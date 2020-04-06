The current Corona virus pandemic has made outdoor entertainment options impossible at the time. However, that does not mean you cannot entertain yourselves within the walls of your homes.

There are a plethora of things you can still do to pass time without getting bored for even a single second. For starters, the internet and TV are filled with infinite hours of content for you to watch.

Hulu is one place that you can visit to watch an abundance of great TV shows and movies. The platform may not be the best option for original content, the website still has loads of great stuff that you won’t be able to find anywhere else.

We have listed some of the most trending TV shows on Hulu right now. From comedy, thriller, to sci-fi, you will find multiple genres here. So, without further ado, let us have a look at these shows in a little detail:

Castle Rock

Castle Rock is a show that is perfect for fantasy and horror genre fans. The show is based on stories by the legendary horror king, Stephen King. The show is portrayed in the fictional town of Castle Rock where Henry Deaver (portrayed by André Holland) is a defense attorney and an outcast.

Deaver must take on his duties once again when a guy known only as The Kid (depicted by Bill Skarsgård) is found abandoned in a cell at Shawshank Penitentiary. Deaver can only imagine the story that is about to unfold before him. You get to witness other prominent performances in the show by notable actors including Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy, and Paul Sparks.

Future Man

Are you a fan of time travel? Do you seek joy in insanely thrilling adventures? If the answer is yes to both these questions, then Future Man is the show you should be watching. The show displays Josh Futturman (depicted by Josh Hutcherson) who works as a janitor, but is also a hardcore gamer.

Futturman’s life takes a weird turn when he comes across an intriguing figure who recruits him to travel through time in order to save the human race from extinction. You will also be able to see remarkable performances by actors like Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson, Haley Joel Osment, and many more.

Ramy

This show gives you a sneak peek at the fictional version of the hilarious comedian, Ramy Youssef. Ramy comes from an Egyptian family and building a career as a comic comes with its fair share of hurdles since he is a Muslim.

Ramy can be seen constantly struggling with his modern lifestyle and the morals he has been taught as a Muslim. The show takes you on a roller coaster of emotion and makes you laugh at the same time. Other prominent actors in the show are Amr Waked, Hiam Abbass, and Dave Merheje.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The gang in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia can mostly be seen hanging around in Paddy’s Irish Pub. This group of five friends is famous for their arrogant and narcissistic natures. They manage to make you roll on the floor with laughter as they take part in the most absurd and awkward situations.

To bring life to this great show are legendary actors Danny DeVito, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Kaitlin Olson. This definitely is a must-watch if you are looking for some not-so-light comedy.

Atlanta

Here, Donald Glover plays the role of Earnest ‘Earn’ Marks, who tries to make it in the world as a rapper. Joining him on this journey is his cousin Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles (played by Brian Tyree Henry). The duo goes on to face the struggles of making popular music while. The show also highlights issues regarding race, religion, and relationships.

Other prominent figures in the show are LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz. All of the episodes in the show tend to follow different formats at times, making this show a unique and interesting spectacle.

Black-ish

The hysterical Anthony Anderson plays the role of a homeowner, Andre ‘Dre’ Johnson, in the United States where he makes it his mission to keep his family as close to the African-American culture as possible.

Dre makes the craziest efforts trying to keep his kids true to the African-American history. However, the task is not that easy, as the kids have a few plans of their own. Playing the roles of Dre’s family members are actors Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, and the phenomenal Laurence Fishburne.

Seinfeld

There rarely is a person that does not know about the renowned Jerry Seinfeld and his iconic show Seinfeld. In the show, Jerry plays a fictional version of himself where he spends his career as a stand-up comedian in the city of NewYork.

Throughout the show, you will get to see performances from Jerry himself and his fictional life about how he spends his daily life with his crazy friends Kramer, George, and Elaine, whose roles are played by Michael Richards, Jason Alexander, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus respectively.

Justified

This show revolves around U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (portrayed by Timothy Olyphant), who has been transferred from the city of Miami to his childhood town in Kentucky. The show is a perfect example of a series filled with just the right action, crime and drama.

Givens has his own way of serving justice, something which is not always approved by his superiors at the office. Also, it makes for a huge target on his back made by all the nasty people he has created problems for. Other noticeable actors in the series are Nick Searcy, Joelle Carter, Jacob Pitts, and a few others.

Start Binging

People are always on the lookout for great TV shows to watch, especially in times like this when there isn’t much else to do. We are confident that with the shows listed above, your time at home will be a little less boring. You could also catch these great TV shows and much more with the help of the Spectrum’s Select package that brings you high-speed internet and an extensive cable TV channel lineup.