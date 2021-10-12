Your smile should be a joyful introduction to the world, and not something for which you are embarrassed. Over 50% of adults admit that they are not happy with how white their smile is and, as a result, don’t smile as often as they want to. Having a brilliant smile isn’t something reserved just for the rich and famous. You can get a brilliantly white shine using natural remedies around your home.

Harsh whitening kits that you can pick up at your local pharmacy can be effective, but they can also irritate your gums if not used properly. Many people are looking for more natural methods that don’t contain a lot of bleach to get the white smile they want.

With the help of dental services from sites like redbanksmilesnj.com and following a few tips and home remedies, you can get a whiter and healthier smile. Let’s take a look at a few natural ways to whiten your smile.

Baking Soda

Baking soda has been used for its natural whitening powers for generations. It also is a mild abrasive agent that can help to break up and lift tough stains. Why not try it as a toothpaste substitute? Many commercial toothpaste brands have started to include baking soda in their formulations thanks to its natural whitening power. A bonus of brushing with baking soda is that it creates an alkaline environment in your mouth, making it tough for bacteria to form.

Regular Brushing and Flossing

Never underestimate the cleaning power of regular brushing and flossing. You should be brushing your teeth twice daily and flossing at least once. If you find that you need to brush more or after a hearty meal, that’s acceptable too. Regular brushing and flossing will help clean your teeth and gums of built-up food residue and stains and remove bacteria that can cause discoloration.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide can be used as a natural and gentle bleaching agent to whiten your teeth. It also helps to rid your mouth of bacteria. While it’s not known if there are any potential side effects from long-term use of hydrogen peroxide to whiten teeth, you should take care when using this product. It’s recommended that you use hydrogen peroxide as a mouthwash before brushing with regular toothpaste and do not swallow.

Prevention

The most effective way to get your teeth looking whiter is to avoid foods and drinks that have the potential to stain your teeth. Food and beverages such as coffee, wine, and berries all contain tannins that are known to be effective staining agents. While this doesn’t mean you have to avoid these things altogether, it’s a good idea to brush your teeth immediately after you drink or eat something that will potentially stain your smile.

Whitening Strips

One of the most popular and affordable methods to get a brighter smile is to apply whitening strips. These easy to use strips simply adhere to your upper and lower teeth and use a bleaching agent to give you a whiter smile. It only takes a few minutes to see a difference. You can use them while you are getting ready in the morning as they are easy to apply and fit over any teeth configuration. It’s important to read the directions on the product box. Leaving these whitening strips on for too long could result in irritation to your gums.

Oil Pulling

This traditional Indian oral remedy can help to keep your teeth clean and bacteria-free. You take a mixture of oils and swish them like a mouthwash before and after brushing to eliminate and prevent staining and yellowing of the teeth. Sunflower or sesame oils are the traditional choices for this method of whitening your teeth.

Whitening Toothpaste

There are hundreds of whitening toothpastes on the market to help you get the brilliant shine that you want. Keep in mind that some of these products may be too abrasive for your gums, so it’s important to try a few brands before finding the right match for you. Whitening toothpastes use a combination of bleaching agents and abrasive compounds to break up stains on your teeth.

Electric Toothbrush

If you want a deep clean of your teeth, you may want to invest in an electric toothbrush. These battery powered brushes can give you a superior clean and help remove particles and stains from your teeth and gums.

Professional Whitening

For the best teeth whitening, you should head to your dentist’s office. Your dentist has the right tools and whitening mixtures that will give your mouth a professional cleaning. Dental whitening can give you the ultimate in white smiles.

Gel Tray

For easy whitening that doesn’t require vigorous brushing, you can try a gel tray. The whitening gel gets put in a retainer that then sits on your teeth for several minutes and works to deep down whiten your teeth.

Don’t Skip the Dentist

Most people can think of a hundred reasons to skip their next dental visit. However, if you want your teeth to be clean and bright, you need to keep all your annual dental visits. Your doctor is the professional when it comes to treating your mouth and helping you to get a smile for which you will be proud. Schedule regular cleanings and have a whitening treatment while you are at the dentist. Your dentist can spot potential issues and treat them before they become a problem.

Fruits and Vegetables

While a healthy diet of fruits and vegetables will help to keep your teeth and gums strong and healthy, there are some foods that can be used to whiten your teeth. Pineapple has been shown to help whiten your teeth, along with a mixture of strawberries and baking soda.

Having brilliant teeth doesn’t have to be just a dream. These natural remedies can help you remove stains from your enamel and keep your mouth and gums free from bacteria. Follow these tips and try one or more of these home remedies to help you get a whiter smile.