Slot games are considered to be the most popular category of real money games hosted by online casinos. There are so many online slot games from many different software providers, such as Yggdrasil’s Nirvana, and thus casinos strive to have a large collection of slot games to make sure they give their clients their preferred games. You can check this game on free-spins.net. These popular slots on keen observation have the same appealing elements ranging from unique themes, the type of jackpot, the pay-line structures, impressive graphics and the in game bonuses. This article will look at some of the most popular titles in the industry and what made them what they are.

Also, you can learn how to watch your favourite games online for free, in case you are interested in keeping up with the fun.

Popular online slots 2020

Starburst

This online slot game has surprisingly risen to arguably become one of the best in the gambling world. If you are looking for a slot game that’s simple but exciting and captivating, you should find starburst at your favorite casino. It is a thrilling and fast paced video slot that peaks players’ interests with just the first spin. Its simplicity has not kept people from coming back to this game, in spite of the numerous features offered by other modern slot games. NetEnt, one of the best game developers out there, released this 5 reel and 3 row online game that possesses 10 pay-lines in 2012. This game gives players a well-blended mesh between outer space and classic arcade styles. The attention to detail with the symbols in starburst slots make the game pop and keep the player immersed without evoking boredom and monotony. The game boasts a high RTP at 96.1% making it quite a rewarding place for the players to wager their hard earned money.

Thunderstruck II

Thunderstruck II comes as a sequel to the famously successful Thunderstruck from Microgaming and has a lot to live up to. The games look and feel adopts a theme based on Norse Mythology especially the legends of the gods Odin, Thor and Loki. It features quality graphics and sound showing a lot of effort was put into the aesthetics of the game. Thunderstruck II has 5 reels and 243 ways to win, has wild and scatter symbols to help players quickly achieve winning combinations. The game also offers 4 free spins and one of the largest fixed jackpots in this category of games, which is 1000 coins. This slot also has a high RTP percentage, at 96.65%, meaning it is pretty easy to walk away from this game happy and with your pockets full. Besides, you can also take advantage of a few secrets of slot machines to improve your chances.

Beach Life

This popular online slot gives players the feel of playing at an online beach casino having been themed after a tropical beach in the summer. It was developed by PlayTech and features 5 reels and 20 pay-lines. This lively theme however is not accompanied by the best graphics out there. PlayTec went on to give this game their biggest progressive jackpot yet. Much like other online slots it features a Wild and a Scatter symbol accompanied by a rewarding bonus round. The progressive jackpot can only happen after hitting for 5 wilds on the 20th pay line when the player has placed the maximum wager.

Desert Treasure

Desert treasure is another popular title from PlayTech that was launched in 2006 and has slowly taken the market by storm over the years. Much like the Beach Life slot it has 5 reels and 20 pay lines. It is based on an Egyptian Desert theme and comes with a great variety of symbols and options for players. The appealing bit here is that it offers a wide range of coin denominations meaning players can choose different bets based on their needs and preferences. This online slot comes with a good pay-out schedule which has consequently made it one of the most popular slots in the industry. This game is definitely a must try for slot lovers.

A Night Out

This interactive online slot, also from PlayTech, was meant to be appealing to party people. It is consequently themed after an awesome party and comes with party themed icons and bonuses. Players will enjoy the Frothy Beer Wild, The dancing Ladies Scatter and the Barman bonus. This bonus is triggered by lining up wilds on reel 1 and 5. This bonus game rewards players with free spins and a multiplier. 5 of the wilds can be quite lucrative and awards the 10000 times jackpot. Running simultaneously as a lottery to the game is a progressive jackpot which players can participate in for only $1, which is one source of the games popularity. Gambling enthusiasts looking to win it big should definitely try their luck at this party.

Mega Moolah

This is one of the most spoken about online slots given its quite lucrative progressive jackpot that can be won at any given time. By sharing its jackpot with many other titles, this slot games jackpots grow so fast and the biggest wins are known to turn players into multimillionaires. This slot game from Microgaming has 5 reels with 25 pay-lines and adds a 2 times multiplier to any wins made in the game. Players can play for free or for real money making this a good place to try your luck at slots. Its bonus game can be triggered when playing for real money and exposes players to up to 4 progressive jackpots. The game has been carefully designed and has very slick graphics, effects and animations making it quite appealing to the eye. Having been released in 2006 it has become one of the most respected slots of its era and is definitely a must try.

Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune is an online slot game from IGT themed after a popular TV game show. Players get a chance to go on a rewarding journey trying their luck at the wheel of fortune. In spite of lacking progressive jackpots, the game come with numerous in game bonuses with low wagering requirements and the terms and conditions are quite manageable. The game can be located in many casino lobbies and many regular players agree that it is definitely a must try for slot lovers. Part of this games popularity comes from its attractive RTP at 96.6%.

Jumanji

This is another thrilling title from NetEnt themed after the hit 90’s movie Jumanji. Much like the movie franchise, Jumanji’s unquestioned popularity is clearly depicted given its common appearance in online casino lobbies. The games background was carefully designed to give players a feel of playing on the Jumanji board. This game has 5 reels and 36 pay lines making it quite rewarding for players. Hitting for combos with the high value animal themed symbols and the J, Q, K and A can be quite rewarding in this game. The game also has lucrative wild symbols, free spins and sticky symbols.

The online slot industry is vast and very popular among online casino categories. They are convenient, diverse, can be played for free, have very rewarding bonuses and are easy to play. New players to the online gambling scene are likely to be spoilt for choice, but you can still learn how to master any gambling game. They are all appealing and uniquely themed to draw in players. For an online slot to garner recognition and popularity it has to be its best. This article gives a little insight into some of the most popular slots on the scene as of 2020 and what makes them stand out from the rest. Be sure to try out some of the above listed titles when next visiting your favourite online casino for an unmatched slot experience.