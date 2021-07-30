A country which was once a quiet backwater of Europe has, in recent years, become a European property hot spot. With around 300 days of sunshine a year and a coastline which has been voted ‘Europe’s leading beach destination’, it’s not hard to see why. Add to those attractions outstanding food and wine, stunning architecture, a beautiful and varied landscape and the fact that Portugal is rated one of the safest countries in the world, and you may justifiably wonder why anyone would live anywhere else. So, before you pack your bags and start brushing up on your Portuguese, here are a few things that you ought to consider.

Visa requirements

The Portuguese government has worked hard to make the country attractive to foreigners and as a result, around 6.5% of the population were not born in Portugal. Foreign investors who buy a property worth in excess of 500,000 euros will automatically qualify for a ‘golden visa’ on which you can learn more on goldenvisa.com, which gives them residency rights and the opportunity to travel within freely within the Schengen area. The alternative, if you wish to settle in Portugal, is to apply for a long-term visa. Your will need medical insurance and adequate proof that you can support yourself financially.

Housing costs

House prices vary considerably throughout the country. Lisbon and the Algarve are, as you would expect, the most expensive areas but once you move inland prices drop dramatically. Imovirtual publish a monthly report on the average house prices in each municipality. Currently, Guarda is the most affordable region in which to buy a property.

Day to day living costs

Portugal has one of the lowest costs of living in Europe. Lisbon and the resorts of the Algarve have the highest prices but even so, good quality food and wine are inexpensive, and the good weather and short winters mean that fuel bills are minimal. Public transport is widespread and inexpensive.

Job opportunities in your sector

Youth unemployment in Portugal has been running at around 25% and the employment situation has deteriorated as a result of the pandemic. Portugal also produces a lot of STEM graduates, so competition for tech jobs can be high. A lot of employment in the country is connected to the tourist industry and of course this has been badly hit by the pandemic. You should also be aware that Portugal is one of the lower paying countries in Europe, with the minimum wage set at just 4.64 euros per hour.

Cultural differences

The family is all important in Portugal, even to the extent that nepotism is regarded as a good thing because it means you have employed someone you can trust. The culture is generally traditional and conservative, politeness is of great importance and social interaction is formal. A strict hierarchy operates within society and rank is always respected. In business, face to face meetings are preferred and there is a relaxed attitude toward deadlines.

Focus on Portugal’s beauty!

Now is the right moment to talk about stunning Portugal destinations and what they can offer. Let’s set aside for a moment all the administrative elements that you need to put into consideration when you move to Portugal and focus on the beauties that this country has. There are so many attractions that you can visit there which will take your breath away. Despite incredible Spain, Portugal offers you incredible natural countryside and charming beaches you can enjoy. If you are the adventurous type, you should definitely focus on visiting magnificent mountains on Portugal’s eastern border. You will see there Serra de São mountain park, the Minho region lakes, and the popular Rota Vicentina forest. Despite that, on top of all that, you will see the famous Peneda-Gerês National Park which is a residence of many wild animals such as wolves, dears, eagles, etc.

Also, you will notice beautiful countryside and landscapes. Portugal beauties offer something for everyone. Therefore, if you are a person who wants to relax and get some sea vibes, you should visit magnificent white sand beaches. There are so many beaches you can visit and enjoy in crystal blue water. If you are a surfer, we recommend you visit Castelejo beach that is located on the Algarve’s west coast. On the thunderous and wild Atlantic waves, you will have so much fun!

Property purchase should not be a concern for you

Even if you are foreign, you will not have problems buying a property in Portugal. The procedure is actually very simple. By providing some personal information, you can get your dream house and start living a peaceful life in Portugal with your own property. The first thing you should prepare is your personal fiscal number which is called Numero fiscal de contribuintein Portugal. You can get it from any local tax office.

One more interesting fact that you should know is that when you spend on real estate at least €500,000, you can get a special Golden Visa that can be very beneficial for you! More precisely, this visa actually gives you a free Portuguese residency permit. This applies to you and your family. After a period of five years, you are able to upgrade this privilege to Portuguese citizenship. However, you should prepare yourself for passing a simple language test as well as learning some important facts about Portugal.

Portugal is well-known for Socialism

Let’s go back to the political history of this country, so you can see big progress in the last decades which can be very beneficial for you as a new citizen. Until 1974, The Estado Novo lead extreme right-wing politics, which end up with the revolution. People were very unsatisfied, so they voted for the Socialist Party. The left-wing government had a big success in leading the country. We can see the progress in eliminating the budget deficit, lowering unemployment at a big level, raising the minimum wage, and improving public transport. Despite that, kids get free books for schools and the health system is very modernized. All of that can clearly tell you that you are moving to a country that conducts very progressive politics and has an arranged system.