I don’t know about you, but not a day goes by without me listening to music. Besides playing some of my all-time favorite songs, I’m constantly on the lookout for new artists and releases, which is why I’m really excited for 2023 to arrive, mostly because there will be a lot of new music to listen to.

If you’re like me, you probably want to learn what new music albums you’ll be able to listen to next year. Fortunately for all individuals that are in the same situation, below, we’ll explore eight new music albums that are scheduled to be released in 2023. So, without losing any more time, let’s take a closer look at our list:

1. Title: “Every Loser”

Artist: Iggy Pop

Release Date: January 6th

Iggy Pop has been around for a really long time and this year, he has announced that he will release his 19th solo album titled “Every Loser”. The album was previewed by several critics in August of this year, and they all claim that it’s rather energetic and raw. The first song, “Frenzy” features guest artists including Duff McKagan (Guns ‘n’ Roses), as well as Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), and we’re expecting it to be a real delight for millions of fans across the globe.

2. Title: “Rush!”

Artist: Måneskin

Release Date: January 20th

Last month, Eurovision winners Måneskin revealed that they’ll be releasing their new album titled “Rush!”. It’s a follow-up record of their 2021 album and so far, they have released the artwork that’ll be featured on the CD – and probably vinyl records – where you can see a person dressed in a really short skirt jumping over the four band members that are lying on the floor underneath and yes, you can see their expressions to what is going on above them.

Now, you should know, the band revealed that they have recorded over 45 songs in Los Angeles, which means that some of them will probably be featured on their new record. Additionally, if you live in Europe, you should know that the band scheduled a tour starting from Italy in February and finishing in Estonia in May. So, if possible, you really shouldn’t miss out on seeing and hearing them play their new songs live.

3. Title: “This is Why”

Artist: Paramore

Release Date: February 10th

We haven’t heard anything new from Paramore since they released their 2017 album titled “After Laughter” and their new record is a follow-up. They have already released one of the songs from the record that they recorded with their producer Carlos de la Garza in Los Angeles. Since the band didn’t release anything new for five – going on six – years, it’s pretty safe to say that we’re all excited to see what they’ve prepared for us all.

4. Title: “Cracker Island”

Artist: Gorillaz

Release Date: February 24

According to the music platform Fakaza, this is, perhaps, the most anticipated album in 2023, and for a good reason – the songs will mostly feature guest artists including Tame Impala and Bootie Brown! Besides the aforementioned artists, it has been revealed that the band also worked with Stevie Nicks, Beck, as well as Bad Bunny, which is why fans all over the world think that this might very well be the best album that they’ll release!

Like the previous records, this one will also follow a previous release, but in the case of Gorillaz, it’ll follow several of their releases including an EP “Meanwhile”, the collection of songs released in 2020 titled “Song Machine”, and an album that they’ve released in 2018 called “The Now Now”. The record will feature ten songs, all of which have curious and interesting titles, which is why most people can’t wait to hear them!

5. Title: “The Jaws of Life”

Artist: Pierce The Veil

Release Date: February 10th

Yet another record that’ll be released on February 10th comes from Pierce the Veil, a platinum-selling band that a lot of people are familiar with. They have released one of the singles from the album titled “Emergency Contact” and Fuentes – the lead vocalist and guitarist – shared that the lyrics of this particular single have an underlying tone of desperation. The band also shared that creating the album brought them all together again, especially since they haven’t worked on anything new due to the global pandemic that has happened.

6. Title: “Gloria”

Artist: Sam Smith

Release Date: January 27th

The very first thing that you should know about the new album of Sam Smith is that he describes it as a spiritually liberating and emotional record – words that can be used to describe almost all of the albums he’s released so far. Smith is an Oscar and Grammy award-winning artist, which is why it’s pretty safe to say that he won’t disappoint his fans with this new album simply titled “Gloria” due to be released on January 27th.

7. Title: “On The Prowl”

Artist: Steel Panther

Release Date: February 24th

If weird and quirky is what you like, weird and quirky is what you’ll get by listening to Steel Panther! After they released their 2019 record “Heavy Metal Rules”, they’re back at it again with a new record “On The Prowl”, and they’ve already released one of the songs from it titled “It’s Never Too Late”. It’s the first song that features their new bassist Spyder, who replaced Lexxi Foxx, thus, a lot of fans are excited to hear what he’ll bring to the table.

8. Title: “Atum: Act II”

Artist: The Smashing Pumpkins

Release Date: January 27th

Last on our list is the band Smashing Pumpkins with their new three-act rock opera record titled “Atum: Act II”. Every album in this installment will feature 11 songs – totaling 33 songs for three albums – and earlier this year, they released one of the new songs “Beguiled”, but with a twist – they performed it live on TikTok. Act I was released on November 15th, while the third part will be released somewhere in April of next year.

Conclusion

If you’re a music buff, the albums we’ve mentioned above will definitely be worth listening to in 2023. From the all-time favorite Iggy Pop to the quirky Steel Panther songs, there will be something for everyone next year, so don’t miss out on hearing the new releases when they come out.

Since you now know what you should listen to throughout 2023, you really shouldn’t lose any more of your time. Instead, if you haven’t heard of some of the artists we’ve mentioned above, find them on a music streaming platform, and who knows, maybe you’ll discover a new favorite artist!