Are you considering moving to California? If so, you might be wondering what a move to the Golden State may bring to your life. Let’s take a closer look at 7 things to know before moving to California.

1. California is an Expensive Place to Live

Before you start searching for the best Realtor in Santa Monica or San Diego has to offer, it’s important to be realistic. California is expensive — so expensive, in fact, that in 2022, Reader’s Digest named it the second most expensive state to live in.

Housing costs are well above the national average. It’s also home to several of the most expensive cities in the United States.

But while California is expensive, many will find that the state offers a high quality of life. With so many things to see and do, you’ll probably find that the Golden State is worth its price tag.

2. It Offers a Great Higher Education System

The Golden State has the largest public university system in the U.S. This can make moving to California an ideal option for families or anyone who’s interested in going to college.

3. California is an Eco-Friendly State

If you’re looking to reduce your carbon footprint, the move to California might be the right one for you. The climate conditions make it possible to utilize solar energy throughout most of the state.

San Francisco, especially, has made strides when it comes to the environment. The city uses hybrid vehicles for public transportation and also has plenty of sustainably sourced food options to choose from.

4. There’s Money to Be Made in California

It might surprise you to know that California has the largest economy in the United States, with a $3 trillion GDP each year. This is largely due to the TV and film industry in Hollywood and Los Angeles.

Tourism is also key to the state’s economy. California is home to nine national parks, with the most famous being Yosemite. There are numerous amusement parks, including Disneyland, LEGOLAND California, SeaWorld San Diego, and more. The San Diego Zoo also brings in a lot of revenue each year.

There are also a lot of tech companies in California. These include Facebook, Apple, Google, Netflix, and Adobe Systems, which are all headquartered in the state.

If you work in the tech or entertainment industries, California is the place to be.

5. It Has Some of the Best Weather in the U.S.

California has some of the best weather in the country. It is a large state, so temperatures vary widely. Although you’ll find cold temperatures and frequent rain in the northern part of the state, Southern California is known to have warm, dry summers and wet, mild winters.

Santa Barbara is recognized as having the best weather in the state. It’s one of the places where the weather is 75 degrees and sunny all year long.

6. You Might Spend More Time — and Money — Commuting

California is a very big state. It’s often difficult to find housing near your job, and the state is notorious for its traffic problem. Californians also pay an average of 68 cents more per gallon in gas due to the state excise.

7. California Offers Diverse Scenery

There’s no doubt that California has beautiful scenery. The state offers a variety of beaches, a redwood forest, mountains, farms, and so much more. You’ll find numerous places to go surfing, hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding. In northern California, skiing and snowboarding are major attractions.

Frequently Asked Questions About Moving to California

What is the general climate like in California?

California is known for its Mediterranean-like climate, with warm, dry summers and mild, wet winters. However, the state’s vast size means it has diverse climates, ranging from coastal to desert and mountainous regions.

How is the cost of living in California?

Generally speaking, California is more expensive than many other states, particularly when it comes to housing costs. However, cost of living can vary significantly depending on the specific region or city you’re considering.

Is California’s public transportation system reliable?

Yes, but its effectiveness varies depending on location. Metropolitan areas like San Francisco and Los Angeles have extensive public transportation systems, whereas in more rural areas, a personal vehicle is often necessary.

What job opportunities are available in California?

California boasts a robust job market with industries like technology, entertainment, agriculture, and healthcare dominating. Silicon Valley is a hotspot for tech jobs, while Los Angeles is the heart of the entertainment industry.

What recreational activities does California offer?

California offers an incredibly diverse array of recreational activities. This ranges from hiking in national parks like Yosemite, surfing along the coastline, skiing in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, wine tasting in Napa Valley, to exploring cultural institutions in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Is California a good place to raise a family?

California can certainly be a great place to raise a family, but this is largely dependent on your specific needs and preferences. The state offers a diverse range of communities, excellent schools (particularly in suburban areas), and abundant recreational activities that can contribute to a rich childhood experience.

How is the healthcare system in California?

California’s healthcare system is comprehensive and it’s home to some of the best hospitals and research institutions in the country. However, access and quality can vary, especially between urban and rural areas.

How diverse is California?

California is one of the most diverse states in the U.S. with numerous racial, ethnic, and cultural groups represented. This diversity is reflected in everything from food and music to festivals and neighborhood compositions.

Is California prone to natural disasters?

California does experience its share of natural disasters, including earthquakes, wildfires, and droughts. Prospective residents should understand these risks and take appropriate precautions.

What is the education system like in California?

California has a vast and diverse education system with some of the best universities in the world, such as Stanford and UC Berkeley. However, performance and resources in K-12 education can vary widely by district.

Moving to California can be an ideal decision for many. Although there are some downsides to living in the state, it makes up for it in other areas — such as its gorgeous beaches, hiking trails, and parks. Ensure that you work with a realtor in Santa Monica or other California city for guidance and insight on making an informed choice.