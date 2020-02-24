If you love to read, then it’s definitely taking many hours of your day. It’s easy to forget about the time when the book is good. When we are younger, we can read in any position we like, but as time passes, we learn how important it is to maintain the proper posture to and stay healthy and vital. Our spine is perhaps the most important part of our body that requires our care because we only have one and we need to take proper care of it. Here are some positions that you can consider, so you don’t end up with pains in your back when you finish reading the book.

Lie on your back

This is probably the most relaxing position there is because it enables your back to fully rest, while you are focused on your book. This is the perfect position when you’re at home and you have all the time in the world. However, when was the last time when you could just lie down and relax? Well, if you’re anything like me, you probably can’t remember. With a constant race for money and being in the loop with everyday happenings, this became a luxury but that does not mean that you can’t do it from time to time. Your back will be grateful, that’s for sure. The only drawback of this is that you cannot lie on your back when you’re on the bus or at the doctor’s waiting for an appointment. So, here are a few more that you can consider.

…or on your side

When you get tired of lying on your back, you can turn to your side, which may be a nice change for you so you don’t get stiff. The positions are endless – most girls enjoy the fetus position with a nice blanket and the favorite book, especially if it rains outside – it is the perfect recipe for one enjoyable afternoon. When you get tired on one side, you can rollover to the other, just make sure you don’t stay too much in the same position because the pages might turn quickly, and you’ll probably forget about maintaining the proper posture. However, it might be useful to set reminders from time to time, so you can stand up rested without any aches or pains.

Lie on your stomach (only if you feel comfortable)

This may be a challenging position, because your back may begin to hurt pretty quickly. Unless you are a regular at yoga classes, this position is quite tiring for most people. However, it is still something to consider, at least as a position for short while between the few. Try to position the book in a way that will not put too much strain on your neck and if you notice the fatigue, make sure you find some other, more comfortable position.

Standing position for reading

People who travel a lot will tell you that standing and reading makes it interesting especially when the drive is long and you do not have the option to sit. Make sure that when you’re standing and reading you raise slightly your hands, so you do not have to bend your neck severely. It is easy to forget especially when the book is interesting, but you can be sure that if you don’t pay attention to your posture, you will feel the consequences soon enough. Always keep in mind that you only have one body and you need to take really good care of it. Books are the treasure of this world and the readers are something like gold miners – looking for the treasure in this busy world. However, that does not mean that you need to send yourself to the hospital after you’re done.

Sit properly and enjoy the book

We are a sitting generation who spends the most time in the chairs working, writing, reading and the time we spend sitting prolongs more and more. This, of course, has a direct impact on our back and the health of our spine, especially because a very small percentage of people actually sit in the proper position. Even though the doctors recommend all the time to sit upright and to position your computer in a way that will enable you to sit tall and don’t put too much pressure on your neck and the shoulders, very few people do it. Since some chairs can be adjusted in various positions, you have a chance to be in a slouchy position which will let you relax and focus on the material you are reading. If you need a chair that will support your back in the right way, check out wellnessgrit.com for more information.

Of course, reading in waiting rooms, airports and all the places you can think of is also a very frequent thing. People want to use their time wisely and learn something new while they wait for something or someone. Having a book with you can save you from an uncomfortable situation, but also be a wonderful opportunity to expand your views and spend some quality time with your kids. Make sure you always keep in mind that proper posture is crucial.

Upside down

This is only for the brave and adventurous because you will need to lift your legs over the back of your chair and let your head dangle over the side. It is not the most comfortable position of them all, it is probably the hardest, but you can try it if you want, give it a chance and see how you feel.

We’re sure that if you are a passionate reader, you have try them all, so just keep in mind that investing in proper furniture will help you feel relaxed and help your spine stay healthy. In the end, the only thing left to do is to take your book, hold your head high, keep your back straight and travel to the unknown worlds that are yet to be discovered.