Almost everyone plays online games. They are available, most of them are free for download and you can play them everywhere. It’s a great way to relax and spend some time not doing anything.

Going into casinos has a special thrill about it. No matter if you like the slot machines or you want to sit behind the table a play a few rounds of poker or blackjack, the fun and adrenaline are sky high.

But what if you could have both at once? With the online casino games, you can play your favorite casino games without having to leave the comfort of your home. You can just download the app or visit the website and let the thrill begin.

What are online casinos?

Also known as virtual or internet casinos, online casinos enable gamers to play and wager on casino games through the internet. This form of gambling offers users to play their favorite casino games without leaving the comfort of your home.

These types of games are great for people who live in areas where casinos are not available or they are too far away from their homes. Instead of having to travel from one place to the other, you can just turn your computer on and enjoy a round of poker.

Online casino types

Depending on the interface, the online casinos can be divided into two groups: web-based and download-only casinos. Some casinos offer both interfaces.

Web-based online casinos – they are also called flash casinos and you can plan the games without having to download the software on your device.

Download-based online casinos – they require the user to download the software to be able to play the games offered. These casinos usually run faster and are better than the web-based ones.

Virtual casino games – the outcome of each game depends on the data produced by a pseudorandom number generator (PRNG). These games are usually fair and unpredictable, but you should know better than blindly trusting the software.

Live dealer casino games – in these games, a human runs the game in real time. This can be seen via a live stream video link. Players can make betting decisions via a console on their computer screen, and can communicate with the dealer using a text chat function.

Most popular games

There are a lot of different games that online casinos offer. There are literally thousands of online casino games and you can check as many of them as you’d like till you find your favorite game.

The most popular online casino games include:

Blackjack Online

Online Roulette

Online Craps

Slots Online

Baccarat Online

3 Card Poker

Pai Gow Poker

Caribbean Stud Poker

Video Poker

Ultimate Texas Hold’Em Online

Other games that you can find in online casinos are: Sic Bo, Slot Machines, Keno, and Bingo. As you can see, you can find any type of game you’d like. If you want to just relax and spend some time playing games without much stress, you can find at least 10 different of them. If you want to turn your brain on, get the adrenaline rushing through your veins and if you want to compete against other players, you can choose between many different poker games.

Check c9bets.com to find more great online casino games.

Security

Playing a game online for real money can be stressful. Cybercrimes happen every day and you surely don’t want to get your money stolen by a game you just downloaded.

Here are some safeguards that could point you to a secure online casino.

Data Encryption – Look for casinos that have an SSL certificate (the website name starts with “https”). This means that your information is encrypted.

Random Number Generators – this is a type of algorithm that casinos use to deal their games. There are a lot of websites and companies that test these generators and post the information online if it is safe. Make sure to Google the online casino before you input your card information.

Privacy Policies – we usually don’t read these, but in this case, you need to read the privacy policy and see what you’re agreeing to.

Gaming Licenses – look at the bottom of the website. It should say if they got a proper license, and who issued it, or if their license was taken away from them.

Casino Terms – once again, something that we don’t read. Check the website and look for the terms and conditions. There you will find more information about the safety and if most things look like they are tweaked to benefit the casino only, look for another website.

Choosing the right online casino

The right online casino does not mean the best one. Choose one that’s right for you and with that it will become the best one. Think about what’s important to you and try to find a casino that offers you that.

Here are some questions you should ask yourself when deciding which casino is the right one for you.

Does it offer me the games I want to play?

Are there bonuses and rewards available?

Can I play in my preferred currency?

Do the minimum/maximum deposits and stakes suit my budget?

Is the software compatible with my device?

If all of the answers are positive and if it passes the security test, then congratulations! You’ve found the right online casino for you and you can start playing your favorite games. If not, then just continue the search till you find the right fit.

Top Tips for using online casinos

To have a positive experience and to continue using the online casino you chose at the beginning, you need to remember a few things. Here are some tips that will help you have a good time when playing your favorite online casino games.

Try new games

Look out for progressive jackpots

Subscribe to receive updates and newsletters

Check bonus terms and conditions

Remember to withdraw

Take regular breaks

Monitor your spending

Remember that you need to play safe and have fun! You may need some time to find the best online casino for you and find the game you most enjoy playing, but after you do, you’re up for an adventure!