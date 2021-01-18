Cats, dogs, ferrets, fish, birds, or any other kind of pets are truly a gift to the human race. We get to have so much fun with these animals and they make our lives so much more interesting. In return, we take care of them, we feed them and we love them. Because of this, a lot of us want to commemorate our pets or the memories of them. One of the best ways you can achieve that is with a great neon indoor sign.

However, these neon signs are not just about commemorating your pets. You could also use one as a sign for your pet/animal-related business or you could even put up one in your office that is completely unrelated to pets. The great thing about these signs is the fact that you can put them anywhere. Although, I would not recommend putting them outdoors because they are not very resistant to more extreme environments. Rain, cold, snow, and other outside elements could damage them.

Whatever the reason or idea why you want a LED neon sign to match your pets, I think it would be good to read this article and to figure out the benefits of having neon in your bedroom, living room, or even in your office.

A very long lifespan

The first and most obvious benefit is the fact that LEDs can last a lot longer than any other alternative. If you compare them with regular and traditional neon lights, they probably last 10 times longer. Maybe even more than that. The fact is that those traditional lights are simply outdated technology and LEDs are definitely the future.

Fortunately, with the right LEDs, you can replicate that same type of style and lighting that comes out from neon.

So, if you decide to put up such a sign for your business or at home, it will probably last you for 10, 20, or even 30 years. It might not be possible for your pet to live such a long life, but at least you will have a long-lasting memory of him. With such a sign, you will never forget about your pet.

Very energy efficient

The entire point of having such signage is to have it running 24/7. Turning it off every night once you go to bed door after leaving your office can be a bit frustrating. Nevertheless, you still have to do that because you do not want your energy bills to be extremely expensive.

Fortunately, these signs that are made out of LED lights can be left on all the time because they are so energy-efficient.

To give you an idea of just how much money you could say from this energy efficiency, I am going to do a quick comparison. Most LED lamps can output around 100 lm for every watt. This is why regular light bulbs only waste 5 to 10 W per hour. In comparison, all the regular incandescent lightbulbs that we regularly use output around 10 lm per watt.

In other words, if you want to get an incandescent bulb that is as strong as an LED, you will need around 50 or 100 W. The energy cost is about 10 times worse.

I think that you can now understand why it is such a good idea to build a neon sign out of LEDs instead of anything else.

You can create any shape

Neon signage became very popular back in the 1930s and stay popular for more than 50 or 60 years. The easiest way you can see that kind of trend is by watching a lot of older movies based in Las Vegas or maybe Paris. Unfortunately, there was one major downside. Creating signs that were larger in size and in complicated shapes was very costly. Fortunately, once that trend and it, a lot of new options came on the market such as LEDs as they proved to be much more efficient, long-lasting, and durable.

A lot of businesses realize that making the transition will save them a lot of money. Nowadays, it is much easier to create neon sign artwork by using LED lighting instead of any other traditional electrified glass tubes, bulbs filled with rarefied gases as suggested by Neonicons. You can re-create any photograph or moment you have of your pet.

They are safe

If you are worried about any safety concerns or fire hazards of leaving a light on every single day in your office or at home, I assure you that there is no need for concern. Since most neon signage today is made out of LEDs, there is no risk at all. Previously, I mentioned that they use only a few watts and are very energy efficient.

In other words, the heat output from this type of lighting is quite low. They are never a fire hazard because they cannot reach a temperature high enough to burn anything. Even if you touch it with your own fingers, you cannot bring yourself.

Quite durable

As I said earlier, traditional neon signage is made from electrified glass tubes filled with rarefied gas which emits colored light when exposed to several volts. They were quite durable and long-lasting, unfortunately, they were quite easy to break. No matter what kind of glass we are talking about, it is still glass. A small pebble for a slight push could easily break it.

Fortunately, modern LED pet signage can be made out of clear plastic that looks just exactly like glass. Sure, it might not seem as appealing, but you have to remember that it is going to be much more durable.

If you have pets at home, it is quite important to avoid using glass products. Mostly because you do not want them to hurt themselves on glass shards or anything like that. If it is plastic, even if they knock the modern LED plastic signage down, it will not break into thousands of pieces of glass.

As you can see, there are a lot of great reasons and benefits why you should get an LED neon signs to match your pet.