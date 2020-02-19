Did you know living in a hotel can be cheaper than a one-bedroom apartment? This is one of the many myths about hotels. Let’s look at why these myths are not real and why hotel living, short term or long term, can be the right choice for you.

When it comes to living in a hotel, you have multiple types to choose from. There are your standard hotel rooms, which most of us are familiar with, there are also extended stay hotels like www.affordablecorporatesuites.net with a variety of options.

Both options have amenities galore, so really, it’s just choosing what space is best for you. Let’s look at some of the most common myths associated with living in a hotel.

1. Hotels are too Small. I Need More Space

Traditional hotels are indeed compact. They are often designed for short term stays. Often these common rooms work for people who don’t need a lot of space or will not be spending much time in the room.

For those who need more space, check out the many extended stay hotels popping up around the country. Some of these rooms boast more than one bedroom.

They also have sitting areas and kitchenettes; some even have full-size kitchens. Also, extended stay hotels have the same amenities as conventional hotels, if not more.

2. Hotels are Not as Safe as a Home

Unless your home has a state-of-the-art security system and you have employees keeping an eye on what is happening on your property, this is not true. Hotels have cameras in their lobby to keep an eye on who is coming and going. Some hotels also have cameras in hallways, stairways, and elevators.

There are employees on duty 24/7. With today’s technology, we now use vital cards and not keys. This makes it much harder for someone to break into your room. Let’s also debunk the thought that your key has personal information. They do not.

The key is only programmed with the information needed to open your door.

3. Hotels Have No Privacy

Though people in a hotel environment will indeed surround you, it doesn’t need to take away from your privacy. In general, the atmosphere of a hotel is to keep to yourself, don’t bother others.

People aren’t standing in the hallway the way they would sit on their porch or in their yards, even peeking out their window to watch your every move. Rooms are built in a way that you will have all the privacy you need.

If someone does something that takes away from your privacy, then you use your security and call an employee to deal with that problem.

4. I Can’t Take My Pets

No one wants to have to relocate their pets to save money. And you don’t have to. Many extended-stay hotels and even conventional hotels accept pets.

Now, if your pet is excessively loud or destructive, it would be a good idea to deal with those issues before picking this option.

Just as these facilities value your safety and comfort, they also are considering that for all guests. That being said, they don’t expect your dog never to bark.

5. Living in a Hotel is too Expensive

Is it? I saved the best for last. In the long run, for many, it just usually comes down to cost. Often, when we compare the prices between a hotel and a traditional rental or homeownership, we only look at the base monthly rent price.

For example, if your monthly rent is $1000 a month and an extended stay hotel is $1400 a month, it looks like the hotel is much more expensive. But we all know we pay much more than our rent every month.

So, let’s add in some of the other bills that come with our rent or mortgage payment.

6. Utilities

Unless you are one of those lucky renters who found utilities furnished apartment or house, you pay these bills every month in addition to rent. We also know these bills can increase due to weather (heat/AC) underperforming appliances, and leaks and damage.

Base utilities would be water, gas, and electricity. Add those in, and you are sure to be at that 1400/month price of the hotel. Now add in your extras Like internet and wifi. Just considering rent + utilities shows that the price point isn’t an issue.

People will end up saving you $900/month or more. Sounds good so far.

7. Amenities

Living in a hotel will give you many extras that only increase how much bang you get for your buck. These services can also make your life easier. Here are some examples

Pool: Though not all hotels have a pool area, it is more common than not. What would you pay to have a pool where you live now?

Breakfast: More and more, it is becoming the norm to provide some sort of breakfast free to their guest. That will add to savings. We all have to eat!

Maid Service: Never clean your room again. Receive clean, fresh towels and linens daily.

These are just a few of the amenities provided and vary from location. But when their value is added into that rent/mortgage you are paying the cost seems more reasonable

Other Factors to Keep in Mind

Now let’s add to that. No security deposits (pets could be an exemption to this rule), no lengthy applications. No more waiting to see if you have been approved.

If the room is available and you meet age requirements, you are approved. Did we mention no repair costs? You will likely have any problems taken care of faster than in a traditional living space.

Are you ready for a home that gives you all this and more? Then it’s time to sell, give away, or store your more significant belongings. All that’s left to find the right place and start saving money living in a hotel.