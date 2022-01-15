For a long time, Apple’s music streaming app iTunes was the only option for users who wanted to stream their favorite songs. But with technology evolving rapidly, there are now other players in the field which have started giving tough competition to iTunes and enthralling music lovers as well as professionals.

In fact, as per the latest reports from industry analysts, Apple Music is about to lose its top spot amidst stiff competition from apps like Spotify, Pandora, and Tidal. However, here we will highlight 4 lesser-known but rapidly growing Music streaming Apps that are giving Apple a run for its money:

1. Saavn ( www.saavn.com )

Also known as “India’s largest audio entertainment company“, this platform is world’s largest platform for Bollywood and other regional language music. It even offers various radio stations, music videos on demand as well as a free ad-supported service. The app has been downloaded by more than 20 million users worldwide till now and it is one of the most popular Music streaming apps in India.

2. JOOX ( www.jooox.com )

As per the latest reports from analysts, this Music streaming App is recently gaining huge popularity in Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia among others with its extensive library covering more than one billion songs from international artists as well as Indian & Pakistani singers across multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and more. To date, it has been downloaded by more than 10 million users worldwide which makes it a worthy competitor of Apple Music.

3. Amazon Music

While this app has been existing for a long time, it is worth mentioning here as many people don’t know about the vast and growing collection of songs that this App provides to music lovers across the globe.

Apart from all major languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and others; you can even find albums featuring original cast recordings as well as movie soundtracks on the Amazon music app. But what makes it better than iTunes is its competitive pricing for international songs as well as Indian movies and regional language albums!

4. Spotify ( www.spotify.com )

While many of us already know about Spotify thanks to its growing popularity in India and elsewhere, some users might not be aware that this service allows you to download music files for offline listening as well!

It is fairly easy to use and provides a rich collection of international songs in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and more. However, it’s a major drawback is the absence of Bollywood music which makes JOOX a better option than Spotify if you are looking for Indian regional movies or albums!

5. Google Play Music ( play.google.com/music )

While this app was initially launched in 2011, it is still growing rapidly with a massive collection of international songs from all major languages including English, Hindi and others. In addition to streaming songs over Wi-Fi or cellular data networks, you can download any song from the huge library for offline listening at no extra cost!

It also provides personalized radio stations based on your preferences as well as YouTube Red which includes ad-free videos of popular TV shows & movies. However, its main drawback is the absence of TV shows or movies which gives JOOX an edge over this app when it comes to video streaming!

6. ToneDen ( www.toden.co )

While there are already plenty of music streaming apps in the market, ToneDen stands apart from the rest because of its unique way of promoting independent artists online. Yes, you heard that right! This service helps aspiring singers and popular musicians get noticed by industry insiders by allowing them to upload their songs directly onto the platform for promotion via in-app ads.

Furthermore, all talented singers & musicians need to do is submit their music tracks in order to have a chance at being discovered worldwide. It also allows users to stream songs on-demand for free or purchase them from ToneDen’s own digital store which offers competitive prices for HD songs from both international and Indian artists.

7. MyMusicCloud ( mymusiccloud.com )

If you are a musician, singer or songwriter looking to promote your talent online but don’t have enough money to invest in professional recording studios then this service is just made for you!

Even if you want to collaborate with other musicians in different locations at the same time, MyMusicCloud keeps you connected in real-time & it happens without a single compromise on quality! In fact, one of its main features includes sharing whole projects online as well as allowing users to create collaborative playlists over shared folders.

8. SoundCloud ( www.soundcloud.com )

While millions of people around the world already know about this service, not many are aware that it allows users to upload & share their music recordings worldwide! According to musician data research by Grambulk, Apart from helping singers showcase their talent online, you can also find musicians remixing popular tracks as well as creating mashups with other songs!!

It’s features include being able to follow your favorite artists and send private messages without any trace on the internet. However, its main drawback is lack of an organized library which makes JOOX a better option when it comes to song discovery or for listening to music!

9. Groove Music ( www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/music/gr… ) / Xbox Music ( www.xbox.com/en-in/music )

As a Microsoft & Xbox user, you might already be aware of this service which is now available as a dedicated app for all Android, iOS and Windows mobiles! The best thing about Groove Music is that it allows users to access both the songs stored on their devices as well as those purchased from Xbox live.

In addition to streaming songs online, you can also download them for offline playing on any device via OneDrive integration! You can even create your own playlists or use its “smart DJ” feature to automate the whole music preference selection process based on your favourite genres or artists. However, its main drawback is lack of an ad-supported free version which makes JOOX a better option when it comes to playing songs for free!

