gambling harm. The advertisement has been restricted using specific codes.

Truthful Presentation

Presentation is key to the way the successful advertisement. Gambling advertisements are required to offer accurate information that is free from any bias, as illustrated in the Gambling code regulations. The publication should not mislead and confuse customers, thereby abusing their trust and exploiting their inability.

The guidelines clearly show that the advertisement should display advertising information in an accurate, realistic, and precise manner that may not mislead the customer for one reason or the other. The issue of exaggerating has equally been captured in the Code, which misleads most fans as the winning prizes may easily lure you into a game whose reward is not as big as what is in the advertisement.

New modifications

Given the new changes incorporated in the Code of Conduct, since January 15, we have been able to verify how most online operators have modified their banners. The own communication channels (blogs, product web pages, and social networks) have been publishing new graphic materials that meet the new requirements established in the document.

Among those promotional elements that have been modified, perhaps the most prominent are the banners related to welcome bonuses, the primary acquisition tool that operators use regardless of their orientation (poker, betting or casino). In this case, the new Code of Conduct establishes maximum Bonuses of up to € 200 as the highest amount that can be offered.

In this way, reviewing the fifty active operators currently, we can see that the welcome bonuses between operators with Sports Betting as the main product, now range between that maximum of € 200 and € 150.

In the same way that happens in advertisements and communications in audiovisual format, the advertising pieces have seen a substantial increase in the space devoted to these ads.

Regarding third-party advertising, it should be noted that a material impact of the new regulations is not yet observed when it comes to affiliate channels that are beyond the control of the media, social networks, or Google. So, we have not seen any change in Telegram, the instant messaging platform where tipsters continue to promote their gaming services for betting without any regard.

Another aspect to take into account and that the future Advertising Decree should surely address is the case of brand ambassadors. The Code of Conduct makes explicit reference to active athletes as the leading case in which they are not allowed to be promoters of operators.

In the case of athletes, the Code of Conduct also continues to allow personalities who excelled in different sports disciplines to continue promoting operators.

The new Code will also become a great tool to “tone down” in some campaigns or to use the usual claims for large sums of money.

But meanwhile, we find the omnipresent ONCE advertising that covers digital media of all kinds and different commercial time slots on television and radio without time discrimination.

Conclusion

The introduction of the GAC will significantly help reduce the high levels of problem gamblers among children and adults. The Code, which has strict regulations about the advertisement, will promote a friendly gambling environment in New Zealand, making it a more suitable destination for gaming and gambling.