Have concerns that you may have “low T”? Here are the top exercises for naturally raising testosterone.

For guys, testosterone is the holy grail of hormones—it is literally what makes us men. When you reach puberty, testosterone, also known as the “male sex hormone,” increases muscle mass, bone density, body hair, and changes the timbre of your voice. Important functions regulated by testosterone include sex drive, muscle and bone mass, muscle strength, fat distribution, and red blood cell production.

Unfortunately, most men’s testosterone levels begin to decline in their late 30s or early 40s. After the age of 40, testosterone levels drop by about 2% per year.

Guys who want bigger and stronger muscles (along with increased libido) are always looking for simple ways to boost testosterone. But, aside from potentially dangerous drugs or getting a prescription to inject testosterone to boost flagging levels, the only surefire ways to increase and maintain healthy levels, according to Thomas King, M.S., C.S.C.S., strength and conditioning coach at JK Conditioning in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, are lifting weights and eating the right foods.

“It is best to eat foods high in magnesium, zinc, and vitamin K to maintain high testosterone levels, such as dark leafy greens for magnesium, shellfish for zinc, and plenty of egg yolks for vitamin K,” he says. “It has been demonstrated that heavy resistance training exercise protocols increase T levels in men.” You can also take testosterone booster supplements that contain chrysin, longjack a.k.a. tongkat ali, and cissus quadrangularis:

1. Chrysin

Chrysin is used for bodybuilding; for treating anxiety, inflammation, gout, HIV/AIDS, erectile dysfunction (ED), and baldness; and for preventing cancer.

2. Longjack/Tongkat Ali

Eurycoma longifolia (aka longjack and tongkat ali) has a decent amount of evidence for aphrodisiac and profertility effects. Some evidence suggests antiestrogen and proerectile effects, too.

3. Cissus Quadrangularis

What is the use of Cissus quadrangularis in bodybuilding?

Since Cissus quadrangularis can keep cortisol levels down and your testosterone levels up, it may facilitate muscle and strength gains! Recently, new scientific research has begin to indicate that this neat little plant may also have a role to play in the weight loss and fat burning process.

According to King, the best exercises for increasing testosterone are multi-joint exercises that use the body’s largest muscle groups:

squat deadlift bench press row pullup/chinup overhead press pushup

The amount of muscle mass engaged during an activity has been demonstrated to be a key element in the release of testosterone, according to King. “These workouts work because they recruit a considerable amount of muscle mass,” he says. Prioritize heavy lifting to increase testosterone levels; ideally, you should work out your entire body three times each week.

Testosterone-building workout: How it works

The movements chosen here target all the key movement patterns (hip hinge, squat, vertical and horizontal push, and vertical and horizontal pull), but lacking the flash of a body part split. This workout also makes the most of your time in the gym.

Directions

According to King, do the exercise shown below three times a week on separate days. “This training program has the extra benefit of allowing you to take leisure days on the weekends.” Exercises designated with a letter (such as “4A” and “4B”) are carried out as supersets: Exercise set two should be performed immediately after set one, with set two being the only set for rest.

Every workout, switch up the exercises by performing a different deadlift or squat variation. You have a few options for the deadlift, including the sumo, deficit, and Romanian variations. You have three options for the squat: front, rear (high or low bar), and safety bar. Make sure to change the weight appropriately in both situations.

For the deadlift and back squat, use a weight at 80% of your one-rep maximum. For the bench press, shoulder press, and bent over row, use a weight at 70% of your one-rep maximum.

1. Deadlift

Sets: 5

Reps: 5

Rest: 5 min.

Stand with your feet hip width. Bend your hips back to reach down and grasp the bar, hands just outside your knees. Keeping your lower back in its natural arch, drive your heels into the floor and pull the bar up along your shins until you’re standing with hips fully extended and the bar is in front of your thighs.

2. Back Squat

Sets: 5

Reps: 5

Rest: 5 min.

Place a barbell at roughly shoulder height on a power rack. Hands should be shoulder width apart as you stand in front of the bar, and you should elevate your elbows until your upper arms are parallel to the ground. You can balance the bar as long as your elbows remain up if you take it out of the rack and place it on your upper back. With your feet shoulder width apart and slightly turned out, take a step back. Without losing the arch in your lower back, squat as low as you can.

3. Bench Press

Sets: 4

Reps: 8

Rest: 2 min.

Arc your back so that there is room between your lower back and the bench as you grasp the bar slightly wider than shoulder width.

With your elbows tucked in at 45 degrees to your sides, pull the bar out of the rack and lower it to your sternum. Drive your feet firmly into the ground when the bar reaches your body, then force the bar back up.

4. Bent-over Row

Sets: 4

Reps: 8

Rest: 2 min.

Take hold of the bar with an overhand grip at shoulder width, letting it hang in front of your thighs. As you lower your torso until it is almost parallel to the floor, bend at the hips. To relieve tightness in your hamstrings, slightly budge your knees. Pull the bar to your belly by tightening the muscles in your shoulder blades.

5: Shoulder Press

Sets: 4

Reps: 8

Rest: 2 min.

Set the machine’s seat so that the handles are at shoulder height. If your machine permits it and you have shoulder issues, hold the grips with your palms facing each other. Otherwise, hold them like you normally would, palms facing forward. As you press the handles above your head, make sure your elbows follow the regular pressing pattern.

6: Chinup

Sets: 4

Reps: 8

Rest: 2 min.

Hold a pullup bar at shoulder width in your hands. Hang from the bar and raise your chin above it by pulling yourself up.

7. Pushup

Sets: 4

Reps: 10

Rest: 2 min.

1. Squeeze your shoulder blades together while keeping your body straight and your abs supported. Put your hands at shoulder width on the floor.

2. Squat down till your chest is one inch above the ground.