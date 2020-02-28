Now is a great time to check out the world of virtual reality because the tech is better, the games are better, and new gear is constantly being released. From Google Cardboard to PlayStation VR to Oculus Quest, there are great VR headsets available to fit any budget. But once you’ve got the gear down, which games should you play?

Vader Immortal: Episode I

There are a lot of Star Wars VR games out there, but the best of the bunch is definitely Vader Immortal: Episode I. This is partially due to the design of the game — it’s more complex and entertaining than other Star Wars VR games — but it’s also due to its accessibility. For example, Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire is only accessible at The Void, a VR experience center; Vader Immortal: Episode I is available for at-home gaming.

Developed by ILMxLAB, this Star Wars game will feel more like you’re the star of a spin-off movie than a part of the main trilogy. You’ll play a smuggler with a robot friend — nothing special. And then, out of nowhere, you’ll discover a long-hidden secret about your family history and must set off on a quest to help Vader.

Beat Saber

Fans of music and futuristic environments will love Beat Saber. Developed by Beat Games, this VR game will draw comparisons to the days when Dance Dance Revolution and Guitar Hero reigned supreme.

Beat Saber is a rhythm game where you must use sabers to slash through the musical beats of songs. Each beat will tell you which saber you need to use or move you need to make. Definitely easier said than done, especially as you work your way up the different levels. Bonus: you’ll also get a great workout in!

PokerStars VR

Online casino gaming has come a long way over the years, and there are now many options for getting your gaming fix. For example, sites like PokerStars offer all types of casino games, which you can play from your computer or while you’re on the go. But to get a slice of the VR action, they’ve released a VR poker game called PokerStars VR.

In PokerStars VR you’ll play poker in a virtual world that mimics real-life poker (with some not-so-real-life elements thrown in). For example, you can play poker in the year 2050 in Macau, on a Monte Carlo yacht, or at an old-world saloon. You can play private games with your friends or else play against people from around the world. Enhance your gameplay with props, toys, and even throwing food at your opponents. This game is leading the way in the world of VR casino gaming, so expect to see more VR casino games — and VR casinos — in the near future.

Blood & Truth

There are a lot of classic shooter games out there, in general and in the VR world. But Blood & Truth is one of the best new releases of the bunch. It’s equipped with stunning graphics, a compelling story, a great soundtrack, and plenty of action to keep your entertained. Developed by SIE London Studio, Blood & Truth is one VR game you can’t miss.

Wish you could live out the life of an action hero in a Hollywood blockbuster? In Blood & Truth, that’s exactly what you’ll do. In this first-person shooter, you’ll play as a Special Forces soldier that must go on a mission to take down an infamous crime boss. Oh, and while you’re doing that, you’ll also have to save your family. If you love classic shooters and action films, then this is the perfect game for you.

Journey for Elysium

This Greek-mythology inspired VR game is anything but simple — as you’d expect from that type of game. Developed by Mantis Games, in Journey for Elysium you’ll play as a recently-deceased hero who is making his way to the Underworld. Unfortunately, challenges ensue, and you’ll be led on a new journey. On the way, you’ll have to solve a series of puzzles and learn more about your past.

The game is known for its highly artistic style and black and white graphics. It’s a good choice for VR gamers who are looking for a more intellectually-stimulating game that is also aesthetically pleasing.

Nostos

Although this game was set to be released later this year, its release has been delayed. You can probably expect it in early 2020 but no official date has been confirmed. So, why should you pay attention to this game if it hasn’t been released yet? Developed by NetEase, this game features truly incredible virtual worlds and animation. It was inspired by Japanese animation and Studio Ghibli films, which you’ll see from the first moment you start the game.

In the game, you’ll play an explorer in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world. You’ll go on incredible adventures, team up with other players, engage in combat, and discover truths about this virtual world. It’s definitely a game to look out for because it’s sure to offer you a unique VR experience unlike any other.

The Persistence

Anyone who has tested an RV helmet will confirm that the device seems to have been designed for horrific experiences. The proof is in this action game in which you play as a clone of Agent Zimri Eder, head of security aboard the Persistence. Following damage, the immense spaceship heads towards a black hole that modifies not only its physical structure but also that of all the crew members. Now that they’ve become mutants, they’re going to try to kill you. They will often succeed, but don’t worry: only your fleshly body succumbs to the onslaught, while your mind is instantly transferred to a new clone. But also in a completely new environment, as each time you reset, the organization of Persistence is completely remodeled. Our advice: Turn up the headphone volume to hear the slightest suspicious noise and work on upgrading your weapons to take on the most violent opponents. With Persistence, everyone will hear you screaming in your living room!