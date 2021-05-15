Together with the development of advanced technology, people have changed their habits completely. Not a long time ago, people would spend their free time outside. However, with the improvement of the Internet and equipment, people can now recharge their batteries from the comfort of their room. The most entertaining way to do that is by playing games.

However, being a professional gamer is a bit different than that. These individuals work hard every day to improve their gaming skills and become successful in this industry. They are no doing that just because of a better profit (this industry is becoming profitable without any doubt); they simply enjoy their job and they do not hesitate to spend 16 hours a day in front of a computer.

Still, we can probably agree all it won’t be enough to buy a good computer and start playing. You also need to ensure the atmosphere you enjoy while exercising is inspirational. In other words, you need to design your gaming room in a way that will motivate you to work hard and achieve your goals.

So, how can you do that? Well, there are multiple ways to do that, but, in this article, we will focus only on one. Have you ever considered neon signs as something you should add to your gaming room? If the answer to that question is “no”, then you will probably change your way of thinking after reading this article. There are multiple reasons to add them, and we would like to highlight the most important ones. Let’s go!

You Will Light Up Your Room Properly

Keep in mind that spending a lot of time in front of a computer also brings some issues. These issues are often connected with two parts of your body – back and eyes. Many gamers lose their vision over time because they do not light up their gaming space properly.

This doesn’t mean the lack of light is the only problem; some games have too much light that hurts their eyes equally. Neon lights, on the other hand, are a balance that most gamers will enjoy. They will brighten up your room in a way that will be eye-pleasant.

If you have never used neon lights, then we have one small tip here as well. You probably won’t manage to determine how many neon signs should be in your room. Because of that, we recommend you purchase only one for start and see how beneficial that is. If you notice that not all parts of the room are equally illuminated, then you should purchase another one. That’s the best way to find the balance you are looking for.

Improvement of Design of Your Room

We are not going to mention some of the most popular gamers in the world here because you probably already know them and follow their work. However, one thing you will definitely notice is that the design of their room is always different. They are often using some unusual light that you can’t see in other “usual” rooms.

The reason why they are doing that is simple. As mentioned, your working space needs to inspire you to sit in front of the computer for a longer period. Keep in mind you will need to work hard every day, and motivation won’t always be there to push you forward. These neon signs will make you feel special. In some moments, you will feel like you are on another planet because your room is different from 99% of others that you saw. With appropriate light and good design, your chances to become a better gamer will grow.

You Will Be Unique

There are two different ways how you can express your uniqueness with neon signs. First of all, you will definitely be different from people that are not gamers. They probably have some other design ideas that will not be the same as yours.

On the other hand, you can also be different from other gamers. All you have to do is to find online stores where you can customize the neon signs before ordering them. If you have a creative mind, you can think of a neon sign that no one else has. The good news is that there are many manufacturers online that offer services and products like that. You can find more on the link we attached and check out which options you exactly have.

Improvement of Your Brand Identity

Let’s imagine that you are slowly becoming a popular YouTuber that streams games all the time. You probably have your target audience that can potentially become loyal followers one day. However, keep in mind they will not follow you just because you are a pro. You will need to give them more reasons to remember you and get back to your channel next time when you publish a video.

In other words, you will have to boost your brand identity. All you have to do is to customize a neon sign in a form of your own logo. Whenever you stream a video, you can place it somewhere behind your back so the camera can catch it. When people start recognizing your gaming room and logo, that means you are slowly becoming successful. Of course, a single neon sign is not going to be enough, but it is a great first move that you should make.

Illuminate the Most Important Parts of the Room

This is an extremely important reason for people that are streaming their gaming activity often. You need to ensure an appropriate light that will help you publish more quality video content. For instance, you can illuminate yourself with neon signs in a way that won’t reduce the quality of the videos.

Despite that, we once again need to mention the improvement of design. Many gamers will use neon signs to illuminate their desk. In that way, whenever they enter the room, the first thing they will see is their computer. That will remind them that working hard every day is mandatory for success.