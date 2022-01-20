Music streaming applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets are the current trend for music lovers. Having high-speed internet and access to any of the devices mentioned is sufficient for anyone to listen to music. There are hundreds of music streaming applications available for a person to choose from.

Often, it becomes difficult to determine which music streaming app to sign up for with so many options available. We have listed the top 6 that are likely to become popular in 2022 after careful trials and analysis of different applications.

Recommendations For 6 Music Streaming Apps

The below-listed music streaming applications are recommended by us after carefully analyzing how they work. Various factors were considered, including quality of music, popularity, variety, versatility, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness of the apps.

1. Spotify

This application is new and is a current trend among music lovers around the world. You can use your iOS or Android device to listen to music from this app. Although the application is free to use, you will be interrupted by advertisements regularly.

You can select a paid plan to avoid these disturbances. This app has about 30 million songs and retains an easy-to-use interface. Your music quality would improve if you chose a paid package from Spotify.

2. Primephonic

Another popular app that supports both Android and iOS is Primephonic. It has a library of more than 1 million songs for a music lover to choose from. The interface is user-friendly, and you can use their web player to listen to music.

It also provides you with incredible music quality. The other advantage that you get with Primephonic is six months of free access to Apple Music. You also have a two-week trial period before you begin to pay for their services.

If you want high-quality classical music, you should get this app. With this application, you have the flexibility to select from a monthly or yearly plan. It is also possible to take up a plan for a higher price as it promises better quality than the other plans available.

3. Tidal

One thing that stands out about this app is the size of its library. With more than 60 million songs, you would be lost for choice. Any music lover can find the music they love. Android, iOS, web player, and desktop app are the app’s working options.

The HiFi tier can become costly for a music lover. But, considering the wide music variety and quality provided, this would not be a bad pick provided you have the budget for it. The application is user-friendly on all interfaces you use.

It is also highly rated by music lovers from all over the world. The only downside to this app is its cost. Otherwise, this can be one of the best options you have as a diehard music lover.

4. Apple Music

This application is by far the most popular one that most iOS users use. You can select from individual plans or a plan that fits the entire family of Apple users. However, the downside to this application is that you can use it only on iOS and as a desktop app.

It has an extensive library of over 75 million titles and keeps expanding regularly. All kinds of music are available with this application for any type of music lover. The quality of music this application provides is also better than most free apps.

Therefore, this could be a preferred choice if you are an iOS user who wishes to listen to music while on the go. If you are a person who prefers to listen to music while working or at home, you can use the desktop application even if you are a Windows user.

5. Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon’s application is another one that gives the competition a run for their money. They also provide family and personal plans you can choose according to your preference. The library they possess has over 70 million songs.

You can listen to ultra-HD music and HD with this application on your smartphone or other supported devices. The one downside to this application is that the mobile app is slow if your RAM is not powerful enough. It happens when multiple applications are open at the same time.

The quality of the music provided is on par or better than most of the competition it has. You will be able to select the songs of your choice with relative ease, thanks to the easy-to-use interface. There is no free tier option for this application.

6. Qobuz

Qobuz is on the costlier side with expensive plans they offer to users. If you have a family of music lovers, you can select the family plan. This application supports both the iOS and Android platforms. They also have a web player and a desktop application.

Since it is on the costlier side, we have rated it last on our list. However, the music quality is better or on par with most paid applications available on the internet. It also supports high resolution on the mobile app, which is a big plus.

Although the library has over 70 million songs, it is not as competitive as its counterparts. Therefore, it does not have a massive following. If the developers make this factor better and reduce the price of the application, it is likely to attain a better audience in 2022.

Bottom Line

We have listed the top 6 applications that are likely to become popular in 2022. You can select them based on our list or look at reviews online. It would essentially help you choose the right one with no trouble at all.

Testing some of these applications with free trials is also a possibility to consider as a music person. It will allow you to decide on the quality of the music delivered and your personal preference. You can also test some of the interfaces during their free trial period without breaking the bank.