The nineties offered a lot of amazing things, and most of them are still remembered up to this day as very quality products, and this goes out for many areas. Music, TV and films, they had it all back then. Not that modern content is not good, but some of the gems date back to “the golden age”.

Currently, with all of the free time that we have due to the quarantine, we can focus on watching some hidden gems from the past that we missed, so we decided to prepare a list of the most popular shows that you can find on TV libraries or on the internet.

If you are looking for a great way to spend your time, taking yourself back in time and remembering how things were in the 90’s, keep on reading until the end, we promise not to disappoint you with our choices. Let’s take a look.

The X-Files

If you are even slightly into mysteries, there isn’t a chance that you haven’t heard about The X-Files, a show that focuses on detectives solving some of the most bizarre and interesting crimes. It aired out back in 1993, and ever since then it is well-known as one of the most popular gems of the nineties.

If you haven’t watched a single episode of it, we suggest that you do, because there are quite a lot of them and they’re all really fun. Besides, you’ll learn some interesting things about crime and how detectives work, because some things in the show are presented very realistically.

Twin Peaks

This show is a pure masterpiece according to some fans, but there is a group of people who don’t really like it, however that’s just the minority. If you ask most of the nineties TV show fans, they’ll say that Twin Beaks is “the bomb” for that period. There was a revival back in 2017, but we’re not sure if you’re going to like that more than the original thing.

Friends

Probably one of the best TV shows of all time, still significantly followed by many people, and re-watched on a daily basis. Friends is an absolute winner when it comes to finding a show that will make you laugh, keep you entertained and help you go through time like it’s nothing.

If you ever want to spend a couple of hours, but you have nothing else to do, load up a few episode of Friends and you’ll have the time of your life.

This show was really popular when it came out, but not a lot younger folks knew about it, so when it arrived on popular modern platforms such as Netflix, it gained even more followers from across the entire world.

We’re still amazed how the writer managed to make every character so unique and funny, and the story so simple yet entertaining.

The pretender

Believe it or not, “revenge” themed films and TV shows, such as The Punisher or the recently popular John Wick, were really popular back in the nineties. Although The Pretender is something a bit different than the examples we mentioned above, the concept is kind of the same.

It’s about a person named Jarod, who was put in a very strange facility as a child where the scientists performed experiments on many children. During this phase of his life, he gained the power to take on any identity, and now he uses this to his advantage to go after the people who performed an experiment on him and many other kids.

American Gladiators

If this one isn’t the funniest content on the list then we don’t know what is. American Gladiators was funny back when it came out, but now when you really think of it, it’s even funnier. How did they even come up with such a theme, and on top of that made it as famous as it is?

The show started back in 1989 and ended in 1996, but during this time it managed to gather up a huge fan-base.

Clueless

The movie called Clueless is an absolute classic, but don’t let this distract you from the fact that there was a popular TV show as well, that lasted for nearly three years before it finally ended in 1999. It starred Stacey Dash, Elisa Donovan and Donald Faison. If you are a fan of the movie, and you have some free time on your hands, maybe it’s time to re-watch the show as well. It was quite popular back then.

Heartbreak High

On the more serious side, we have Heartbreak High, a teen drama show that made a lot of people emotional with some of the final episodes. If you are looking to watch something from this genre, you won’t go wrong with Heartbreak High, it’s truly an amazing show with great actors, most of them being highly underrated.

This show started back in 1994 and ended five years later, which is not a bad time for something that started out small. In Australia, almost everybody knows about the show, but later people from across the entire world found out about it.

Fresh prince of Bel-Air

Did you really think that we were going to end this list without adding this absolute masterpiece by Quincy Jones, Andy Borowitz and Susan Borowitz?

Despite the fact that this show came out back in 1990, if you haven’t watched it, you should stop everything that you’re doing and watch it now. An absolute classic with six seasons that will leave you laughing, crying and feeling all other emotions that you can possibly feel.

For something made such a long time ago, we can safely say that it’s one of the best shows that ever aired out on TV from this genre. If you are not sure that you’ll like it, just watch some of the most popular moments of it on YouTube, and you’ll be immediately “hooked”. Be careful not to spoil yourself though.